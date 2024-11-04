Pre-fight discussion UFC Fight Night 247: Magny vs. Prates Saturday November 9 Prelims 4pm Main 7pm ESPN+

Neil Magny’s Saturday Night Contender Series



“Mike Malott. From Canada. Lots of support in the crowd tonight. He actually gave me some trouble for the first 13 minutes, but I was able to weather the storm and get on top of him. Ref looked closely as the clock ticked down, and at 4:45 decided to stop it. Tough break but that’s how it goes. Sorry, kid. Maybe next time.”



*Shuffles papers.



“Michael Morales. Now here’s an interesting one. I tried to wrestle him against the fence for a while, but he threw a spinning back elbow and then beat the shit out of me on the ground. First round finish. Spider-Man celebration. Get your ass over here, kid. You’re in the top 15.”