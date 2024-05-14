Predicting the Main Card Lineups of the 2024 Summer PPV's.

Decided to predict the Main Card Lineup for UFC 303,304,305, as we pretty much already have locations set, with the best guess of UFC 305 happening in Perth, Australia.

I won't be elaborating on fights that are already announced.



UFC 303 = First let's acknowledge something, even if this is International fight week for the UFC, this is a Conor McGregor returning after 3 years PPV. This card will not be stacked to the brim like were used to on International fight week. Conor McGregor will sell this card even if it was just him fighting a dust pan.

Main Event = Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler

Co-Main-Event = #3 Jamahal Hill vs #8 Khalil Rountree Jr.

Featured Bout = #12 Derrick Lewis vs #11 Jarzino Rozenstruik - After a knockout victory against Rodrigo Nascimento, Derrick Lewis captured headlines of the MMA community once again by taking off his shorts and mooning the crowd, nevertheless he said in his interview after the show that he was actually trying to get back in there soon believe it or not. Derrick is a household name and the fans love to watch him and the fact these 2 men haven't crossed paths yet is quite stunning. The fans want this, and on a McGregor card, this is a great fight to have. The UFC doesn't have to throw a highly ranked fight on the card and we get to see one of these men go to sleep because it for sure isn't going the distance!

2nd Fight = Joe Pyfer vs Marc-André Barriault - Not happy about this being on a Main Card, but like I said once before, this is a McGregor card, do not expect this to be stacked. UFC 246 we saw a Co-Main of Holly Holm and at 257 we saw a featured fight of JoJo Calderwood.... I think the UFC will try to build Joe Pyfer back up and there is no better spotlight then this position right here.

Main Card Opener = Cub Swanson vs Andre Fili





UFC 304 (England)

Main Event = (C) Leon Edwards vs #2 Belal Muhammed 2 - This fight is going to happen, whether it's the Main event or Co-Main I can't seem to figure out. I think it's more likely to be the Main just because Leon is more known to the casual fan base currently so I think the UFC would go with him.

Co-Main-Event = (IC) Tom Aspinall vs #4 Curtis Blaydes 2 - No brainer here, with other fights booked up the only option for Tom would be Gane, but I think once again their saving Gane for Paris, plus we know how badly Gane is when it comes to staying active so I doubt he would take this if he knew he wasn't going to be on the Paris card and it seems like the UFC wants to keep him as the headliner for Paris as he's headlined 2 years in a row.

Featured Bout = #9 Stephen Thompson vs #13 Michael Venom Page - The UFC could go a lot of ways with MVP, obviously the most logical would keep him away from any type of wrestlers and match him up with Wonder Boy. Although we do know the UFC loves to give us what we want! (Sarcasm). I'm gonna assume that the UFC does plan on making Covington vs Ian Garry somewhere down the line, so if that is made, I think this is next for England.

2nd Fight = #6 Muhammed Mokaev vs #7 Manel Kape

Main Card Opener = #6 Arnold Allen vs #10 Giga Chikadze







UFC 305 (Australia)



Main Event = (C) Dricus Du Plessis vs #2 Israel Adesanya - We know this fight is gonna happen now seeing as they decided to go with Strickland and Costa. The winner of Khamzat and Robert will no doubt NOT turn around and fight for the title on 7 weeks notice. Israel is the still one of the biggest stars in the sport and they even showed him and Dricus in a split frame at UFC 300, safe to say this is being made.



Co Main Event = #3 Shavkat Rakhmonov vs #5 Jack Della Maddalena - With Usman flirting around with middleweight, and Belal finally getting his title shot, it seems that the next title elimination match is between these 2 prospects. JDM fought at UFC 284 and the crowd went crazy his first round submission against Randy Brown, I mean the place went nuts. No doubt he will be on this card and I think this matchup fits the bill perfectly.



Featured Bout = #1 Brandon Royval vs #9 Steve Erceg - One thing is certain, Steve Erceg put up quite the battle against Pantoja, although it didn't go his way you could argue it went his way if you really wanted to. Royval is in no position for a title shot as long as Pantoja remains the champion at 125. Royval will need about 2 more wins, his split decision win over Brandon Moreno was a good win don't get me wrong but it lacked anything note worthy. Erceg get's his chance to get into the top 5.

2nd Fight = #11 Carlos Ulberg vs #10 Anthony Smith - Ulberg just came off a huge 12 second knockout and took 0 damage. He said he want's to fight here and I say give it to him against a veteran of the game who we know will never say NO to anyone. Anthony Smith recently defined the odds as a +400 Underdog and defeated Vitor Petrino by first round submission. This should be either fun one for the fans!



Main Card Opener = #10 Tai Tuivasa vs Waldo Cortes-Acosta - Tai gets his final chance here, after being finished 4 times in a row this is about it from the UFC. He gets a prospect who only has 1 finish out of his 5 wins in the UFC. This should be a fun one as Waldo likes to showboat and doesn't mind to stand and bang. Tai has to fight outside the rankings here and Waldo is a perfect opponent.

(Prelim Headliner: #4 Kai Kara France vs the winner of Alex Perez vs Tatsuro Taira.)