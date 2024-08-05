Pre-fight discussion UFC on ESPN 61: Tybura vs. Spivac 2, Sat. Aug. 10 4pm ET ESPN, ESPN+

PurpleStorm
purp
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Dec 20, 2016
- Messages
- 30,200
- Reaction score
- 80,415
This Saturday it's UFC on ESPN 61: Tybura vs. Spivak 2. This card is at the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada and features heavyweights Marcin Tybura (25-8) versus Sergey Spivak (16-4) in a rematch. Elsewhere on the card bantamweight Chris Gutierrez takes on Javid Basharat, Damon Jackson fights Jose Mariscal at featherweight and bantamweights Yan Santos and Chelsea Chandler will scrap.
What are your thoughts? Care to share predictions and breakdowns? Stay tuned throughout the week for pre-fight discussion leading up to the weigh-ins and play by play discussion. Please keep it civil. The floor is yours. Enjoy!
Date/Time: Saturday 08.10.2024 at 04:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: ESPN, ESPN +
Promotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship
Ownership: Endeavor
Venue: UFC Apex
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
Enclosure: Octagon
MMA Bouts: 11
AUG 10, 2024UFC APEX, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES
Main Event: Heavyweight
Main Card ESPN/ESPN+ 7 PM et
Prelims ESPN/ESPN+ 4 PM et
BEN DUFFY KEITH SHILLAN AUG 5, 2024 COMMENTS
Keith and Ben preview UFC on ESPN 61 with detailed predictions and picks for all 11 fights. While this is likely the shortest preview in the history of the Shillan & Duffy Show, the guys still found time for conversational sidetracks including wrestling at the 2024 Olympics, the unconditional love of one Long Island sports dad, The Sound of Music (again), and of course Bo Nickal.
0:00 Intro: Rhode Island's Hottest Concert Venue
12:03 Stephanie Luciano (5-1-1) vs. Talita Alencar (5-0-1)
19:38 Youssef Zalal (14-5-1) vs. Jarno Errens (14-5-1)
27:04 Jhonata Diniz (7-0) vs. Karl Williams (10-1)
33:37 Karol Rosa (17-6) vs. Pannie Kianzad (16-8)
41:11 Danny Barlow (8-0) vs. Nikolay Veretennikov (12-4)
49:14 Toshiomi Kazama (10-4) vs. Charalampos Grigoriou (8-4)
57:57 Allan Nascimento (20-6) vs. Jafel Filho (16-3)
1:05:56 Yana Santos (14-8, 1 NC) vs. Chelsea Chandler (6-2)
1:15:23 Damon Jackson (23-6-1, 1 NC) vs. Jose Mariscal (16-6)
1:25:17 Chris Gutierrez (20-6-2) vs. Javid Basharat (14-1, 1 NC)
1:36:48 Marcin Tybura (25-8) vs. Sergey Spivak (16-4)
1:50:01 Bonus: Keith gets bold on Olympic wrestling
1:52:20 A quick rundown of all the picks
Latest MMA News: https://www.sherdog.com/news/news/list
Check out the full fight card: https://www.sherdog.com/events/
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6oUPrfY...
Sherdog Podcasts: https://www.sherdog.com/tag/podcasts
Sherdog on Social Media:
Follow on Twitter: / sherdogdotcom
Like on Facebook: / officialsherdog
Follow on Instagram: / official_sherdog
Sherdog is the industry pioneer in UFC, Bellator and all things MMA (Mixed Martial Arts). MMA news, interviews, pictures, videos and more since 1997.
More on Sherdog.com: http://www.sherdog.com
What are your thoughts? Care to share predictions and breakdowns? Stay tuned throughout the week for pre-fight discussion leading up to the weigh-ins and play by play discussion. Please keep it civil. The floor is yours. Enjoy!
