I will most certainly get ethered for this - and mods do feel free to relegate this to whatever trash bin this deserves to be on - but we recently made time to record a couple of songs in the studio. This is not the Sherdog/Ubereem song I committed myself to recording, but we actually finalized the music for said Sherdog songwe shot this music video.It is coming along nicely but the pace has been glacial. Like Khamzat at his insolent worst, there's still a lot of fat left to be cut. We're still 10 pounds over the limit. We've taken note of the lyrics and suggestions made in a previous post, but as it is, we're gonna have to defer its release to a later date.In the meantime -Feel free to skewer me or this post in any way, shape or form. As dirty and as buzzed as I am, I still have UFC 300 to look forward to this weekend.