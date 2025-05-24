Prediction: Dana White is going to do Jones vs Pereira in November @ MSG.

So, I'm going to go out on a limb and say I'm convinced that Jones vs Pereira will happen this November. Here is my logic:

Why did the UFC do an interim title for Aspinall, only to allow Jones to fight Stipe in November 2024? Dana made his "fight the fans want to see" excuse, but it still doesn't make sense. I think the UFC tried to do Jones vs Aspinall in 2024, and Jones refused to fight Aspinall. They then had to choose between stripping Jon Jones, or getting another fight/payday out of him. They chose the latter.

Jon Jones told us a long time ago that he's not interested in fighting "young killers", but instead prefers to fight "established legends", and specifically named Alex Pereira. Has that changed? I think his plans he told the UFC are "Pereira or retirement". I also doubt the UFC's calculus has changed: If the choice is Jones retirement, or Jones vs Pereira payday, they will go with the payday.

Add in the UFC's need to find a new PPV distributor: if they haven't found one by August/September, they will need to pump up 2025 PPV numbers to get better deals. They will almost have no choice but to do Jones/Pereira.
 
and I hope the mma community would unite and boo the shit out of this fight.
I hope so too. If I'm right, I believe it would be the single most egregious thing Dana has done. Far worse than Bisping vs Henderson was.
 
It would be an absolute joke and travesty, but it would also further expose how phony the UFC booking has become which I kinda like because it has borderline ruined the sport for me over the past few years and now a lot more people are seeing it, which is kinda nice lol

And I would enjoy seeing Jon easily take down Pereira and finish him in like three minutes, because Pereira is a product of phony UFC booking… you guys just don’t care because you like him
 
Pereira is a product of phony UFC booking… you guys just don’t care because you like him
I was a Pereira fan, but I can't argue with that. Aside from his fights against Adesanya which were legit, he's been protected at LHW for sure.

Ank exposed Pereira bigtime. The more time goes on, the more I think Ank vs Pereira rematch would just result in Pereira being finished. Ank even got the better of the striking exchanges.
 
