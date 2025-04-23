Dragonlordxxxxx
Update: April 23, 2025
First Teaser Trailer for PREDATOR: BADLANDS Starring Elle Fanning
The director of Prey welcomes you to a world of hurt. Experience Predator: Badlands on the big screen, in theaters and IMAX November 7. “Predator: Badlands,” which stars Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, is set in the future on a remote planet, where a young Predator (Schuster-Koloamatangi), outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Fanning) and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary. The film is directed by Dan Trachtenberg.
