Pre-fight discussion UFC on ESPN 58 Perez vs. Taira June 15 Prelims at 4pm ET ESPN+

Hey all. This Saturday the UFC returns to the Apex in Las Vegas for UFC on ESPN 58: Perez vs. Taira. This card features a flyweight clash between Alex Perez and the unbeaten Tatsuro Taira. What are your thoughts on the card? Which fights do you anticipate? Any previews, predictions or breakdowns you want to share? The floor is yours. We'll be here this week for pre-fight discussion. Check the links below for more great content, and you're welcome to join us in the lively play by play discussion during the card.Date/Time: Saturday 06.15.2024 at 04:00 PM ETU.S. Broadcast: ESPN+Promotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship Ownership: EndeavorVenue: UFC ApexLocation: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States Enclosure: OctagonMMA Bouts: 13JUN 15, 2024UFC APEX, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATESShillan & Duffy preview the card and offer detailed analysis and predictions for all the fights.Keith and Ben preview UFC on ESPN 58, with detailed predictions and picks for all 13 fights. A lot is at stake for the future of the UFC men's featherweight division, but the guys still found time to veer off into side topics including the world's deadliest paramedic, furry underwear, microcephalic Transformers, and of course Bo Nickal. 0:00 Intro: A shed full of rusty gardening tools 9:52 Melquizael Costa (20-7) vs. Nuerdanbieke Shayilan (39-11) 16:47 Josefine Lindgren Knutsson (7-0) vs. Julia Polastri (12-3) 23:12 Jeka Saragih (14-3) vs. Westin Wilson (16-9) 29:30 Carli Judice (3-1) vs. Gabriella Fernandes (8-3) 39:12 Jimmy Flick (17-7) vs. Nathan Maness (15-3) 50:07 Josh Quinlan (6-2, 1 NC) vs. Adam Fugitt (9-4) 1:00:03 Tagir Ulanbekov (15-2) vs. Joshua Van (10-1) 1:13:55 Brady Hiestand (7-2) vs. Garrett Armfield (10-3) 1:23:20 Asu Almabaev (19-2) vs. Jose Johnson (16-8) 1:32:53 Douglas Silva de Andrade (29-5, 1 NC) vs. Miles Johns (14-2,1 NC) 1:43:45 Timothy Cuamba (8-2) vs. Lucas Almeida (14-3) 1:53:11 Ikram Aliskerov (15-1) vs. Antonio Trocoli (12-3, 1 NC) 2:04:20 Alex Perez (25-8) vs. Tatsuro Taira (15-0) 2:16:15 A quick rundown of all the picks