Predict's Jon's future after "retiring"

1) He's a sociopath, drug user and a fellon, how does that work out for ex fighters who no longer have a sense of purpose?2) Jon has warranted a lot of discussion for his ducking over the last few years, but he never really has been a superstar outside the cage has he? To put things in perspective Islam Makhachev has more instagram followers than him.3) Does he have the personality, temperment or looks to remain relevant? (He looks terrible and is aging horrendously for a relatively young man) and does his time away from the spotlight draw him back to the sport when someone he thinks he can beat holds the title? I just don't see him being stable enough to happily ride off into the sunset.