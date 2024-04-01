Pre-fight discussion UFC Fight Night 240: Allen vs. Curtis 2 Sat. April 6 ESPN+ main 6pm et, prelims 3pm et

PurpleStorm
purp
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Dec 20, 2016
- Messages
- 28,241
- Reaction score
- 72,678
This Saturday April 6 it's UFC Fight Night 240: Allen vs. Curtis 2. This is the pre-fight discussion. Please keep it civil. Thanks and enjoy the discussion.
UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV
Main Card ESPN+ 6 PM ET
Prelims ESPN+ 3 PM ET
APR 6, 2024UFC APEX, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES
Keith and Ben preview UFC Fight Night 240 with background, analysis, detailed predictions and picks for all 13 fights. Side topics along the way include the NCAA wrestling tournament (for the last time this season, we swear), HBO's classic series The Wire, and misleading fighter nicknames. The hosts also confess their known biases, serving them up for your perusal.
0:00 Intro: The Mount Rushmore of NCAA Wrestling
8:17 Nora Cornolle (7-1) vs. Melissa Dixon (6-0)
14:20 Dylan Budka (7-2) vs. Cesar Almeida (4-0)
25:36 Dan Argueta (9-1, 2 NC) vs. Jean Matsumoto (14-0)
32:24 Piera Rodriguez (9-1) vs. Cynthia Calvillo (9-6-1)
40:57 Heili Alateng (16-9-2) vs. Victor Hugo Silva (24-4)
47:46 Norma Dumont (10-2) vs. Germaine de Randamie (10-4)
1:05:02 Court McGee (21-12) vs. Alex Morono (23-9, 1 NC)
1:16:18 Trevor Peek (9-1) vs. Charlie Campbell (8-2)
1:24:15 Valter Walker (11-0) vs. Lukasz Brzeski (8-4-1)
1:36:03 Ignacio Bahamondes (14-5) vs. Christos Giagos (20-11)
1:46:12 Morgan Charriere (19-9-1) vs. Jose Mariscal (15-6, 1 NC)
1:57:12 Alexander Hernandez (14-7) vs. Damon Jackson (22-6-1, 1 NC)
2:09:19 Brendan Allen (23-5) vs. Chris Curtis (31-10, 1 NC)
2:26:47 A quick rundown of all the picks
Latest MMA News: https://www.sherdog.com/news/news/list
Check out the full fight card: https://www.sherdog.com/events/
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6oUPrfY...
Sherdog Podcasts: https://www.sherdog.com/tag/podcasts
Sherdog on Social Media:
Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/sherdogdotcom
Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/officialsherdog
Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/official_sh...#UFCVegas90
Sherdog is the industry pioneer in UFC, Bellator and all things MMA (Mixed Martial Arts). MMA news, interviews, pictures, videos and more since 1997.More on Sherdog.com: http://www.sherdog.com
UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Curtis 2April 6, 2024
UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV
Main Card ESPN+ 6 PM ET
Prelims ESPN+ 3 PM ET
UFC FIGHT NIGHT 240 - ALLEN VS. CURTIS 2Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)
APR 6, 2024
23-5-0
31-10-0
MAIN EVENT
MIDDLEWEIGHT
MIDDLEWEIGHT
|MATCH
|FIGHTERS
|12
Alexander
Hernandez
14-7-0
Featherweight
Damon
Jackson
22-6-1
|11
|Morgan
Charriere
19-9-1
|Featherweight
|Jose
Mariscal
15-6-0
|10
|Ignacio
Bahamondes
14-5-0
|Lightweight
|Christos
Giagos
20-11-0
|9
|Valter
Walker
11-0-0
|Heavyweight
|Lukasz
Brzeski
8-4-1
|8
|Trevor
Peek
9-1-0
|Lightweight
|Charlie
Campbell
8-2-0
|7
|Court
McGee
21-12-0
|Welterweight
|Alex
Morono
23-9-0
|6
|Norma
Dumont
10-2-0
|Bantamweight
|Germaine
de Randamie
10-4-0
|5
|Heili
Alateng
16-9-2
|Bantamweight
|Victor
Hugo Silva
24-4-0
|4
|Piera
Rodriguez
9-1-0
|Strawweight
|Cynthia
Calvillo
9-6-1
|3
|Dan
Argueta
9-1-0
|Bantamweight
|Jean
Matsumoto
14-0-0
|2
|Dylan
Budka
7-2-0
|Middleweight
|Cesar
Almeida
4-0-0
|1
|Nora
Cornolle
7-1-0
|Bantamweight
|Melissa
Dixon
6-0-0
Keith and Ben preview UFC Fight Night 240 with background, analysis, detailed predictions and picks for all 13 fights. Side topics along the way include the NCAA wrestling tournament (for the last time this season, we swear), HBO's classic series The Wire, and misleading fighter nicknames. The hosts also confess their known biases, serving them up for your perusal.
0:00 Intro: The Mount Rushmore of NCAA Wrestling
8:17 Nora Cornolle (7-1) vs. Melissa Dixon (6-0)
14:20 Dylan Budka (7-2) vs. Cesar Almeida (4-0)
25:36 Dan Argueta (9-1, 2 NC) vs. Jean Matsumoto (14-0)
32:24 Piera Rodriguez (9-1) vs. Cynthia Calvillo (9-6-1)
40:57 Heili Alateng (16-9-2) vs. Victor Hugo Silva (24-4)
47:46 Norma Dumont (10-2) vs. Germaine de Randamie (10-4)
1:05:02 Court McGee (21-12) vs. Alex Morono (23-9, 1 NC)
1:16:18 Trevor Peek (9-1) vs. Charlie Campbell (8-2)
1:24:15 Valter Walker (11-0) vs. Lukasz Brzeski (8-4-1)
1:36:03 Ignacio Bahamondes (14-5) vs. Christos Giagos (20-11)
1:46:12 Morgan Charriere (19-9-1) vs. Jose Mariscal (15-6, 1 NC)
1:57:12 Alexander Hernandez (14-7) vs. Damon Jackson (22-6-1, 1 NC)
2:09:19 Brendan Allen (23-5) vs. Chris Curtis (31-10, 1 NC)
2:26:47 A quick rundown of all the picks
Latest MMA News: https://www.sherdog.com/news/news/list
Check out the full fight card: https://www.sherdog.com/events/
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6oUPrfY...
Sherdog Podcasts: https://www.sherdog.com/tag/podcasts
Sherdog on Social Media:
Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/sherdogdotcom
Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/officialsherdog
Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/official_sh...#UFCVegas90
Sherdog is the industry pioneer in UFC, Bellator and all things MMA (Mixed Martial Arts). MMA news, interviews, pictures, videos and more since 1997.More on Sherdog.com: http://www.sherdog.com