Prediction thread Charles vs Ilia

How do we see this fight going?

I’m a Charles fan but I think Charles is getting knocked out, I’ve seen enough footage of Ilia being decent on the ground, and with how many times Charles has been knockdown or caught on the feet leading to a submission or KO I just feel like Ilia’s gonna defend the takedowns and land the kill shot on the feet, I’d love to say Charles is too heavy and Charles will easily lay on him and get the sub but I just don’t see it

Plus I’ve seen a lot of people say there’s no guarantee that Ilia’s power is gonna translate to 155 I think it will we’ve seen enough fighters do well moving up too know that Ilia’s likely gonna keep his power
 
Poirier knocked Oliveira down 3 times and hurt him 3 more times landing 60 punches in the first round. Ilia is an even better boxer, but smaller.

This of course will be a problem for Charles.

Charles has height and reach working for him.
A lot of calf kicks and frontkicks to keep the distance and knees and ellbows when Ilia gets close.
Ilia likes to dip, so these are good weapons.
-Tie him up clinching.
-Prevent boxing range.
Go to the ground and fence to take away Ilia's power.

Charles is 35 now and had a lot of fights. Probably a bit past his prime.
Looked good vs. Chandler, but maybe that's because Chandler is even older and past prime.

If size won't be a problem and Oliveira doesn't get lucky.
Ilia knocks him down/out with superior boxing.

Charles will have his chance on the back once more, but Ilia's ground game is good.
Size again being a problem.

For a better prediction I would need to see Oliveira vs Arman again.
But it was a bit of a boring fight and Arman is as short as Ilia with way worse boxing.

Considering that, yeah Ilia knocks him out before the 4th, probably earlier.
 
