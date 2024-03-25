Pre-fight discussion UFC on ESPN 54: Blanchfield vs. Fiorot Sat. March 30 Prelims 6pm ET ESPN+ Main 9pm ET ESPN, ESPN+

Saturday it's a fight night from thunder road to your home with significant extras. First, it's before a hyped up audience born to run to Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Second, the card features impactful main and co-main events. Serious fireworks for fight fans born in the USA or elsewhere. Many fighters and their teams did their growing up in Jersey where they train. What are your thoughts on the card? Which fights are tougher than the rest? Any so close to call we're just dancing in the dark? Share your thoughts during fight week up until weighs ins and play by play discussion. All we ask is that you follow board rules and keep the conversation civil. We'll update and add content throughout the week. Feel free to add your own relevant thoughts, Jersey songs, recipes and haiku. Have fun!

UFC ON ESPN 54 - BLANCHFIELD VS. FIOROT​

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)
MAR 30, 2024
United States
BOARDWALK HALL, ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

Erin 'Cold Blooded' Blanchfieldvs

12-1-0​
11-1-0​

MAIN EVENT
WOMEN'S FLYWEIGHT
MATCH​
FIGHTERS​
13​
Vicente 'The Silent Assassin' Luque

Vicente
Luque
22-9-1
vs

Welterweight​
Joaquin 'New Mansa' Buckley

Joaquin
Buckley
17-6-0
12​
Chris 'The All-American' Weidman

Chris
Weidman
15-7-0
vs

Middleweight​
Bruno 'Blindado' Silva

Bruno
Silva
23-10-0
11​
Middleweight​
Sedriques 'The Reaper' Dumas

Sedriques
Dumas
9-1-0
10​
Virna
Jandiroba
19-3-0
Strawweight​
Lupita
Godinez
12-3-0
9​
Andre
Petroski
10-2-0
Middleweight​
Jacob
Malkoun
7-3-0
8​
Nate
Landwehr
17-5-0
Featherweight​
Jamall
Emmers
20-7-0
7​
Bill
Algeo
18-7-0
Featherweight​
Kyle
Nelson
15-5-1
6​
Julio
Arce
18-6-0
Featherweight​
Herbert
Burns
11-4-0
5​
Dennis
Buzukja
11-4-0
Featherweight​
4​
Flyweight​
Melissa
Gatto
8-2-2
3​
Angel
Pacheco
7-2-0
Bantamweight​
2​
Chidi
Njokuani
22-10-0
Middleweight​
Rhys
McKee
13-5-1
1​
Ibo
Aslan
12-1-0
Light Heavyweight​
Anton
Turkalj
8-3-0

UFC on ESPN 54 - Blanchfield vs. Fiorot

UFC on ESPN 54 - Blanchfield vs. Fiorot pits Erin Cold Blooded Blanchfield vs Manon The Beast Fiorot fight in Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, New Jersey, United States on Mar 30, 2024.
UFC Fight Night


Date/Time: Saturday 03.30.2024 at 06:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: ESPN
Preliminary Card: ESPN+
Promotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship
Ownership: Endeavor
Venue: Boardwalk Hall
Location: Atlantic City, New Jersey, United States
Enclosure: Octagon
MMA Bouts: 14

Shillan and Duffy: UFC on ESPN 54 Preview​

BEN DUFFY KEITH SHILLAN MAR 25, 2024
Keith and Ben preview UFC on ESPN 54, with background, analysis, detailed predictions and picks for all 14 fights. Side topics include the NCAA Wrestling Championships, Keith's brush with organized crime, and the proper way to fight a treadmill.



0:00 Intro: Clearing out the pipes
3:37 Ibo Aslan (12-1) vs. Anton Turkalj (8-3)
11:46 Chidi Njokuani (22-10) vs. Rhys McKee (13-5-1)
19:00 Angel Pacheco (7-2) vs. Caolan Loughran (8-1)
25:10 Victoria Dudakova (8-0) vs. Melissa Gatto (8-2-2)
31:51 Dennis Buzukja (11-4) vs. Connor Matthews (7-1)
43:23 Julio Arce (18-6) vs. Herbert Burns (11-4)
54:35 Bill Algeo (18-7) vs. Kyle Nelson (15-5-1)
1:03:30 Nate Landwehr (17-5) vs. Jamall Emmers (20-7)
1:09:30 Andre Petroski (10-2) vs. Jacob Malkoun (7-3)
1:20:14 Virna Jandiroba (19-3) vs. Lupita Godinez (12-3)
1:31:33 Nursulton Ruziboev (33-8-2, 2 NC) vs. Sedriques Dumas (9-1)
1:38:47 Chris Weidman (15-7) vs. Bruno Silva (23-10)
1:54:38 Vicente Luque (22-9-1) vs. Joaquin Buckley (17-6)
2:05:12 Erin Blanchfield (12-1) vs. Manon Fiorot (11-1)
2:15:11 A quick rundown of all the picks

Shillan and Duffy: UFC on ESPN 54 Preview

Keith and Ben preview UFC Atlantic City, with background, analysis, detailed predictions and picks for all 14 fights.
What a godawful main event. Two WMMA main events in a row, and the last one was pretty bad too. Should have just made Weidman's farewell fight the main event.
 
TITS said:
What a godawful main event. Two WMMA main events in a row, and the last one was pretty bad too. Should have just made Weidman's farewell fight the main event.
Click to expand...
I think this main event is gonna be great. Both are undefeated in the UFC. Fiorot is an outstanding striker, throws hands and likes being the aggressor. Blanchfield's a strong grappler who doesn't mind wading into the pocket, doesn't back down. It should be night and day from the last main event, which was not so exciting.

Any other fights on the card that you look forward to, besides Weidman's farewell fight?
 
Last edited:
It will be so nice and refreshing to have a UFC Fight Night not at the church graveyard, oops sorry I meant UFC Apex :rolleyes: . That makes it better before its even started!

Would love to see Weidman finally get a win. Lets go Weidman!.
 
Gio said:
Thanks for the thread @Purp! ☯️

Let's go Erin! 💚

erin-erin.gif
Click to expand...
You're welcome gio. Thanks for your excellent threads too!

As you know I'm rooting for Blanchfield who I've been watching since her first pro fights. It was apparent early on she had a lot of talent and she has greatly improved her striking and footwork. Heard about Fiorot a while ago from those saying she should be in the UFC. Her last couple of fights have been impressive.

So really it's may the best woman win. By the way the winner of this fight should fight the winner of Grasso vs. Shevchenko for the title. I think the winner of this fight would do well against either of them.
 
