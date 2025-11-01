Predict popular narratives after UFC 322

If Makhachev loses, it’s “Islam made a career of beating smaller guys”

If Maddalena loses, “JDM barely got by Hafez, split decision vs Holland, it’s not a surprised he got finished”

If Val wins, “Valentina wmma goat”
If Zheng wins…Something something about Chinese market.


Leon wins…no one cares about Leon.

Brady wins= title shot. But if also Leon loses, “Brady needs 1 more. His win vs Leon has not aged well”.

Morales win=“most dangerous guy at WW”
 
Fighter X loses so X is a can.
Fighter Y wins so Y needs an immediate title shot and then should move up and take the belt in the next 2 divisions. No need for them to defend anything of course.
 
"No one was ever any good."

Also, "is he the GOAT?"
 
No matter what Islam only specifically moved up for Jack and no one else, and is now saying he wants a LW Ilia in July when he could’ve done that this year as the LW champion already, and won’t commit to a proper WW defence if he does win as he wants Ilia instead of Shavkat or whoever. It’s bringing LW to WW without the consequences.

If you can’t see his career is completely manufactured I don’t know what to tell you. He always tries to have the advantage. He’s not wrong to try, but he gets away with it from too many people willing to excuse his blatant behaviour.
 