Date/Time: Saturday 08.10.2024 at 04:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: ESPN, ESPN +
Promotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship
Ownership: Endeavor
Venue: UFC Apex
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
Enclosure: Octagon
MMA Bouts: 11
UFC ON ESPN 61 - TYBURA VS. SPIVAK 2Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)
AUG 10, 2024
Main Event: Heavyweight
MARCIN TYBURA (25-8-0)
SERGEY SPIVAK (16-4-0)
|MATCH
|FIGHTERS
|10
Chris
Gutierrez
20-6-2
Bantamweight
Javid
Basharat
14-1-0
|9
Damon
Jackson
23-6-1
Featherweight
Jose
Mariscal
16-6-0
|8
Yana
Santos
14-8-0
Bantamweight
Chelsea
Chandler
6-2-0
|7
|Allan
Nascimento
20-6-0
|Flyweight
|Jafel
Filho
16-3-0
|6
|Toshiomi
Kazama
10-4-0
|Bantamweight
|Charalampos
Grigoriou
8-4-0
|5
|Danny
Barlow
8-0-0
|Welterweight
|Nikolay
Veretennikov
12-4-0
|4
|Karol
Rosa
17-6-0
|Bantamweight
|Pannie
Kianzad
16-8-0
|3
|Jhonata
Diniz
7-0-0
|Heavyweight
|Karl
Williams
10-1-0
|2
|Youssef
Zalal
14-5-1
|Featherweight
|Jarno
Errens
14-5-1
|1
|Stephanie
Luciano
5-1-1
|Strawweight
|Talita
Alencar
5-0-1
UFC Fight Night: Tybura vs. Spivac 2
August 10, 2024UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV
Main Card ESPN/ESPN+ 7 PM et
Prelims ESPN/ESPN+ 4 PM et
Shillan and Duffy: UFC on ESPN 61 PreviewFacebookTwitterReddit0Email
BEN DUFFY KEITH SHILLAN AUG 5, 2024 COMMENTS
Keith and Ben preview UFC on ESPN 61 with detailed predictions and picks for all 11 fights. While this is likely the shortest preview in the history of the Shillan & Duffy Show, the guys still found time for conversational sidetracks including wrestling at the 2024 Olympics, the unconditional love of one Long Island sports dad, The Sound of Music (again), and of course Bo Nickal.
0:00 Intro: Rhode Island's Hottest Concert Venue
12:03 Stephanie Luciano (5-1-1) vs. Talita Alencar (5-0-1)
19:38 Youssef Zalal (14-5-1) vs. Jarno Errens (14-5-1)
27:04 Jhonata Diniz (7-0) vs. Karl Williams (10-1)
33:37 Karol Rosa (17-6) vs. Pannie Kianzad (16-8)
41:11 Danny Barlow (8-0) vs. Nikolay Veretennikov (12-4)
49:14 Toshiomi Kazama (10-4) vs. Charalampos Grigoriou (8-4)
57:57 Allan Nascimento (20-6) vs. Jafel Filho (16-3)
1:05:56 Yana Santos (14-8, 1 NC) vs. Chelsea Chandler (6-2)
1:15:23 Damon Jackson (23-6-1, 1 NC) vs. Jose Mariscal (16-6)
1:25:17 Chris Gutierrez (20-6-2) vs. Javid Basharat (14-1, 1 NC)
1:36:48 Marcin Tybura (25-8) vs. Sergey Spivak (16-4)
1:50:01 Bonus: Keith gets bold on Olympic wrestling
1:52:20 A quick rundown of all the picks
Latest MMA News: https://www.sherdog.com/news/news/list
Check out the full fight card: https://www.sherdog.com/events/
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6oUPrfY...
Sherdog Podcasts: https://www.sherdog.com/tag/podcasts
Sherdog on Social Media:
Follow on Twitter: / sherdogdotcom
Like on Facebook: / officialsherdog
Follow on Instagram: / official_sherdog
Sherdog is the industry pioneer in UFC, Bellator and all things MMA (Mixed Martial Arts). MMA news, interviews, pictures, videos and more since 1997.
More on Sherdog.com: http://www.sherdog.com