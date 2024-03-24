Predictions on Robelis Despaigne

filthybliss

filthybliss

1711298471577.png

The guy has insane reach and powerful standup from the little that we seen. He has a ~5inch height advantage next Jon and Tom too. But he's old and a TKD base is generally always suspect. but whaddya think with the little that we seen
 
He's not that old for HW and he's fighting Waldo next in May. If he finishes Waldo I'd imagine he will get fast tracked and could see him fighting Biggy Boy or Black Beast.
 
I want to see him in the HW title picture within his next 3 fights ideally. (should he win them all)

that is the speed I'd like to see him moved at currently. He's clearly in his element and at his best RIGHT NOW. so lets give him a path like Waldo > Lewis > Volkov
 
he needs to be fast tracked. he's in mid-30's which isn't a huge problem at HW but it's not great either. i'd like him to get a path similar to gane's. less wrestlers.
 
35 at HW isn't that bad, he literally has 5 years of prime at that weghtclass left.
 
The guys seems to have some huge power and very good finishing ability. His last 4 fight all ended in 1st round 18, 4, 3 and 12 seconds. That's gotta be some record, his last 4 fights total 37 seconds of fight time.

It's going to be really interesting to see how he does when the comp steps up. But from what I see, he's a danger to any HW.

He is 35, but considering he's a life long athlete, I think he could be one of those guys like Romero that is in great shape till early 40s and can compete at a high level. And at HW guys in the 40s are still good.
 
He took zero damage - get him a fight asap

If he smokes Waldo too - get him
Another fight asap

Ride that train - could be a potential cash cow … has the look and finishing ability
 
