Pre-fight discussion UFC Fight Night 240: Allen vs. Curtis 2 Sat. April 6 ESPN+ main 6pm et, prelims 3pm et

This Saturday April 6 it's UFC Fight Night 240: Allen vs. Curtis 2. This is the pre-fight discussion. Please keep it civil. Thanks and enjoy the discussion.

UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Curtis 2​

April 6, 2024
UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV
Main Card ESPN+ 6 PM ET
Prelims ESPN+ 3 PM ET

UFC Fight Night


UFC FIGHT NIGHT 240 - ALLEN VS. CURTIS 2​

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)
APR 6, 2024
United States
UFC APEX, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

Brendan 'All In' Allenvs
23-5-0​
31-10-0​

MAIN EVENT
MIDDLEWEIGHT

MATCHFIGHTERS
12
Alexander 'The Great Ape' Hernandez

Alexander
Hernandez
14-7-0
vs

Featherweight
Damon 'Action' Jackson

Damon
Jackson
22-6-1
11Morgan
Charriere
19-9-1		FeatherweightJose
Mariscal
15-6-0
10Ignacio
Bahamondes
14-5-0		LightweightChristos
Giagos
20-11-0
9Valter
Walker
11-0-0		HeavyweightLukasz
Brzeski
8-4-1
8Trevor
Peek
9-1-0		LightweightCharlie
Campbell
8-2-0
7Court
McGee
21-12-0		WelterweightAlex
Morono
23-9-0
6Norma
Dumont
10-2-0		BantamweightGermaine
de Randamie
10-4-0
5Heili
Alateng
16-9-2		BantamweightVictor
Hugo Silva
24-4-0
4Piera
Rodriguez
9-1-0		StrawweightCynthia
Calvillo
9-6-1
3Dan
Argueta
9-1-0		BantamweightJean
Matsumoto
14-0-0
2Dylan
Budka
7-2-0		MiddleweightCesar
Almeida
4-0-0
1Nora
Cornolle
7-1-0		BantamweightMelissa
Dixon
6-0-0




Keith and Ben preview UFC Fight Night 240 with background, analysis, detailed predictions and picks for all 13 fights. Side topics along the way include the NCAA wrestling tournament (for the last time this season, we swear), HBO's classic series The Wire, and misleading fighter nicknames. The hosts also confess their known biases, serving them up for your perusal.

0:00 Intro: The Mount Rushmore of NCAA Wrestling
8:17 Nora Cornolle (7-1) vs. Melissa Dixon (6-0)
14:20 Dylan Budka (7-2) vs. Cesar Almeida (4-0)
25:36 Dan Argueta (9-1, 2 NC) vs. Jean Matsumoto (14-0)
32:24 Piera Rodriguez (9-1) vs. Cynthia Calvillo (9-6-1)
40:57 Heili Alateng (16-9-2) vs. Victor Hugo Silva (24-4)
47:46 Norma Dumont (10-2) vs. Germaine de Randamie (10-4)
1:05:02 Court McGee (21-12) vs. Alex Morono (23-9, 1 NC)
1:16:18 Trevor Peek (9-1) vs. Charlie Campbell (8-2)
1:24:15 Valter Walker (11-0) vs. Lukasz Brzeski (8-4-1)
1:36:03 Ignacio Bahamondes (14-5) vs. Christos Giagos (20-11)
1:46:12 Morgan Charriere (19-9-1) vs. Jose Mariscal (15-6, 1 NC)
1:57:12 Alexander Hernandez (14-7) vs. Damon Jackson (22-6-1, 1 NC)
2:09:19 Brendan Allen (23-5) vs. Chris Curtis (31-10, 1 NC)
2:26:47 A quick rundown of all the picks

Davidjacksonjones said:
Enjoy the fight guys!
This week we will watch the fights in my $45 million mansion in China. My private jet will escort you guys
View attachment 1037404
By the way you guys looked great and sharp last time ! @Luthien @HI SCOTT NEWMAN
View attachment 1037405
Click to expand...
My my my David that is one gorgeous mansion you have. I admit I'm waiting for UFC 300 because thats a special card and we will all be invited to your city on TeeGardens Star B planet which you own, which is about 13 million light years from Earth. I remember you telling me a while back that we won't be dealing in time there, not living in time.. so because of that UFC 300 would already have happened but that you'll be keep the results to yourself, thank you for that.

