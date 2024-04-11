Prediction thread: When is Chandler vs McGregor getting announced?

When will Chandler vs McGregor be announced?

svmr_db

svmr_db

Rumor going around is that UFC may announce the fight during the press conference tonight, Dana teased an announcement recently on Instagram. When do you think the announcement will be made?

 
I don't think this fight is ever happening and I chose the "it will never be announced" option just to be surly, but i kind of hope Dana announces it and then it blows up in his face.
 
sonhow said:
During 300 main card. Doesnt take shine away from the card and gives people something worth to look forward to in future
That's true but they did announce Khabib vs McGregor during a pre-fight press conference (I think it was a seasonal one covering a few cards) so they may think it's a good idea to copy what they did there.
 
It would really be dumb to announce it during press for 300, making it more of the focus than 300.

Also announcing during 300 just means Ariel will announce it before them.
 
kingghidrah said:
It would really be dumb to announce it during press for 300, making it more of the focus than 300.

Also announcing during 300 just means Ariel will announce it before them.
I tried listening to Ariel's show the other day and it was not an MMA show at all despite being the MMA Hour. Just a bunch of people writing in gawking over Wrestlemania. Shit pissed me off. I was done lol
 
Senbonzakura said:
I tried listening to Ariel's show the other day and it was not an MMA show at all despite being the MMA Hour. Just a bunch of people writing in gawking over Wrestlemania. Shit pissed me off. I was done lol
I don't bother unless someone links it here and describes what / who is on
 
svmr_db said:
That's true but they did announce Khabib vs McGregor during a pre-fight press conference (I think it was a seasonal one covering a few cards) so they may think it's a good idea to copy what they did there.
If the fight is happening in few months they might not want to tell casuals to wait for Conor card and skip this one. I think post fight press conference is possibility but 300 main card live on broadcast would get the biggest reaction.
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
After GTA 6 is released
I'd lean moreso towards never, but maybe after George R.R. Martin writes the final book of the A Song of Ice and Fire series. Though considering how old George is and how slow he's writing the current book, he'll probably die of old age before that too.

Chandler really should've taken a fight or two while waiting for Conor.
 
First quarter of 2025., together with the Jon-Stipe fight. Neither happens.
 
