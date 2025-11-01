Predict popular narratives after UFC 322

No matter what Islam only specifically moved up for Jack and no one else, and is now saying he wants a LW Ilia in July when he could’ve done that this year as the LW champion already, and won’t commit to a proper WW defence if he does win as he wants Ilia instead of Shavkat or whoever. It’s bringing LW to WW without the consequences.



If you can’t see his career is completely manufactured I don’t know what to tell you. He always tries to have the advantage. He’s not wrong to try, but he gets away with it from too many people willing to excuse his blatant behaviour.