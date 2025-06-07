  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Movies PREDATOR: KILLER OF KILLERS (New Extended Ending; Dragonlord's Review, post #1)

If you have seen PREDATOR: KILLER OF KILLERS, how would you rate it?

Dragonlordxxxxx

Dragonlordxxxxx

Update: June 6, 2025

Dragonlord’s Review of PREDATOR: KILLER OF KILLERS (No Spoilers)

Bottom Line: Violent, gory and so much fun, Predator: Killer of Killers is not just a straightforward, action-packed viewing experience, it also introduces a new exciting game-changing element for future Yautja stories.

fLPGu3M.png


Do you remember that 2009 television program called Deadliest Warrior that aired on Spike where each episode would pit historical or modern warriors against each other? The new animated film Predator: Killer of Killers is kinda like that. From Dan Trachtenberg (Prey), the animated film is an action-horror anthology featuring human warriors from different eras in history battling a Predator.

Set in Viking-era Scandinavia, the first chapter is titled “Shield” and features a Viking shield maiden leading her clan on an expedition to get revenge on a tribe leader. The second chapter is titled “Sword” and is set in Feudal-era Japan where two brothers, one is a Samurai-type while the other is a Ninja-type, settle their family dispute. The third chapter titled “Bullet” which takes place in the Atlantic Ocean in World War II where a mechanic-pilot goes up against a mysterious aircraft that is annihilating his squad mates.

"Shield" and "Sword" are easier to digest for fans, but if I may defend the "Bullet" storyline for just a second. For almost 40 years, we have been accustomed to the same set-up of a Predator hunting and fighting people on land. Thinking outside the norms of convention for Predator, "Bullet" showed us something new, a Predator hunting in the air! The Predator ship's offensive weapons are basically an extension of their hunting methods on land with cloaked capabilities, spiked chains/harpoons and molten net. It answers a question (that no one asked for lol), "What would a Predator hunt on air look like?" And it delivered.

All three stories are short and very satisfying to watch by themselves but they later reveal that each of them connect in a way that introduces a new element to the Predator mythology that is absolutely a game changer in telling future stories. My earlier statement about comparing the film to Deadliest Warrior is even more apt. Special mention goes to the Predator Warlord who just looks like a cool, badass motherfucker with his large, intimidating frame and cool cape adorned with alien bones and spinal cords.

The action is well-choreographed and the kills are creatively brutal which we have all come to expect from a Predator story. The artwork is clean and gorgeously detailed and the animation style, which is in the same vein as Arcane and Spider-Verse films, creates a vibrant visual flavor. The low FPS (frames per second) is a bit inconsistent with some at 20 FPS and others at what seems like 10 FPS, but overall doesn’t really detract from the total viewing experience. Adding to the fun is the inclusion of Alan Silvestri's unforgettable Predator score.

There are no big names in the voice cast but I did notice Louis Ozawa Changchien voicing the Japanese brothers which is cool because the actor was also in Predators (2011) where he played a Yakuza enforcer. It was also nice knowing Michael Biehn was part of the voice cast since I am a forever fan due to his earlier works in the 80s.

Part of me believes that Killer of Killers would have translated well into live-action. But after thinking about it, there are facets of the animated movie that might be difficult to pull off in live-action. The production budget would have to be at least $150 million and the action scenes and fight choreography would have to be immaculate. There’s also the upside of being an animated film, it is less scrutinized by the viewers. Feats of incredible physicality and breaking the laws of physics are more digestible in animated form.

But if this was in live-action, I would cast Hannah Waddington as Ursa, Andrew Koji as Kenji and Anthony Ramos as Torres.

There are several Easter eggs scattered in the film. One notable callback is the appearance of the Spanish-made flintlock pistol belonging to French voyageur Raphael Adolini from 1715, that also appeared in Prey, which could suggest that Killer of Killers takes place before the events of Predator 2 (1990). Then the biggest Easter egg is the reveal at the end that there are hundreds of species, most likely have killed a Yautja in the past, are cryogenically frozen and one of them is Naru, our young Comanche heroine from Prey.

To elaborate on my game changer statement, I mean that with the introduction of the suspended animation element, the franchise can essentially get any human warrior, real or fictional or an unknown, from history to be in future stories. They could (and should) even use fan-favorite characters like a prime Dutch Schaefer or other pre-existing characters like Mike Harrigan, Royce and Quinn and transplant them to modern times or even in a future timeline.

Prey (2022) was generally well-received with many praising the film for its action sequences, strong lead performance, and return to the series' roots. Now we have Killer of Killers which absolutely nailed its assignment. And then there’s Dan Trachtenberg’s live-action Predator: Badlands movie coming out later in 2025. Coupled with the surprise hit Alien: Romulus (2024) and the upcoming Alien: Earth series from Noah Hawley which looks so promising, what a time to be a Predator and Alien fan once again.

RATING: 8/10

IS IT WORTH STREAMING?: Absolutely yes, especially if you are a Predator fan. One of the better Predator stories on screen and clocking at a brisk 90-minute runtime, Killer of Killers is a simple, super-fun action-horror viewing experience and builds up the Predator lore further.

