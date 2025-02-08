DaysOfThunder
The Indian guy grabbed a leg after knockdown and the ref kept him from defending.
This. He was doing the ironing board in flight impression. Not a bad stoppage at allHe flopped to the ground face first and the ref stopped it. His desperation hold onto a guy that was no longer trying to hit him doesn’t make it a bad stoppage.
It was definitely premature, but I am also 100% certain that he was not coming back from that.
The ref robbed Jubli of the chance to go out on his shield, but he also saved him from brain damage. Maybe a little, maybe a lot. And now Jubli can keep his pride and won't take the loss too hard.
So, yeah it was a premature stoppage. But it was also a good stoppage in a way. Jubli is definitely better off, even if he's mad about it.