Always enjoy watching Brendan Allen fight, he is fun and exciting. I am a fan.. he has improved a lot as well. I think he will tap Chris out. He has improved a lot since they first fought.

hey @PurpleStorm I'm sure you are really loving the color scheme for this UFC poster haha, it looks like a poster you would create :D :D :D
 
Holy crap..

I didn’t realize GDR’s return was this week. If Norma makes weight, that is.

I wonder if GDR would refuse if Norma misses weight? Norma has had 8 UFC fights. 7 of them were at FW. 1 at BW. She weighed 139.5 for the BW fight. And missed once at FW, too.

I really like Norma, but she is NOT a BW. She might make weight, and look like crap. Or if she misses weight, we possibly have GDR’s long awaited return cancelled (I’ve been waiting to see how she looks, after the hiatus, giving birth, and her age).

If GDR is anywhere close to where she was. It could really shake that division up. In 9 UFC fights GDR only lost to Amanda, twice. She’s beaten Rocky, Pena, and Holly (at 145). But the most recent fight, Pena was 3.5+ years ago. And GDR turns 40 later this month.

I have no idea what to expect out of that fight. 3.5 years ago I’d pick GDR all day. But this is tricky. Definitely have to wait for the weigh-ins before I even think of choosing a winner.

Thanks for the thread @PurpleStorm
 
That's an absolutely horrible card even by UFN standards. Look at that co-main event. Fucking hell, like.
 
Only fight that has me interested is Dumptruck Dumont vs GDR.

Just because it's interesting to see what level GDR will come back at after the layoff and child birth.
 
The_Renaissance said:
That's an absolutely horrible card even by UFN standards. Look at that co-main event. Fucking hell, like.
Click to expand...
298, 299, and 300 are/were stacked. This card is 4 weeks after 299. And 1 week before 300. I’m not sure what you were expecting for this Apex card?

And if there aren’t at least a few fights on the card that interest you. Maybe you just don’t like mma as much as you once did?

I’m here for the fights.. Not the names of the fighters on the card. And any fight could be great, or crappy. But I don’t judge/rate cards before they happen. As such, I’m almost always entertained.
 
TempleoftheDog said:
298, 299, and 300 are/were stacked. This card is 4 weeks after 299. And 1 week before 300. I’m not sure what you were expecting for this Apex card?

And if there aren’t at least a few fights on the card that interest you. Maybe you just don’t like mma as much as you once did?

I’m here for the fights.. Not the names of the fighters on the card. And any fight could be great, or crappy. But I don’t judge/rate cards before they happen. As such, I’m almost always entertained.
Click to expand...


I don't see the point in having a UFN card every weekend, when 90% of each is shite. Just do 2 a month, one every 2 weeks, make them better and more appealing. This is a fucking awful card on paper, and sorry - if something is awful on paper to me, it doesn't make me wanna stay home alone on a weekend to watch it live.
 
The_Renaissance said:
I don't see the point in having a UFN card every weekend, when 90% of each is shite. Just do 2 a month, one every 2 weeks, make them better and more appealing. This is a fucking awful card on paper, and sorry - if something is awful on paper to me, it doesn't make me wanna stay home alone on a weekend to watch it live.
Click to expand...
For me it's fun to see the chess pieces get moved even if it's just the pawns.

Like this last Fight Night you got Buckley and Nate the Train moving up in importance, a new #1 contender in Fiorot, controversy with Weidman, and a couple other solid prospects making their move.

Even for the worst cards there's usually a few takeaways that will contribute to what you see in the future. And that's more fun to me than simply not having a event at all.
 
TempleoftheDog said:
298, 299, and 300 are/were stacked. This card is 4 weeks after 299. And 1 week before 300. I’m not sure what you were expecting for this Apex card?

And if there aren’t at least a few fights on the card that interest you. Maybe you just don’t like mma as much as you once did?

I’m here for the fights.. Not the names of the fighters on the card. And any fight could be great, or crappy. But I don’t judge/rate cards before they happen. As such, I’m almost always entertained.
Click to expand...

My man @TempleoftheDog dropping proper knowledge about fight-watching...
1XC2w0Y.gif
 
