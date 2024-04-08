Predict UFC 300 buys

TerraRayzing

TerraRayzing

Little eagle soars again
@Brown
Joined
Dec 2, 2016
Messages
2,938
Reaction score
3,510
Over a million? Below one million? I think the UFC is confident that the brand and it being UFC 300 will sell the event and don't get me wrong, the card is stacked and I'm looking forward to every fight but without a big name on the card, I think the buy rate will suffer.
Definitely isn't going to beat UFC 100's 1.6 million buys.
 
1.1 mil? It's crazy that 100 and 200 both had Lesnar on them. IDk how much that inflates things based on his name alone.
 
450k-700k without the number. With the number it might be just a bit more. I would think 800k. If it's less than that I think it's below expectations for "card of all cards".

I think Dana will say it did a million after the card. I wonder if we will ever know the real number.
 
flektarn said:
1.1 mil? It's crazy that 100 and 200 both had Lesnar on them. IDk how much that inflates things based on his name alone.
Click to expand...
UFC 100 had GSP on there so it could have cracked one million or came close to it.

UFC 200 with no Brock and Nunes vs Tate as the main? 500k.
 
500k

its a great card for hardcore fans but most people aren't going to care.

Also why tf is Bo Nickal starting the main card while Jiri and Aljo are on prelims ???
 
More than 1 - Less than 5 Million. You heard it here first, folks!
Pay Per View is dying!!
 
Last edited:
I don't think it's going to do as well as they expect or hope it will.

If it broke 1m buys, I would be extremely skeptical of Dana's claims.
 
They won’t release the figures. But, it should do 1M+.

But who knows?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes_Two_To_Tango
  • Poll
UFC 300 card - Rate it
2 3 4
Replies
69
Views
2K
BEATDOWNS
BEATDOWNS

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,552
Messages
55,366,474
Members
174,752
Latest member
42Jellyfish

Share this page

Back
Top