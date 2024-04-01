Pre-fight discussion UFC Fight Night 240: Allen vs. Curtis 2 Sat. April 6 ESPN+ main 6pm et, prelims 3pm et

298, 299, and 300 are/were stacked. This card is 4 weeks after 299. And 1 week before 300. I’m not sure what you were expecting for this Apex card?



And if there aren’t at least a few fights on the card that interest you. Maybe you just don’t like mma as much as you once did?



I’m here for the fights.. Not the names of the fighters on the card. And any fight could be great, or crappy. But I don’t judge/rate cards before they happen. As such, I’m almost always entertained.