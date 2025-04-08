Dragonlordxxxxx
I'm skeptical with you... this trailer felt really choppy to me, & bad on whomever made teh trailer for making it feel that way... it didn't have an ideal flow.Cautiously optimistic. Love the art work but not a fan of the choppy frame rate.
lol... teh very few roolz teh Predator'z play by, would not exclude Pride's Blue Coolaid being steady streamed into their blood by their armor. Daz why their blood is dat color yeah~The greatest threat to this Predator is whoever can make it piss in a cup. But I don't see USADA in this trailer at all
I am pretty much down for anything Predator (not that kind you sicko) related.
That comic was so badass! One of my favorite mashups.I want Preadator vs Batman
Who winsThat comic was so badass! One of my favorite mashups.
They've been doing that ever since the Miles Morales spiderman movies.I'm skeptical with you... this trailer felt really choppy to me, & bad on whomever made teh trailer for making it feel that way... it didn't have an ideal flow.
I hope the movie doesn't feel that way. If it delivers a good story though, I'd hope I can get use to teh choppy animation to the point of "not being distracted by it" after a bit of time.
- This is the greatest threat to the Predator adversaries in the first movie.The greatest threat to this Predator is whoever can make it piss in a cup. But I don't see USADA in this trailer at all
- Tarzan vs Predator was very good also.That comic was so badass! One of my favorite mashups.