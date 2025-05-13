(PREDICTION): Jones vs Aspinall for UFC 320 Noche (Sept 13, 2025)

fries in the bag
Main: Jones vs Aspinall
Co-Main: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2
If Jones wins AND Pereira wins,
they will fight each other for the last time --- SUPERFIGHT in 2026.
Jones will NOT retire.
His ego is too big, and the UFC will reach a deal he likes.
4 months from now until September to prepare and go hard in camp.
Who agrees?
Who disagrees?
