Movies PREDATOR: KILLER OF KILLERS (Full Trailer, post #37)

I hated that version from the previous movie. It just looked dumb as hell
 
I'm all on board for PredatorVerse stories.
I FOOKIN' LOVE TEH LORE!!!​

Though some additionz have been less than ideal, they've also hit a lot of home runz & so I welcome any and all & can't get enough.

AVP is vastly under-rated btw.

2B2YXYZ.gif
 
stalehotdog said:
Cautiously optimistic. Love the art work but not a fan of the choppy frame rate.
Click to expand...
I'm skeptical with you... this trailer felt really choppy to me, & bad on whomever made teh trailer for making it feel that way... it didn't have an ideal flow.

I hope the movie doesn't feel that way. If it delivers a good story though, I'd hope I can get use to teh choppy animation to the point of "not being distracted by it" after a bit of time.
 
Zer said:
The greatest threat to this Predator is whoever can make it piss in a cup. But I don't see USADA in this trailer at all

{<Scared}
Click to expand...
lol... teh very few roolz teh Predator'z play by, would not exclude Pride's Blue Coolaid being steady streamed into their blood by their armor. Daz why their blood is dat color yeah~

I'd argue that Predator Blood is a key ingredient in Pride'z recipe...
<EdgyBrah><{natewhut}>

UOyyVVj.jpg
 
Predator vs Landsknecht continues to live only in my imagination.
 
I'm officially at the point where even the stuff I used to love (John Wick, Mission Impossible, Predator) just feels "Been there, done that".
 
What's up with the choppy framerate?
Couldn't they find a better animation production?

This shit is unwatchable.
 
Myrddin Wild said:
I'm skeptical with you... this trailer felt really choppy to me, & bad on whomever made teh trailer for making it feel that way... it didn't have an ideal flow.

I hope the movie doesn't feel that way. If it delivers a good story though, I'd hope I can get use to teh choppy animation to the point of "not being distracted by it" after a bit of time.
Click to expand...
They've been doing that ever since the Miles Morales spiderman movies.

Also, Prey director is probably a sherdogger. They basically made scenarios discussed in threads in how to improve Predator movies. The only way to make this one legit is if each era's main character becomes a trophy in the end.
 
Zer said:
The greatest threat to this Predator is whoever can make it piss in a cup. But I don't see USADA in this trailer at all

{<Scared}
Click to expand...
- This is the greatest threat to the Predator adversaries in the first movie.

Btw. Preadators shond't challenge cats? Cats are the most sucessful predators in history.
 
