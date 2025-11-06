  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Law Premature Evacuation: UK Keeps Releasing Prisoners "By Mistake"

Hadush Kebatu accidental release review to finish in eight weeks

A former Metropolitan Police deputy commissioner will investigate the error.
A review into how a migrant sex offender was mistakenly released from prison is to conclude within eight weeks, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has said.
Hadush Kebatu was arrested in London after a three-day manhunt that was sparked when HMP Chelmsford freed him in error on 24 October.
His 14-year-old victim has said she felt "so scared and so anxious" due to the blunder, in a statement from her family shared with the BBC.
Dame Lynne Owens, who is leading the review, will consult the family and Kebatu's other victim as part of her inquiries.
Kebatu was jailed for one year in September, having been found guilty of two sexual assaults, harassing the girl and inciting her to engage in sexual activity in July.
The Ethiopian, who was living at The Bell Hotel in Epping at the time of his offending, was deported on 28 October.
Staff were meant to be taking him to a deportation centre when he was instead released.

Police hunt for two men mistakenly released from London prison

It comes just weeks after migrant sex offender Hadush Kebatu was also released from prison by mistake.
Police are searching for two prisoners separately released in error from a London prison in the past week.
Brahim Kaddour-Cherif, an Algerian man, who is a sex offender, was let out of Wandsworth Prison by mistake on 29 October.
Convicted fraudster William Smith was released in error days later on 3 November.
This comes just weeks after migrant sex offender Hadush Kebatu, who arrived in the UK on a small boat, was mistakenly released from HMP Chelmsford in Essex.

Chris Mason: The justice system is failing and the buck stops with Lammy

Problems in the prisons and the courts are not new but they are growing and the government doesn't have a grip on them.
Last week, after a migrant sex offender was mistakenly released from prison, Justice Secretary David Lammy said he was implementing the "strongest release checks that have ever been in place".
However, since then, details have emerged of two more prisoners being wrongly let out.
It is always perilous for a government when it clearly lacks grip on an issue voters would reasonably expect it to be in control of.
The stand out example of this in recent years has been the arrival of migrants on small boats.
From Rishi Sunak's promise to "stop the boats" to Sir Keir Starmer's promise to "smash the gangs" both have been found wanting and the problem remains huge.
Now the government confronts another example: a justice system that is palpably, transparently and repeatedly failing – and where measures designed to address the issue of letting prisoners out by accident aren't working.
According to government figures published in July, 262 prisoners were released in error in the year to March of this year - a 128% increase on 115 in the previous 12 months.
In other words, it has been a problem for some time, and it is getting worse.

I don't understand how this can become a "thing". Clerical errors can happen, but repeatedly "mistakenly" releasing prisoners - some really quite high profile - is ridiculous.

I'm not sure this has been raised since many of the right wing UK posters seem to have fled.
 
Charge the irresponsible criminal justice official with the same crime this piece of shit committed. Then have them both serve out the sentence in the same cell together.

Parents are charged when they enable or neglect to prevent their kids doing heinous crimes, so why are state officials exempt when they screw up?
 
I doubt it’s so much a mistake rather than authorities continuing their years long deferential approach to migrant sex pests. They just didn’t fully appreciate that these are increasingly under the microscope now.
 
Is this why the white fraudster William Smith was released?
 
According to reports yesterday, this actually happens a lot more often than we'd think, and has been for years. It's very concerning for sure. Releasing - especially - undocumented, dangerous sexual criminals back onto the streets to commit more crimes against women and/or children is just not supposed to happen in any fucking society.
 
Migrant sex offenders should never be released to our public. It’s insane to allow them to be in your country after too, wtf. Deport them, ban them and if they ever get caught in the country again, life sentence

I bet they never accidentally release the guys in jail for fb posts though.
 
If you read the article they accidentally released a white guy who committed fraud so this isn't a lets release migrants thing.
 
