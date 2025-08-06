Prediction: $50 bucks a month to get all UFC fight night events NOT PPVs

Mesos said: So we may end up in a situation like this:

ESPN DTC: $30

Netflix: $8 (cheapest option)

ESPN Plus: $12 Click to expand...

I thinkIt is unlikely ESPN+ exists by the end of 2026 and it very unlikely to be signing new media rights deals. Everyone will get ushered into the $30/month DTC platform once ESPN+ has met all its standing contractual obligations.Also want to add an important note - if you have ESPN via cable/satellite provider, you will have access to the streaming platform included. So you don't pay anything extra in that case.Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) has reportedly been in discussions and has/may bid on a UFC package. Many industry insiders think PPV to Amazon (who already has this infrastructure) and less likely Netflix. There is zero chance Netflix ever rolls out a PPV model, I doubt we see UFC rights there.IMO we have ESPN linear/DTC gets all the non-PPV rights and Amazon is the new PPV partner. I have a hard time seeing the sport grow with the current PPV model, so this would be a bummer.