Prediction: Dana White is going to do Jones vs Pereira in November @ MSG.

So, I'm going to go out on a limb and say I'm convinced that Jones vs Pereira will happen this November. Here is my logic:



Why did the UFC do an interim title for Aspinall, only to allow Jones to fight Stipe in November 2024? Dana made his "fight the fans want to see" excuse, but it still doesn't make sense. I think the UFC tried to do Jones vs Aspinall in 2024, and Jones refused to fight Aspinall. They then had to choose between stripping Jon Jones, or getting another fight/payday out of him. They chose the latter.



Jon Jones told us a long time ago that he's not interested in fighting "young killers", but instead prefers to fight "established legends", and specifically named Alex Pereira. Has that changed? I think his plans he told the UFC are "Pereira or retirement". I also doubt the UFC's calculus has changed: If the choice is Jones retirement, or Jones vs Pereira payday, they will go with the payday.



Add in the UFC's need to find a new PPV distributor: if they haven't found one by August/September, they will need to pump up 2025 PPV numbers to get better deals. They will almost have no choice but to do Jones/Pereira.