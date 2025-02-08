  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Absolutely! WTF is up w these refs mayne? Hopefully this doesn't end up being one of those nights.
 
Yes, absolutely... let's hope this isn't a precursor.
 
It was definitely premature, but I am also 100% certain that he was not coming back from that.

The ref robbed Jubli of the chance to go out on his shield, but he also saved him from brain damage. Maybe a little, maybe a lot. And now Jubli can keep his pride and won't take the loss too hard.

So, yeah it was a premature stoppage. But it was also a good stoppage in a way. Jubli is definitely better off, even if he's mad about it.
 
Brother

the refs tell the fighters in the back

if your head bounces, I have to assume you are out


Ref did his job
this is indeed a sport
we all love some just bleed moments, we all love a war.
I personally love the violence.
but its SPORT fighting and that was indeed a GOOD stoppage
 
He was out before he hit the ground. Hitting the ground woke him up then the ref stepped in.

I'm ok with it. He literally did the Steph Curry "Night night" celebration when he landed.
 
Those stoppages set a terrible precedent.

He took zero follow-up shots and was on a single when it got stopped.

Would he likely have lost anyways? Obviously, but stoppages on flash knockdowns under that perspective completely ruin the concept of MMA.

If he’s defending (which he was) you wait a few seconds and see if he’s curled up or trying to get back in the fight.

If we you are worried about your brain you shouldn’t be fighting, every fighter wants a few seconds to get back in the fight after getting dropped.
 
