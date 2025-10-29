koa pomaikai
Joined
Jul 23, 2024
- Messages
- 1,062
- Reaction score
- 2,625
It seems they are pushing the narrative for Gane to have “consequences”.
Andy talking about there is consequences for his son but not for Cyril.
I wonder what kind of consequences Andy/Tom has in mind?
What do you think, 3-4 months down the line will this become a narrative for Aspinall to refuse to fight Gane?
