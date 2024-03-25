Pre-fight discussion UFC on ESPN 54: Blanchfield vs. Fiorot Sat. March 30 Prelims 6pm ET ESPN+ Main 9pm ET ESPN, ESPN+

You're welcome gio. Thanks for your excellent threads too!As you know I'm rooting for Blanchfield who I've been watching since her first pro fights. It was apparent early on she had a lot of talent and she has greatly improved her striking and footwork. Heard about Fiorot a while ago from those saying she should be in the UFC. Her last couple of fights have been impressive.So really it's may the best woman win. By the way the winner of this fight should fight the winner of Grasso vs. Shevchenko for the title. I think the winner of this fight would do well against either of them.