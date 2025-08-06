Prediction: $50 bucks a month to get all UFC fight night events NOT PPVs

Mesos
Now that the WWE has announced today that its headed to the new ESPN DTC super network. Its almost a 100% guarantee that UFC will too.
Heres the problem with that, the subscription is 30 bucks a month... and UFC is planning on splitting their rights
too.
So we may end up in a situation like this:
ESPN DTC: $30
Netflix: $8 (cheapest option) or Prime
ESPN Plus: $12
50 bucks a month
Its going to be expensive to get all the fight nights, DWCS, etc. and don't forget the $80 ppv each month on top.
