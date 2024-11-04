Pre-fight discussion UFC Fight Night 247: Magny vs. Prates Saturday November 9 Prelims 4pm Main 7pm ESPN+

This Saturday the UFC is back at the Apex in Las Vegas for UFC Fight Night 247: Magny vs. Prates. Saturday November 9, all on ESPN+. Prelims 4pm et, Main 7pm. The card features a Welterweight match between Neil Magny and Carlos Prates, along with some names that should be familiar to MMA fans, including Cody Garbrandt, Karolina Kowalkiewicz, Ricky Turcis and Gerald Meerschaert. Like most fights at the Apex, hardcore fans should enjoy it, while others may not.

This thread - posted early in the week - is for all posters to discuss the card. Anyone may add updates, card changes, share predictions, provide breakdowns and banter. Enjoy!

Main Card ESPN+ 7 PM et
Prelims ESPN+ 4 PM et
UFC Fight Night


Date/Time: Saturday 11.09.2024 at 04:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: ESPN+
Promotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship
Ownership: Endeavor
Venue: UFC Apex
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
Enclosure: Octagon
MMA Bouts: 13

FIGHT CARD

UFC FIGHT NIGHT 247 - MAGNY VS. PRATES​

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)
NOV 9, 2024
United States
UFC APEX, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

Neil 'The Haitian Sensation' Magny

NEIL MAGNY 29-12-0​

MAIN EVENT
vs

WELTERWEIGHT


CARLOS PRATES 20-6-0​


MATCHFIGHTERS
12
Cody 'No Love' Garbrandt

Cody
Garbrandt
14-6-0
vs

Bantamweight
Miles 'Chapo' Johns

Miles
Johns
15-2-0
11
Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Karolina
Kowalkiewicz
16-8-0		Strawweight
Denise Gomes

Denise
Gomes
9-3-0
10
Ricky 'Pretty' Turcios

Ricky
Turcios
12-4-0		Bantamweight
Bernardo 'The Lion King' Sopai

Bernardo
Sopai
11-3-0
9
Reinier 'The Dutch Knight' de Ridder

Reinier
de Ridder
17-2-0		Middleweight
Gerald 'GM3' Meerschaert

Gerald
Meerschaert
37-17-0
8
Luana Pinheiro

Luana
Pinheiro
11-3-0		Strawweight
Gillian 'The Savage' Robertson

Gillian
Robertson
14-8-0
7Elizeu
Zaleski dos Santos
24-8-1		WelterweightNicolas
Dalby
23-5-1
6Mansur
Abdul-Malik
6-0-0		MiddleweightDusko
Todorovic
12-4-0
5Matthew
Semelsberger
11-7-0		WelterweightCharlie
Radtke
9-4-0
4Cody
Stamann
21-7-1		BantamweightDa'Mon
Blackshear
14-7-1
3Melissa
Mullins
6-1-0		BantamweightKlaudia
Sygula
6-1-0
2Gaston
Bolanos
7-4-0		BantamweightCortavious
Romious
9-2-0
1Tresean
Gore
4-2-0		MiddleweightAntonio
Trocoli
12-4-0
 
Neil Magny’s Saturday Night Contender Series

“Mike Malott. From Canada. Lots of support in the crowd tonight. He actually gave me some trouble for the first 13 minutes, but I was able to weather the storm and get on top of him. Ref looked closely as the clock ticked down, and at 4:45 decided to stop it. Tough break but that’s how it goes. Sorry, kid. Maybe next time.”

*Shuffles papers.

“Michael Morales. Now here’s an interesting one. I tried to wrestle him against the fence for a while, but he threw a spinning back elbow and then beat the shit out of me on the ground. First round finish. Spider-Man celebration. Get your ass over here, kid. You’re in the top 15.”
 
Karolina is my MAIN *>*
 
