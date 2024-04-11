Prediction thread: When is Chandler vs McGregor getting announced?

Dana after the press conference:
"Oh.... and we got one more thing we want to show you guys..."
After GTA 6 is released
Rumor going around is that UFC may announce the fight during the press conference tonight, Dana teased an announcement recently on Instagram. When do you think the announcement will be made?
During 300 main card. Doesnt take shine away from the card and gives people something worth to look forward to in future
I tried listening to Ariel's show the other day and it was not an MMA show at all despite being the MMA Hour. Just a bunch of people writing in gawking over Wrestlemania. Shit pissed me off. I was done lolIt would really be dumb to announce it during press for 300, making it more of the focus than 300.
Also announcing during 300 just means Ariel will announce it before them.
If the fight is happening in few months they might not want to tell casuals to wait for Conor card and skip this one. I think post fight press conference is possibility but 300 main card live on broadcast would get the biggest reaction.That's true but they did announce Khabib vs McGregor during a pre-fight press conference (I think it was a seasonal one covering a few cards) so they may think it's a good idea to copy what they did there.
