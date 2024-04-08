Predict UFC 300 buys

TerraRayzing
Little eagle soars again
@Brown
- Joined
- Dec 2, 2016
- Messages
- 2,938
- Reaction score
- 3,510
Over a million? Below one million? I think the UFC is confident that the brand and it being UFC 300 will sell the event and don't get me wrong, the card is stacked and I'm looking forward to every fight but without a big name on the card, I think the buy rate will suffer.
Definitely isn't going to beat UFC 100's 1.6 million buys.
Definitely isn't going to beat UFC 100's 1.6 million buys.