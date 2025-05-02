Prediction Thread: What Does the Bo-Hate Narrative Look Like Here After He Absolutely Manhandles De Ridder?

De Ridder's another can? Only a 2-division champ in a shit league? Dana White Priv? Where y'all going with this?

Hmm. I think I’ll go with something like, “Meh, de Ridder barely eked out a win against geriatric Gerald Merschaert.”
Well he is a grappler with shit striking although he did hurt Merschaert on the feet but Gerald is also a shit striker. Bo is supposed to be a great wrestler (he has the credentials) but in mma his grappling hasn't look the best. So I'd say if he win in the same fashion he did against Craig a boring shitty striking battle with Bo being scared to even grapple I'd say it's fair.
 
It's a worthy thread. I think If he beats De Ridder he turns the corner and gets more respect. I'm a skeptic so speaking only for me I think this fight will tell a lot. I don't think he becomes a champion in the UFC. You never know in MMA. If you asked me when Paddy and Bo first started their careers in the UFC who had the higher ceiling, I would've said Bo without even thinking. If you ask me now I say Paddy without even giving it a second thought. Ask me in 2 years and who knows what I'll say, LOL.
 
In all seriousness it depends how the fight looks.

Does Bo, which I don't think he'll do, go out there and take RDR down and dominate him on the ground and win that way? Yeah that's impressive.

Or does he use his wrestling to keep it standing and marginally outpoint another mediocre striker in a mediocre striking affair? Yeah my hair ain't getting blown back by that.
 
