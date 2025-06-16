Prediction thread Charles vs Ilia

Cowboy Kurt Angle
How do we see this fight going?
I’m a Charles fan but I think Charles is getting knocked out, I’ve seen enough footage of Ilia being decent on the ground, and with how many times Charles has been knockdown or caught on the feet leading to a submission or KO I just feel like Ilia’s gonna defend the takedowns and land the kill shot on the feet, I’d love to say Charles is too heavy and Charles will easily lay on him and get the sub but I just don’t see it
Plus I’ve seen a lot of people say there’s no guarantee that Ilia’s power is gonna translate to 155 I think it will we’ve seen enough fighters do well moving up too know that Ilia’s likely gonna keep his power
