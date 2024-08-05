Pre-fight discussion UFC on ESPN 61: Tybura vs. Spivac 2, Sat. Aug. 10 4pm ET ESPN, ESPN+

PurpleStorm

PurpleStorm

purp
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Dec 20, 2016
Messages
30,200
Reaction score
80,415
This Saturday it's UFC on ESPN 61: Tybura vs. Spivak 2. This card is at the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada and features heavyweights Marcin Tybura (25-8) versus Sergey Spivak (16-4) in a rematch. Elsewhere on the card bantamweight Chris Gutierrez takes on Javid Basharat, Damon Jackson fights Jose Mariscal at featherweight and bantamweights Yan Santos and Chelsea Chandler will scrap.

What are your thoughts? Care to share predictions and breakdowns? Stay tuned throughout the week for pre-fight discussion leading up to the weigh-ins and play by play discussion. Please keep it civil. The floor is yours. Enjoy!

Date/Time: Saturday 08.10.2024 at 04:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: ESPN, ESPN +
Promotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship
Ownership: Endeavor
Venue: UFC Apex
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
Enclosure: Octagon
MMA Bouts: 11

UFC Fight Night


UFC ON ESPN 61 - TYBURA VS. SPIVAK 2​

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)
AUG 10, 2024
United States
UFC APEX, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

Main Event: Heavyweight
MARCIN TYBURA (25-8-0)
SERGEY SPIVAK (16-4-0)

Marcin 'Tybur' Tyburavs

MATCHFIGHTERS
10
Chris 'El Guapo' Gutierrez

Chris
Gutierrez
20-6-2
vs

Bantamweight
Javid 'The Snow Leopard' Basharat

Javid
Basharat
14-1-0
9
Damon 'Action' Jackson

Damon
Jackson
23-6-1
vs

Featherweight
Jose 'Chepe / Machine Gun' Mariscal

Jose
Mariscal
16-6-0
8
Yana 'Foxy' Santos

Yana
Santos
14-8-0
vs

Bantamweight
Chelsea Chandler

Chelsea
Chandler
6-2-0
7Allan
Nascimento
20-6-0		FlyweightJafel
Filho
16-3-0
6Toshiomi
Kazama
10-4-0		BantamweightCharalampos
Grigoriou
8-4-0
5Danny
Barlow
8-0-0		WelterweightNikolay
Veretennikov
12-4-0
4Karol
Rosa
17-6-0		BantamweightPannie
Kianzad
16-8-0
3Jhonata
Diniz
7-0-0		HeavyweightKarl
Williams
10-1-0
2Youssef
Zalal
14-5-1		FeatherweightJarno
Errens
14-5-1
1Stephanie
Luciano
5-1-1		StrawweightTalita
Alencar
5-0-1

UFC Fight Night: Tybura vs. Spivac 2​

August 10, 2024​

UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV
Main Card ESPN/ESPN+ 7 PM et
Prelims ESPN/ESPN+ 4 PM et

Shillan and Duffy: UFC on ESPN 61 Preview​

FacebookTwitterReddit0Email

BEN DUFFY KEITH SHILLAN AUG 5, 2024 COMMENTS
Keith and Ben preview UFC on ESPN 61 with detailed predictions and picks for all 11 fights. While this is likely the shortest preview in the history of the Shillan & Duffy Show, the guys still found time for conversational sidetracks including wrestling at the 2024 Olympics, the unconditional love of one Long Island sports dad, The Sound of Music (again), and of course Bo Nickal.

0:00 Intro: Rhode Island's Hottest Concert Venue
12:03 Stephanie Luciano (5-1-1) vs. Talita Alencar (5-0-1)
19:38 Youssef Zalal (14-5-1) vs. Jarno Errens (14-5-1)
27:04 Jhonata Diniz (7-0) vs. Karl Williams (10-1)
33:37 Karol Rosa (17-6) vs. Pannie Kianzad (16-8)
41:11 Danny Barlow (8-0) vs. Nikolay Veretennikov (12-4)
49:14 Toshiomi Kazama (10-4) vs. Charalampos Grigoriou (8-4)
57:57 Allan Nascimento (20-6) vs. Jafel Filho (16-3)
1:05:56 Yana Santos (14-8, 1 NC) vs. Chelsea Chandler (6-2)
1:15:23 Damon Jackson (23-6-1, 1 NC) vs. Jose Mariscal (16-6)
1:25:17 Chris Gutierrez (20-6-2) vs. Javid Basharat (14-1, 1 NC)
1:36:48 Marcin Tybura (25-8) vs. Sergey Spivak (16-4)
1:50:01 Bonus: Keith gets bold on Olympic wrestling
1:52:20 A quick rundown of all the picks



Latest MMA News: https://www.sherdog.com/news/news/list
Check out the full fight card: https://www.sherdog.com/events/
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6oUPrfY...
Sherdog Podcasts: https://www.sherdog.com/tag/podcasts

Sherdog on Social Media:
Follow on Twitter: / sherdogdotcom
Like on Facebook: / officialsherdog
Follow on Instagram: / official_sherdog

Sherdog is the industry pioneer in UFC, Bellator and all things MMA (Mixed Martial Arts). MMA news, interviews, pictures, videos and more since 1997.

More on Sherdog.com: http://www.sherdog.com
 
I'll be watching to see Damon Jacksons hair, good lord I couldn't believe how beautiful his hair was last fight, never seen such a good transformation before, his hairline used to be towards his spine it was that far back, but just like magic he had superman hair last fight. Really interested to see it this time.

I think we all said last time on playbyplay that its a real shame he is only 5'11'', because his new hairline would certainly pass for a sherdogger account.
 
Damon's hairline has almost sold me, but I'm going to need a bit more help getting excited for this one.

The best I can do is point out Jhonata Diniz's debut, where he traded shots with Austin Lane and won. GIF below. He's going up against Karl Williams, who is 3-0 in the UFC, but all by decision.

giphy.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

PurpleStorm
  • Poll
Pre-fight Discussion: UFC Fight Night 239 Tuivasa vs. Tybura Sat. March 16 4pm et ESPN+
2 3
Replies
43
Views
2K
fortheo
fortheo
PurpleStorm
  • Poll
Pre-fight Discussion UFC FN Rozenstruick v. Gaziev, Sat. 3/2, Prelims 1:30 PM ET, Main card 4:00 PM ESPN+
2
Replies
35
Views
3K
PaulieVegas27
PaulieVegas27
PurpleStorm
  • Poll
Pre-fight Disucussion UFC FN Mexico: Moreno vs. Royval 2 Sat. Feb. 24 Prelims 7pm et, Main 10 pm et ESPN+
2 3
Replies
58
Views
3K
HI SCOTT NEWMAN
HI SCOTT NEWMAN
PurpleStorm
  • Poll
Pre-fight Discussion UFC On ESPN 53: Ribas vs. Namajunas Sat. March 23 Prelims 7pm ET ESPN+, Main 10pm ET ESPN & ESPN+
2 3
Replies
58
Views
3K
PurpleStorm
PurpleStorm
PurpleStorm
  • Poll
Pre-fight Discussion UFC 299: O'Malley vs. Vera 2 Sat. March 9 Prelims 6pm ET ESPN+, Main 10pm ET PPV
4 5 6
Replies
100
Views
5K
Hotora86
Hotora86

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,548
Messages
55,990,002
Members
175,027
Latest member
crucialafc

Share this page

Back
Top