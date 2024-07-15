Pre-fight discussion UFC Fight Night 60 Lemos vs. Jandiroba Sat. July 20 Prelims 5pm ET ESPN2/ESPN+, Main 8pm ET ESPN/ESPN+

PurpleStorm
purp
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Dec 20, 2016
- Messages
- 29,793
- Reaction score
- 78,896
This Saturday it's UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Jandiroba from the Apex in Las Vegas. The card features a Srawweight Bout between Amanda Lemos and Virna Jandiroba. The Co-Main is a fight between Middleweights Brad Tavares and Jun Yong Park. Here's your opportunity to post your thoughts, breakdowns and predictions. Enjoy fight week.
Date/Time: Saturday 07.20.2024 at 05:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: ESPN
Preliminary Card: ESPN 2
Promotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship
Ownership: Endeavor
Venue: UFC Apex
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
Enclosure: Octagon
MMA Bouts: 12
Main Card ESPN/ESPN+ 8PM
Prelims ESPN2/ESPN+ 5PM
JUL 20, 2024UFC APEX, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES
BEN DUFFY KEITH SHILLAN JUL 15, 2024 COMMENTS
Keith and Ben preview "UFC Vegas 94" with detailed predictions and picks for all 12 fights, including possibly the most upset picks in the history of the show. Off-topic conversations include: Which Beatle would have been the best fighter, low-effort Dad gifts, the UFC's Mendoza line, and, of course, Bo Nickal.
0:00 Intro: Softball in Rhode Island vs. soccer in Kentucky
7:49 Mohammed Usman (10-3) vs. Thomas Petersen (8-2)
18:55 Luana Carolina (10-4) vs. Lucie Pudilova (14-9)
26:01 Loik Radzhabov (18-5-1) vs. Trey Ogden (17-6, 1 NC)
34:40 Miranda Maverick (13-5) vs. Dione Barbosa (7-2)
45:34 Brian Kelleher (24-15) vs. Cody Gibson (19-10)
58:10 Jeong Yeong Lee (11-1) vs. Hyder Amil (9-0)
1:08:31 Cody Durden (16-5-1) vs. Bruno Silva (13-5-2, 1 NC)
1:17:35 Doo Ho Choi (14-4-1) vs. Bill Algeo (16-8)
1:30:24 Kurt Holobaugh (20-8, 1 NC) vs. Kaynan Kruschewsky (15-2)
1:40:13 Steve Garcia (15-5) vs. Seung Woo Choi (11-6)
1:49:18 Brad Tavares (20-9) vs. Jun Yong Park (17-6)
2:02:31 Amanda Lemos (14-3-1) vs. Virna Jandiroba (20-3)
2:18:07 A quick rundown of all the picks
Latest MMA News: https://www.sherdog.com/news/news/list
Check out the full fight card: https://www.sherdog.com/events/
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6oUPrfY...
Sherdog Podcasts: https://www.sherdog.com/tag/podcasts
Sherdog on Social Media:
Follow on Twitter: / sherdogdotcom
Like on Facebook: / officialsherdog
Follow on Instagram: / official_sherdog
Sherdog is the industry pioneer in UFC, Bellator and all things MMA (Mixed Martial Arts). MMA news, interviews, pictures, videos and more since 1997.
More on Sherdog.com: http://www.sherdog.com
Date/Time: Saturday 07.20.2024 at 05:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: ESPN
Preliminary Card: ESPN 2
Promotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship
Ownership: Endeavor
Venue: UFC Apex
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
Enclosure: Octagon
MMA Bouts: 12
Main Card ESPN/ESPN+ 8PM
Prelims ESPN2/ESPN+ 5PM
UFC ON ESPN 60 - LEMOS VS. JANDIROBAUltimate Fighting Championship (UFC)
JUL 20, 2024
MAIN EVENT: STRAWWEIGHT
AMANDA LEMOS (14-3-1)
VIRNA JANDIROBA (20-3-0)
|MATCH
|FIGHTERS
|11
Brad
Tavares
20-9-0
Middleweight
Jun
Yong Park
17-6-0
|10
Steve
Garcia
15-5-0
Featherweight
Seung
Woo Choi
11-6-0
|9
Kurt
Holobaugh
20-8-0
Lightweight
Kaynan
Kruschewsky
15-2-0
|8
|Doo
Ho Choi
14-4-1
|Featherweight
|Bill
Algeo
18-8-0
|7
|Cody
Durden
16-5-1
|Flyweight
|Bruno
Silva
13-5-2
|6
|Jeong
Yeong Lee
11-1-0
|Bantamweight
|Hyder
Amil
9-0-0
|5
|Brian
Kelleher
24-15-0
|Bantamweight
|Cody
Gibson
19-10-0
|4
|Miranda
Maverick
13-5-0
|Flyweight
|Dione
Barbosa
7-2-0
|3
|Loik
Radzhabov
18-5-1
|Lightweight
|Trey
Ogden
17-6-0
|2
|Luana
Carolina
10-4-0
|Bantamweight
|Lucie
Pudilova
14-9-0
|1
|Mohammed
Usman
10-3-0
|Heavyweight
|Thomas
Petersen
8-2-0
Shillan and Duffy: UFC on ESPN 60 PreviewFacebook Twitter Reddit0 Email
BEN DUFFY KEITH SHILLAN JUL 15, 2024 COMMENTS
Keith and Ben preview "UFC Vegas 94" with detailed predictions and picks for all 12 fights, including possibly the most upset picks in the history of the show. Off-topic conversations include: Which Beatle would have been the best fighter, low-effort Dad gifts, the UFC's Mendoza line, and, of course, Bo Nickal.
0:00 Intro: Softball in Rhode Island vs. soccer in Kentucky
7:49 Mohammed Usman (10-3) vs. Thomas Petersen (8-2)
18:55 Luana Carolina (10-4) vs. Lucie Pudilova (14-9)
26:01 Loik Radzhabov (18-5-1) vs. Trey Ogden (17-6, 1 NC)
34:40 Miranda Maverick (13-5) vs. Dione Barbosa (7-2)
45:34 Brian Kelleher (24-15) vs. Cody Gibson (19-10)
58:10 Jeong Yeong Lee (11-1) vs. Hyder Amil (9-0)
1:08:31 Cody Durden (16-5-1) vs. Bruno Silva (13-5-2, 1 NC)
1:17:35 Doo Ho Choi (14-4-1) vs. Bill Algeo (16-8)
1:30:24 Kurt Holobaugh (20-8, 1 NC) vs. Kaynan Kruschewsky (15-2)
1:40:13 Steve Garcia (15-5) vs. Seung Woo Choi (11-6)
1:49:18 Brad Tavares (20-9) vs. Jun Yong Park (17-6)
2:02:31 Amanda Lemos (14-3-1) vs. Virna Jandiroba (20-3)
2:18:07 A quick rundown of all the picks
Latest MMA News: https://www.sherdog.com/news/news/list
Check out the full fight card: https://www.sherdog.com/events/
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6oUPrfY...
Sherdog Podcasts: https://www.sherdog.com/tag/podcasts
Sherdog on Social Media:
Follow on Twitter: / sherdogdotcom
Like on Facebook: / officialsherdog
Follow on Instagram: / official_sherdog
Sherdog is the industry pioneer in UFC, Bellator and all things MMA (Mixed Martial Arts). MMA news, interviews, pictures, videos and more since 1997.
More on Sherdog.com: http://www.sherdog.com