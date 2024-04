Pre-fight discussion UFC Fight Night 240: Allen vs. Curtis 2 Sat. April 6 ESPN+ main 6pm et, prelims 3pm et

Holy crap..I didn’t realize GDR’s return was this week. If Norma makes weight, that is.I wonder if GDR would refuse if Norma misses weight? Norma has had 8 UFC fights. 7 of them were at FW. 1 at BW. She weighed 139.5 for the BW fight. And missed once at FW, too.I really like Norma, but she is NOT a BW. She might make weight, and look like crap. Or if she misses weight, we possibly have GDR’s long awaited return cancelled (I’ve been waiting to see how she looks, after the hiatus, giving birth, and her age).If GDR is anywhere close to where she was. It could really shake that division up. In 9 UFC fights GDR only lost to Amanda, twice. She’s beaten Rocky, Pena, and Holly (at 145). But the most recent fight, Pena was 3.5+ years ago. And GDR turns 40 later this month.I have no idea what to expect out of that fight. 3.5 years ago I’d pick GDR all day. But this is tricky. Definitely have to wait for the weigh-ins before I even think of choosing a winner.Thanks for the thread @PurpleStorm