Predict popular narratives after UFC 322

If Makhachev loses, it’s “Islam made a career of beating smaller guys”
If Maddalena loses, “JDM barely got by Hafez, split decision vs Holland, it’s not a surprised he got finished”
If Val wins, “Valentina wmma goat”
If Zheng wins…Something something about Chinese market.
Leon wins…no one cares about Leon.
Brady wins= title shot. But if also Leon loses, “Brady needs 1 more. His win vs Leon has not aged well”.
Morales win=“most dangerous guy at WW”
