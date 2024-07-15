Pre-fight discussion UFC Fight Night 60 Lemos vs. Jandiroba Sat. July 20 Prelims 5pm ET ESPN2/ESPN+, Main 8pm ET ESPN/ESPN+

Planning to watch

  • All of it

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • Most of it

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Some of it

    Votes: 2 66.7%
  • Total voters
    3
PurpleStorm

PurpleStorm

purp
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Dec 20, 2016
Messages
29,793
Reaction score
78,896
This Saturday it's UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Jandiroba from the Apex in Las Vegas. The card features a Srawweight Bout between Amanda Lemos and Virna Jandiroba. The Co-Main is a fight between Middleweights Brad Tavares and Jun Yong Park. Here's your opportunity to post your thoughts, breakdowns and predictions. Enjoy fight week.

Date/Time: Saturday 07.20.2024 at 05:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: ESPN
Preliminary Card: ESPN 2
Promotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship
Ownership: Endeavor
Venue: UFC Apex
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
Enclosure: Octagon
MMA Bouts: 12

Main Card ESPN/ESPN+ 8PM
Prelims ESPN2/ESPN+ 5PM

UFC Fight Night


UFC ON ESPN 60 - LEMOS VS. JANDIROBA​

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)
JUL 20, 2024
United States
UFC APEX, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

MAIN EVENT: STRAWWEIGHT
AMANDA LEMOS (14-3-1)
VIRNA JANDIROBA (20-3-0)

Amanda 'Amandinha' Lemosvs

MATCHFIGHTERS
11
Brad Tavares

Brad
Tavares
20-9-0
vs

Middleweight
Jun Yong 'The Iron Turtle' Park

Jun
Yong Park
17-6-0
10
Steve 'Mean Machine' Garcia

Steve
Garcia
15-5-0
vs

Featherweight
Seung Woo 'Sting' Choi

Seung
Woo Choi
11-6-0
9
Kurt 'The Hurt' Holobaugh

Kurt
Holobaugh
20-8-0
vs

Lightweight
Kaynan 'Bahia' Kruschewsky

Kaynan
Kruschewsky
15-2-0
8Doo
Ho Choi
14-4-1		FeatherweightBill
Algeo
18-8-0
7Cody
Durden
16-5-1		FlyweightBruno
Silva
13-5-2
6Jeong
Yeong Lee
11-1-0		BantamweightHyder
Amil
9-0-0
5Brian
Kelleher
24-15-0		BantamweightCody
Gibson
19-10-0
4Miranda
Maverick
13-5-0		FlyweightDione
Barbosa
7-2-0
3Loik
Radzhabov
18-5-1		LightweightTrey
Ogden
17-6-0
2Luana
Carolina
10-4-0		BantamweightLucie
Pudilova
14-9-0
1Mohammed
Usman
10-3-0		HeavyweightThomas
Petersen
8-2-0

Shillan and Duffy: UFC on ESPN 60 Preview​

Facebook Twitter Reddit0 Email

BEN DUFFY KEITH SHILLAN JUL 15, 2024 COMMENTS

Keith and Ben preview "UFC Vegas 94" with detailed predictions and picks for all 12 fights, including possibly the most upset picks in the history of the show. Off-topic conversations include: Which Beatle would have been the best fighter, low-effort Dad gifts, the UFC's Mendoza line, and, of course, Bo Nickal.



0:00 Intro: Softball in Rhode Island vs. soccer in Kentucky
7:49 Mohammed Usman (10-3) vs. Thomas Petersen (8-2)
18:55 Luana Carolina (10-4) vs. Lucie Pudilova (14-9)
26:01 Loik Radzhabov (18-5-1) vs. Trey Ogden (17-6, 1 NC)
34:40 Miranda Maverick (13-5) vs. Dione Barbosa (7-2)
45:34 Brian Kelleher (24-15) vs. Cody Gibson (19-10)
58:10 Jeong Yeong Lee (11-1) vs. Hyder Amil (9-0)
1:08:31 Cody Durden (16-5-1) vs. Bruno Silva (13-5-2, 1 NC)
1:17:35 Doo Ho Choi (14-4-1) vs. Bill Algeo (16-8)
1:30:24 Kurt Holobaugh (20-8, 1 NC) vs. Kaynan Kruschewsky (15-2)
1:40:13 Steve Garcia (15-5) vs. Seung Woo Choi (11-6)
1:49:18 Brad Tavares (20-9) vs. Jun Yong Park (17-6)
2:02:31 Amanda Lemos (14-3-1) vs. Virna Jandiroba (20-3)
2:18:07 A quick rundown of all the picks

Latest MMA News: https://www.sherdog.com/news/news/list
Check out the full fight card: https://www.sherdog.com/events/
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6oUPrfY...
Sherdog Podcasts: https://www.sherdog.com/tag/podcasts

Sherdog on Social Media:
Follow on Twitter: / sherdogdotcom
Like on Facebook: / officialsherdog
Follow on Instagram: / official_sherdog

Sherdog is the industry pioneer in UFC, Bellator and all things MMA (Mixed Martial Arts). MMA news, interviews, pictures, videos and more since 1997.

More on Sherdog.com: http://www.sherdog.com
 
Now this is a bad, bad card if there ever was one. Holy crap.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

PurpleStorm
  • Poll
Pre-fight discussion UFC Fight Night 235: Dolidze vs. Imavov Sat. Feb. 3 prelims 4pm et main 7pm et, ESPN+
3 4 5
Replies
88
Views
5K
ulysse
ulysse
PurpleStorm
  • Poll
Pre-fight discussion UFC on ESPN 54: Blanchfield vs. Fiorot Sat. March 30 Prelims 7pm ET ESPN+ Main 10pm ET ESPN, ESPN+
4 5 6
Replies
112
Views
4K
Dirty Frank
Dirty Frank
PurpleStorm
  • Poll
Pre-fight discussion UFC Louisville: Cannonier v. Imavov, Sat. 6/8, Prelims 5pm ET ESPN, ESPN+
2
Replies
35
Views
1K
Senbonzakura
Senbonzakura
PurpleStorm
  • Poll
Pre-fight Disucussion UFC FN Mexico: Moreno vs. Royval 2 Sat. Feb. 24 Prelims 7pm et, Main 10 pm et ESPN+
2 3
Replies
58
Views
3K
HI SCOTT NEWMAN
HI SCOTT NEWMAN
PurpleStorm
  • Poll
Pre-fight discussion UFC on ESPN 59 - Namajunes Vs. Cortez Sat. July 13 Prelims 7pm et Main 20pm et ESPN/ESPN+
2 3
Replies
47
Views
2K
Hardkore
Hardkore

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,893
Messages
55,863,698
Members
174,969
Latest member
CloneDrone

Share this page

Back
Top