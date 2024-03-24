Predictions on Robelis Despaigne

The guys seems to have some huge power and very good finishing ability. His last 4 fight all ended in 1st round 18, 4, 3 and 12 seconds. That's gotta be some record, his last 4 fights total 37 seconds of fight time.



It's going to be really interesting to see how he does when the comp steps up. But from what I see, he's a danger to any HW.



He is 35, but considering he's a life long athlete, I think he could be one of those guys like Romero that is in great shape till early 40s and can compete at a high level. And at HW guys in the 40s are still good.