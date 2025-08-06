  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Prediction: $50 bucks a month to get all UFC fight night events NOT PPVs

Now that the WWE has announced today that its headed to the new ESPN DTC super network. Its almost a 100% guarantee that UFC will too.

Heres the problem with that, the subscription is 30 bucks a month... and UFC is planning on splitting their rights
too.

So we may end up in a situation like this:

ESPN DTC: $30
Netflix: $8 (cheapest option) or Prime
ESPN Plus: $12

50 bucks a month

Its going to be expensive to get all the fight nights, DWCS, etc. and don't forget the $80 ppv each month on top.
 
if you cant pay for it don't watch you aren't entitled to the product, if you can't afford it then stick to the NBA
 
hahahaha-laughing.gif
 
Mesos said:
Now that the WWE has announced that its headed to the new ESPN DTC super network. Its almost a 100% guarantee that UFC will too.
What in the fuck are you talking about?

The ESPN deal expires this year.
 
Tito Tapped said:
What in the fuck are you talking about?

The ESPN deal expires this year.
This is a different ESPN deal to replace expiring one. Espn are launching a super network for streaming, DTC for $30 bucks a month. It will have everything, ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN U, literally all their library, sports rights. ESPN Plus will be a separate streaming service.

ESPN recently just bought NFL Network and Redzone too. Their trying to force NFL fans to get it too and WWE fans with today's announcement. UFC fans are next.
 
I think
Mesos said:
So we may end up in a situation like this:
ESPN DTC: $30
Netflix: $8 (cheapest option)
ESPN Plus: $12
It is unlikely ESPN+ exists by the end of 2026 and it very unlikely to be signing new media rights deals. Everyone will get ushered into the $30/month DTC platform once ESPN+ has met all its standing contractual obligations.

Also want to add an important note - if you have ESPN via cable/satellite provider, you will have access to the streaming platform included. So you don't pay anything extra in that case.

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) has reportedly been in discussions and has/may bid on a UFC package. Many industry insiders think PPV to Amazon (who already has this infrastructure) and less likely Netflix. There is zero chance Netflix ever rolls out a PPV model, I doubt we see UFC rights there.

IMO we have ESPN linear/DTC gets all the non-PPV rights and Amazon is the new PPV partner. I have a hard time seeing the sport grow with the current PPV model, so this would be a bummer.

 
UFC BBJ and #PowerSlap both on YouTube, buddy 📺👊🏾 Maybe they doing full mimic strategy go live and FREE on YouTube to follow Power Slap global path 🌍💥 India finding love in Power Slap and YouTube haanji most populous country on Earth now UFC having eyes on the prize, ji 🇮🇳 whereas ESPN is full trash bin only 🗑️🚫
 
Lycandroid said:
if you cant pay for it don't watch you aren't entitled to the product, if you can't afford it then stick to the NBA
Don't attempt to lecture from wisdom.
(At no point did TS hint at entitlement or affordability, you wizard of intellect)


If you're paying the multi billion dollar company for watching TV,

(while the rest of us haven't paid for TV, Netflix, or PPV since prior to 2012)

You're a fuckin schmuck.
<suzylol>
Who are you kidding, honestly.
Anyone talking "entitled" and "affordability" (on the internet) is living in a delusional bubble.

Parrot gonna parrot.
Shill gonna shill.
 
Mesos said:
Now that the WWE has announced today that its headed to the new ESPN DTC super network. Its almost a 100% guarantee that UFC will too.

Heres the problem with that, the subscription is 30 bucks a month... and UFC is planning on splitting their rights
too.

So we may end up in a situation like this:

ESPN DTC: $30
Netflix: $8 (cheapest option) or Prime
ESPN Plus: $12

50 bucks a month

Its going to be expensive to get all the fight nights, DWCS, etc. and don't forget the $80 ppv each month on top.
You pay the UFC and netflix ?

Honestly?

Are you trapped in 1997 or 2007?
<TheWire1>
It's 2025.
 
CasualBot said:
Don't attempt to lecture from wisdom.
(At no point did TS hint at entitlement or affordability, you wizard of intellect)
Yes he did, learn to read.
CasualBot said:
If you're paying the multi billion dollar company for watching TV,

(while the rest of us haven't paid for TV, Netflix, or PPV since prior to 2012)

You're a fuckin schmuck.
I haven't paid for any form of TV or netflix ever, because I don't watch it. I have no problem paying for PPVs and NHL Center Ice, because I am not a thief. I also never downloaded music during the napster days because again I am not thief.
CasualBot said:
<suzylol>
Who are you kidding, honestly.
Anyone talking "entitled" and "affordability" (on the internet) is living in a delusional bubble.
No not really, if I can't afford something but I think I deserve it anyway when it is not a necessity then yes that is entitlement.
CasualBot said:
Parrot gonna parrot.
Shill gonna shill.
Parrot ? Do you even know what that means, I am in the minority here, you are the parrot. I like to vote with my money and support the things I like, how the fuck is that being a shill ?
 
rjmbrd said:
I think


It is unlikely ESPN+ exists by the end of 2026 and it very unlikely to be signing new media rights deals. Everyone will get ushered into the $30/month DTC platform once ESPN+ has met all its standing contractual obligations.

Also want to add an important note - if you have ESPN via cable/satellite provider, you will have access to the streaming platform included. So you don't pay anything extra in that case.

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) has reportedly been in discussions and has/may bid on a UFC package. Many industry insiders think PPV to Amazon (who already has this infrastructure) and less likely Netflix. There is zero chance Netflix ever rolls out a PPV model, I doubt we see UFC rights there.

IMO we have ESPN linear/DTC gets all the non-PPV rights and Amazon is the new PPV partner. I have a hard time seeing the sport grow with the current PPV model, so this would be a bummer.

It makes more sense financially to split the rights up. You also get new media exposure with a different streamer. Which is always useful to get new fans. Netflix has been signaling for a while that they want UFC and built a live streaming infrastructure. I would wager its only for some fight nights. I dont see them overspending to get everything. Prime is the one that needs the viewership bad and can definitely throw big money to take alot of UFC events away from ESPN.

I am not sure on the ppv business but shifting away from ESPN seems like a bad idea after building a consistent PPV audience there.

As for ESPN plus, I think it will stick around as a budget option for certain UFC content at $12 a month. They know not everyone is gonna get the DTC $30 a month option.
 
Hmmmm, that's about 600 dollars a year presumably in US dollars?

not a chance in hell, If it included ppv, I'd flirt with the idea at a 300 dollar flat rate yearly in canadian dollars

Lycandroid said:
I also never downloaded music during the napster days because again I am not thief.
Piracy isn't theft.
 
