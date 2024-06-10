Pre-fight discussion UFC on ESPN 58 Perez vs. Taira June 15 Prelims at 4pm ET ESPN+

PurpleStorm
Hey all. This Saturday the UFC returns to the Apex in Las Vegas for UFC on ESPN 58: Perez vs. Taira. This card features a flyweight clash between Alex Perez and the unbeaten Tatsuro Taira. What are your thoughts on the card? Which fights do you anticipate? Any previews, predictions or breakdowns you want to share? The floor is yours. We'll be here this week for pre-fight discussion. Check the links below for more great content, and you're welcome to join us in the lively play by play discussion during the card.
Date/Time: Saturday 06.15.2024 at 04:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: ESPN+
Promotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship
Ownership: Endeavor
Venue: UFC Apex
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
Enclosure: Octagon
MMA Bouts: 13
JUN 15, 2024UFC APEX, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES
MAIN EVENT FLYWEIGHT
Shillan & Duffy preview the card and offer detailed analysis and predictions for all the fights.
Keith and Ben preview UFC on ESPN 58, with detailed predictions and picks for all 13 fights. A lot is at stake for the future of the UFC men's featherweight division, but the guys still found time to veer off into side topics including the world's deadliest paramedic, furry underwear, microcephalic Transformers, and of course Bo Nickal.
0:00 Intro: A shed full of rusty gardening tools
9:52 Melquizael Costa (20-7) vs. Nuerdanbieke Shayilan (39-11)
16:47 Josefine Lindgren Knutsson (7-0) vs. Julia Polastri (12-3)
23:12 Jeka Saragih (14-3) vs. Westin Wilson (16-9)
29:30 Carli Judice (3-1) vs. Gabriella Fernandes (8-3)
39:12 Jimmy Flick (17-7) vs. Nathan Maness (15-3)
50:07 Josh Quinlan (6-2, 1 NC) vs. Adam Fugitt (9-4)
1:00:03 Tagir Ulanbekov (15-2) vs. Joshua Van (10-1)
1:13:55 Brady Hiestand (7-2) vs. Garrett Armfield (10-3)
1:23:20 Asu Almabaev (19-2) vs. Jose Johnson (16-8)
1:32:53 Douglas Silva de Andrade (29-5, 1 NC) vs. Miles Johns (14-2,1 NC)
1:43:45 Timothy Cuamba (8-2) vs. Lucas Almeida (14-3)
1:53:11 Ikram Aliskerov (15-1) vs. Antonio Trocoli (12-3, 1 NC)
2:04:20 Alex Perez (25-8) vs. Tatsuro Taira (15-0)
2:16:15 A quick rundown of all the picks
UFC ON ESPN 58 - PEREZ VS. TAIRAUltimate Fighting Championship (UFC)
JUN 15, 2024
25-8-0
15-0-0
MAIN EVENT FLYWEIGHT
|MATCH
|FIGHTERS
|12
Ikram
Aliskerov
15-1-0
Middleweight
Antonio
Trocoli
12-3-0
|11
Timothy
Cuamba
8-2-0
Featherweight
Lucas
Almeida
14-3-0
|10
Douglas
Silva de Andrade
29-5-0
Bantamweight
Miles
Johns
14-2-0
|9
|Asu
Almabaev
19-2-0
|Flyweight
|Jose
Johnson
16-8-0
|8
|Brady
Hiestand
7-2-0
|Bantamweight
|Garrett
Armfield
10-3-0
|7
|Tagir
Ulanbekov
15-2-0
|Flyweight
|Joshua
Van
10-1-0
|6
|Josh
Quinlan
6-2-0
|Welterweight
|Adam
Fugitt
9-4-0
|5
|Jimmy
Flick
17-7-0
|Flyweight
|Nathan
Maness
15-3-0
|4
|Carli
Judice
3-1-0
|Flyweight
|Gabriella
Fernandes
8-3-0
|3
|Jeka
Saragih
14-3-0
|Featherweight
|Westin
Wilson
16-9-0
|2
|Josefine
Lindgren Knutsson
7-0-0
|Strawweight
|Julia
Polastri
12-3-0
|1
|Melquizael
Costa
20-7-0
|Featherweight
|Nuerdanbieke
Shayilan
39-11-0
