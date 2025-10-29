Media Prediction: Will Tom Aspinall fight Gane again?

It seems they are pushing the narrative for Gane to have “consequences”.

Andy talking about there is consequences for his son but not for Cyril.

I wonder what kind of consequences Andy/Tom has in mind?



What do you think, 3-4 months down the line will this become a narrative for Aspinall to refuse to fight Gane?
 
i predict a year and a half long media tour where tom does nothing but call everybody a duck. i think that because he already did that once. then the'll have to introduce an interim belt because of the inactivity and whatever fake injury he might try and put out there again via click bait documentary. then whoever gets the interim will get promoted to undisputed because aspinall will retire instead of defend. just like jones.

but to answer op. i can 100% see them trying to pull some shit like refusing to fight gane. aspinall couldnt hang 1 round. no way he goes back in there.
 
koa pomaikai said:
It seems they are pushing the narrative for Gane to have “consequences”.

Andy talking about there is consequences for his son but not for Cyril.

I wonder what kind of consequences Andy/Tom has in mind?



What do you think, 3-4 months down the line will this become a narrative for Aspinall to refuse to fight Gane?
Click to expand...

Are you the same clown who posted a thread about Andrew Tate fighting at the white House?

Fucking LOL
 
He will fight only in the presence of his doctor. <BC1>
 
He better


If he tries to avoid the rematch that would be the final nail in the coffin for this catastrophe.
 
