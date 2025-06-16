Prediction thread Charles vs Ilia

Poirier knocked Oliveira down 3 times and hurt him 3 more times landing 60 punches in the first round. Ilia is an even better boxer, but smaller.



This of course will be a problem for Charles.



Charles has height and reach working for him.

A lot of calf kicks and frontkicks to keep the distance and knees and ellbows when Ilia gets close.

Ilia likes to dip, so these are good weapons.

-Tie him up clinching.

-Prevent boxing range.

Go to the ground and fence to take away Ilia's power.



Charles is 35 now and had a lot of fights. Probably a bit past his prime.

Looked good vs. Chandler, but maybe that's because Chandler is even older and past prime.



If size won't be a problem and Oliveira doesn't get lucky.

Ilia knocks him down/out with superior boxing.



Charles will have his chance on the back once more, but Ilia's ground game is good.

Size again being a problem.



For a better prediction I would need to see Oliveira vs Arman again.

But it was a bit of a boring fight and Arman is as short as Ilia with way worse boxing.



Considering that, yeah Ilia knocks him out before the 4th, probably earlier.