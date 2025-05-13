(PREDICTION): Jones vs Aspinall for UFC 320 Noche (Sept 13, 2025)

Main: Jones vs Aspinall
Co-Main: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2


If Jones wins AND Pereira wins,
they will fight each other for the last time --- SUPERFIGHT in 2026.


Jones will NOT retire.
His ego is too big, and the UFC will reach a deal he likes.


4 months from now until September to prepare and go hard in camp.


Who agrees?
Who disagrees?
 
Supercard in Mexico with no Mexican fighter in the main or co-main? Don't see it.
 
It will never happen. Jones wants to ensure he blockes Aspinall under all circumstances from achieving true greatness he is destined for.

Keep stalling. Keep the belt hostage. Keep denying and hoping for Aspinall to either jump ship, get injured, go psat his prime or get impatient and lose a fight.
 
