Predict who will enter the rankings by the end of the year

I feel like 80% of the threads lately are Jones related and I want to shed light on the fighters that are actually active and talk about them.So basically, with the current ranks and with how the rest of the year can play out, who do you think will be able to crack the rankings by the end of the year?Bonus answers for who will be champ at the end of the year, and who will also lose their rankingsI'll get us started:HW: I think Tai could lose ranking, potentially someone like Ante Delija of rumours are true otherwise Bigi Boy is more deserving of being rankedLHW: Johnny Walker out, Dustin Jacoby in, Rakic needs to fight down alsoMW: I think Azamat Bekoev could enter rankings, also give Iron Turtle a crack at the loser of Marvin Vetorri or Brandon AllenWW: Colby, Burns, Wonderboy are all on their way out, pretty sure Burns retired but he still currently ranked. 3 guys I see cracking the rankings at WW soon are, Bryan Battle, Chidi Njokuani and Gabriel BonfimLW: Dustin out of rankings after retirement, I think Dariush will lose to Moicano and could be out, I think BSD should fight Bahamondes to defend his ranking considering when you look at his record, it makes you wonder why he is ranked. Chandler also needs out. More deserving guys who should and could be ranked soon are: Fares Ziam, Mauricio Ruffy, Nazim Sadykov and Nasrat HaqparastFW: Steve Garcia takes Kattars ranking. Not much else here considering Arnold Allen, Ortega, Yair, Stirling and Emmett only fight once or twice a year if lucky and they barely give new blood a chance. Mosvar undeniably deserves the shot but the UFC is royally trying to fuck him sideways. Also, if Sean O'Malley moves up, he would be a great addition. I personally love the thought of a Suga VS Blessed super fight just for the entertainment, it would be a great fight and the match up is rather exciting imo.BW: hopefully Suga leaves to FW. Chito is on his way out. Barcelos has potential. When you look at who Ricky Simon has lost too he still has a chance to get into the rankings, he also has a win over Merab, dude has a dangerous guillotine, strong wrestling and nice boxing, I think he's still a dark horseFlyW: Andre Lima is close to getting a number next to his name. Bruno Silva and Steve Erceg are fighting for their numbers. Allan Nascimento, Lon'er Kavanagh and Rafael Estevam are close also.Women's MMA:New champs by the end of the year:FW: Mosvar Evolev but not until 2026 on whenever the UFC stop deciding to blatantly fuck himLW: Illia TopuriaWW: IslamMW: KhamzatThe rest I don't see changing hands this year