Pre-fight discussion UFC Fight Night 247: Magny vs. Prates Saturday November 9 Prelims 4pm Main 7pm ESPN+

This Saturday the UFC is back at the Apex in Las Vegas for UFC Fight Night 247: Magny vs. Prates. Saturday November 9, all on ESPN+. Prelims 4pm et, Main 7pm. The card features a Welterweight match between Neil Magny and Carlos Prates, along with some names that should be familiar to MMA fans, including Cody Garbrandt, Karolina Kowalkiewicz, Ricky Turcis and Gerald Meerschaert. Like most fights at the Apex, hardcore fans should enjoy it, while others may not.
This thread - posted early in the week - is for all posters to discuss the card. Anyone may add updates, card changes, share predictions, provide breakdowns and banter. Enjoy!
Main Card ESPN+ 7 PM et
Prelims ESPN+ 4 PM et
Date/Time: Saturday 11.09.2024 at 04:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: ESPN+
Promotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship
Ownership: Endeavor
Venue: UFC Apex
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
Enclosure: Octagon
MMA Bouts: 13
FIGHT CARD
NOV 9, 2024UFC APEX, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES
WELTERWEIGHT
FIGHT CARD
UFC FIGHT NIGHT 247 - MAGNY VS. PRATESUltimate Fighting Championship (UFC)
NOV 9, 2024
NEIL MAGNY 29-12-0MAIN EVENT
WELTERWEIGHT
CARLOS PRATES 20-6-0
|MATCH
|FIGHTERS
|12
Cody
Garbrandt
14-6-0
Bantamweight
Miles
Johns
15-2-0
|11
Karolina
Kowalkiewicz
16-8-0
|Strawweight
Denise
Gomes
9-3-0
|10
Ricky
Turcios
12-4-0
|Bantamweight
Bernardo
Sopai
11-3-0
|9
Reinier
de Ridder
17-2-0
|Middleweight
Gerald
Meerschaert
37-17-0
|8
Luana
Pinheiro
11-3-0
|Strawweight
Gillian
Robertson
14-8-0
|7
|Elizeu
Zaleski dos Santos
24-8-1
|Welterweight
|Nicolas
Dalby
23-5-1
|6
|Mansur
Abdul-Malik
6-0-0
|Middleweight
|Dusko
Todorovic
12-4-0
|5
|Matthew
Semelsberger
11-7-0
|Welterweight
|Charlie
Radtke
9-4-0
|4
|Cody
Stamann
21-7-1
|Bantamweight
|Da'Mon
Blackshear
14-7-1
|3
|Melissa
Mullins
6-1-0
|Bantamweight
|Klaudia
Sygula
6-1-0
|2
|Gaston
Bolanos
7-4-0
|Bantamweight
|Cortavious
Romious
9-2-0
|1
|Tresean
Gore
4-2-0
|Middleweight
|Antonio
Trocoli
12-4-0
