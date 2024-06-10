  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Pre-fight discussion UFC on ESPN 58 Perez vs. Taira June 15 Prelims at 4pm ET ESPN+

Hey all. This Saturday the UFC returns to the Apex in Las Vegas for UFC on ESPN 58: Perez vs. Taira. This card features a flyweight clash between Alex Perez and the unbeaten Tatsuro Taira. What are your thoughts on the card? Which fights do you anticipate? Any previews, predictions or breakdowns you want to share? The floor is yours. We'll be here this week for pre-fight discussion. Check the links below for more great content, and you're welcome to join us in the lively play by play discussion during the card.

UFC Fight Night


Date/Time: Saturday 06.15.2024 at 04:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: ESPN+
Promotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship
Ownership: Endeavor
Venue: UFC Apex
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
Enclosure: Octagon
MMA Bouts: 13

UFC ON ESPN 58 - PEREZ VS. TAIRA​

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)
JUN 15, 2024
United States
UFC APEX, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

MAIN EVENT: FLYWEIGHT


Alex Perezvs
25-8-0
15-0-0

MAIN EVENT FLYWEIGHT​

MATCHFIGHTERS
12
Ikram Aliskerov

Ikram
Aliskerov
15-1-0
vs

Middleweight
Antonio 'Malvado' Trocoli

Antonio
Trocoli
12-3-0
11
Timothy 'Twilight Timmy' Cuamba

Timothy
Cuamba
8-2-0
vs

Featherweight
Lucas Almeida

Lucas
Almeida
14-3-0
10
Douglas 'D'Silva' Silva de Andrade

Douglas
Silva de Andrade
29-5-0
vs

Bantamweight
Miles 'Chapo' Johns

Miles
Johns
14-2-0
9Asu
Almabaev
19-2-0		FlyweightJose
Johnson
16-8-0
8Brady
Hiestand
7-2-0		BantamweightGarrett
Armfield
10-3-0
7Tagir
Ulanbekov
15-2-0		FlyweightJoshua
Van
10-1-0
6Josh
Quinlan
6-2-0		WelterweightAdam
Fugitt
9-4-0
5Jimmy
Flick
17-7-0		FlyweightNathan
Maness
15-3-0
4Carli
Judice
3-1-0		FlyweightGabriella
Fernandes
8-3-0
3Jeka
Saragih
14-3-0		FeatherweightWestin
Wilson
16-9-0
2Josefine
Lindgren Knutsson
7-0-0		StrawweightJulia
Polastri
12-3-0
1Melquizael
Costa
20-7-0		FeatherweightNuerdanbieke
Shayilan
39-11-0

Shillan & Duffy preview the card and offer detailed analysis and predictions for all the fights.

Keith and Ben preview UFC on ESPN 58, with detailed predictions and picks for all 13 fights. A lot is at stake for the future of the UFC men's featherweight division, but the guys still found time to veer off into side topics including the world's deadliest paramedic, furry underwear, microcephalic Transformers, and of course Bo Nickal.

0:00 Intro: A shed full of rusty gardening tools
9:52 Melquizael Costa (20-7) vs. Nuerdanbieke Shayilan (39-11)
16:47 Josefine Lindgren Knutsson (7-0) vs. Julia Polastri (12-3)
23:12 Jeka Saragih (14-3) vs. Westin Wilson (16-9)
29:30 Carli Judice (3-1) vs. Gabriella Fernandes (8-3)
39:12 Jimmy Flick (17-7) vs. Nathan Maness (15-3)
50:07 Josh Quinlan (6-2, 1 NC) vs. Adam Fugitt (9-4)
1:00:03 Tagir Ulanbekov (15-2) vs. Joshua Van (10-1)
1:13:55 Brady Hiestand (7-2) vs. Garrett Armfield (10-3)
1:23:20 Asu Almabaev (19-2) vs. Jose Johnson (16-8)
1:32:53 Douglas Silva de Andrade (29-5, 1 NC) vs. Miles Johns (14-2,1 NC)
1:43:45 Timothy Cuamba (8-2) vs. Lucas Almeida (14-3)
1:53:11 Ikram Aliskerov (15-1) vs. Antonio Trocoli (12-3, 1 NC)
2:04:20 Alex Perez (25-8) vs. Tatsuro Taira (15-0)
2:16:15 A quick rundown of all the picks



Tatsuro Taira with blonde hair reminds me of Taira from the acclaimed Japan anime, Beck. Him, shirtless with his Stingray was iconic.



Gaming Saturday so will be tuned in on the laptop!

<GinJuice>
 