Bob Gray said:
They culminate. It should be watched as a movie, not an episodic structure like Love, Death, Robots.

Overall, this was pretty fun. The 30 fps animation style was a little weird at first but eventually you dont notice.

The 3 separate stories are the best part, and the culmination of it altogether is the weakest. But, still, this is just meant to be a stylish, fun, cool Predator romp, and it delivers. If you want to be one of those people that nitpick a goddamn Predator cartoon, God help you.

The Sword will likely wind up being the favorite by the majority of viewers. Well, because it's the best one.

The Shield will draw heavy criticism from YouTube warriors that want every decision to be woke, political nonsense. But the character fits the theme of the story.



Spoiler stuff now:

The Sword was fucking great. The minimal use of dialogue enhanced everything and the story told visual cues was phenomenal. Epic final showdown between the two brothers.

The Shield is gonna be the target of everybody complaining that women aren't as strong as men, etc, etc. I agree theres a time and place for these arguments, but cartoons aren't really those places. The theme of motherhood and fit into the story they told and overall they handled it pretty well. The Grendel angle was a nice touch. InB4 complaints of hypothermia.

The Bullet was a neat little side take on the usual Predator confrontations. The main character is a little too "joke"-y but I suppose they wanted to contrast the overall seriousness of the first two characters.

So, as for the climax and the "Killer of killers" 4th entry. They apparently wanted a central structure combining everything, but I probably would have preferred just another time period short. Maybe Roman gladiators, pirates, Spartans, etc. Lots of things yoy could do, and the whole angle of grabbing up people that kill other predators is mostly a "meh" lore development for me. But since this is a cartoon I dont have to take it so seriously.

As of now, I'm fine with them doing another one. Even though I saw it coming, seeing Naru in the pods was a nice touch to tie everything together.
Yeah, the Sword part was my favorite as well.
 
I feel like Predator is the one iconic movie villain that still has plenty of road left to travel. For as belovedand lauded as Xenomorphs and Terminators are, there's not much left to do in terms of making them more interesting than they were in each of their first 2 outings (4 perfect films imo)
And every attempt since produces diminishing returns and waters down their impact.

But predator can't really be ruined by over exposure in the same way. Unless you just make a total abortion (The predator 2018) you can make them work in numerous ways
 
Ill finish it tomorrow. Got 15min into 1st episode. Cool animations but dragged a bit. Will report tomorrow...
 
Thought it was good; the viking and ninja/samurai stories carried the other 2 parts of the story; i didn't stick the landing for me, though. Ending was pretty nonsensical even by alien species hunting violent humans across time space for sport standards.
 
Terrible. When did predators stop being hunters this movie was just battle Royales one after another. Tranchenburg is a hack. The lore expansion was fucking shit
. The designs where shit I don't know whats with the obssesion with partially open masks, it was ok in prey but now every preds got his mandibles and shit hanging out for everyone to see. Giant roid predators straight out of 2018 the predator, a predator without upper mandibles and a predator copied from general chang.

How people loved this and prey but hate predators is mind boggling. Leave shit be no more predator no more alien no more star wars. Fans ruin everything

The animation seemed cheap too.
 
Harbour said:
Simply switching the viking character to a male would have single handedly taken this from a 6.5 to a 7.0 for me. The Sword was easily the best section in my opinion.
Switching to a young hot female would've single handedly made this a 9.9 for me.
Alright.

So i just watched it.

And I thought this was a really good one and all Predator fans should watch it.

The cons:

The animation style does irk me at times. The story with Delgado just is a bit too over the top for me. I kind of wish that this had been a miniseries so they had more time in the final chapter.

Delgado just closing his eyes and knowing how to do everything automatically gets old fast.

Because we have three different stories linking up to a final one, the Predators themselves feel more like bit players in this one.

But overall, I have to say this was pretty good, the action especially in the first and second stories were so good. They basically made the BIG BUDGET balls out Predator movie we all wanted but no one would shell out money to make in live action, and made it through animation.

Me just watching it right now, i will give it an 8 out of 10.
 
Harbour said:
Simply switching the viking character to a male would have single handedly taken this from a 6.5 to a 7.0 for me. The Sword was easily the best section in my opinion.
I know people cant take ANY girlboss shit these days and Predator doesnt need MORE of it, but i didnt think she hurt the movie tbh
 
GhostZ06 said:
To bad the animation is fucking god damn awful. Its laggy, its hardly what i call smooth.
Its the worst in the first viking battle, why the fuck would anyone wanna watch action with frames purposely fucked w like that
 
Saw it. quite bad. like AI wrote it, that's how simplistic it was.
all these supposed rankings and reviews are so bogus.
everybody says it's amazing, you watch it, it's forgettable slop, a week later nobody remembers it.

people still think of the original Predator 40 years after. who will think of this "amazing" movie 5 months from now?
 
This was really good. Even my girlfriend watched and enjoyed it and she usually wont watch anything animated that isnt family guy/the simpsons. I really liked how the story came together at the end. Animation was really solid which I wasnt on board with from the trailers.

I watched this and watched Predators (2010) right after. They paired very well with the ideas established in the animation, I would definitely recommend.
 
