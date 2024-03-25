Pre-fight discussion UFC on ESPN 54: Blanchfield vs. Fiorot Sat. March 30 Prelims 6pm ET ESPN+ Main 9pm ET ESPN, ESPN+

PurpleStorm
Saturday it's a fight night from thunder road to your home with significant extras. First, it's before a hyped up audience born to run to Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Second, the card features impactful main and co-main events. Serious fireworks for fight fans born in the USA or elsewhere. Many fighters and their teams did their growing up in Jersey where they train. What are your thoughts on the card? Which fights are tougher than the rest? Any so close to call we're just dancing in the dark? Share your thoughts during fight week up until weighs ins and play by play discussion. All we ask is that you follow board rules and keep the conversation civil. We'll update and add content throughout the week. Feel free to add your own relevant thoughts, Jersey songs, recipes and haiku. Have fun!
MAR 30, 2024BOARDWALK HALL, ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES
Date/Time: Saturday 03.30.2024 at 06:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: ESPN
Preliminary Card: ESPN+
Promotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship
Ownership: Endeavor
Venue: Boardwalk Hall
Location: Atlantic City, New Jersey, United States
Enclosure: Octagon
MMA Bouts: 14
Keith and Ben preview UFC on ESPN 54, with background, analysis, detailed predictions and picks for all 14 fights. Side topics include the NCAA Wrestling Championships, Keith's brush with organized crime, and the proper way to fight a treadmill.
0:00 Intro: Clearing out the pipes
3:37 Ibo Aslan (12-1) vs. Anton Turkalj (8-3)
11:46 Chidi Njokuani (22-10) vs. Rhys McKee (13-5-1)
19:00 Angel Pacheco (7-2) vs. Caolan Loughran (8-1)
25:10 Victoria Dudakova (8-0) vs. Melissa Gatto (8-2-2)
31:51 Dennis Buzukja (11-4) vs. Connor Matthews (7-1)
43:23 Julio Arce (18-6) vs. Herbert Burns (11-4)
54:35 Bill Algeo (18-7) vs. Kyle Nelson (15-5-1)
1:03:30 Nate Landwehr (17-5) vs. Jamall Emmers (20-7)
1:09:30 Andre Petroski (10-2) vs. Jacob Malkoun (7-3)
1:20:14 Virna Jandiroba (19-3) vs. Lupita Godinez (12-3)
1:31:33 Nursulton Ruziboev (33-8-2, 2 NC) vs. Sedriques Dumas (9-1)
1:38:47 Chris Weidman (15-7) vs. Bruno Silva (23-10)
1:54:38 Vicente Luque (22-9-1) vs. Joaquin Buckley (17-6)
2:05:12 Erin Blanchfield (12-1) vs. Manon Fiorot (11-1)
2:15:11 A quick rundown of all the picks
UFC ON ESPN 54 - BLANCHFIELD VS. FIOROTUltimate Fighting Championship (UFC)
MAR 30, 2024
12-1-0
11-1-0
MAIN EVENT
WOMEN'S FLYWEIGHT
WOMEN'S FLYWEIGHT
MATCH
FIGHTERS
13
Vicente
Luque
22-9-1
Welterweight
Joaquin
Buckley
17-6-0
12
Chris
Weidman
15-7-0
Middleweight
Bruno
Silva
23-10-0
11
Nursulton
Ruziboev
33-8-2
Middleweight
Sedriques
Dumas
9-1-0
10
Virna
Jandiroba
19-3-0
Strawweight
Lupita
Godinez
12-3-0
9
Andre
Petroski
10-2-0
Middleweight
Jacob
Malkoun
7-3-0
8
Nate
Landwehr
17-5-0
Featherweight
Jamall
Emmers
20-7-0
7
Bill
Algeo
18-7-0
Featherweight
Kyle
Nelson
15-5-1
6
Julio
Arce
18-6-0
Featherweight
Herbert
Burns
11-4-0
5
Dennis
Buzukja
11-4-0
Featherweight
Connor
Matthews
7-1-0
4
Victoria
Dudakova
8-0-0
Flyweight
Melissa
Gatto
8-2-2
3
Angel
Pacheco
7-2-0
Bantamweight
Caolan
Loughran
8-1-0
2
Chidi
Njokuani
22-10-0
Middleweight
Rhys
McKee
13-5-1
1
Ibo
Aslan
12-1-0
Light Heavyweight
Anton
Turkalj
8-3-0
