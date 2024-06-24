Pre-fight discussion UFC 303: Pereira v. Prochazka 2 Prelims 6pm ET ESPN & ESPN+, Main card PPV 10pm ET

PurpleStorm
Let's discuss the card this week, including your thoughts on the matchups and any predictions or breakdowns. This weekend it's UFC 303: PEREIRA VS. PROCHAZKA 2 live from the T-Moblie Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Saturday July 29. Early Prelims start at 6pm ET, Prelims at 8pm ET, on ESPN and ESPN+. Main card is on PPV at 10pm ET. Enjoy fight week!
Main Card
PPV 10:00 PM ET
Prelims ESPN/ESPN+6:00 PM
Early Prelims ESPN/ESPN+4:00 PM
Date/Time: Saturday 06.29.2024 at 06:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: Pay Per View
Preliminary Card: ESPN
Promotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship
Ownership: Endeavor
Venue: T-Mobile Arena
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
Enclosure: Cage
MMA Bouts: 13
JUN 29, 2024T-MOBILE ARENA, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES
MAIN EVENT
TITLE FIGHT
LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT
Keith and Ben preview UFC 303, with background, analysis, detailed predictions and picks for all 13 fights. How did we get here? How well did the UFC respond to the loss of its top two matchups—including its biggest star, Conor McGregor—in the weeks leading up to fight night? Side conversations include surfing, the price of Cyndi Lauper tickets, and of course Bo Nickal.
0:00 Intro: Addition by Subtraction?
12:46 Ricky Simon (20-5) vs. Vinicius Oliveira (20-3
20:29 Rei Tsuruya (9-0) vs. Carlos Hernandez (9-3)
32:42 Andrei Arlovski (34-23) vs. Martin Buday (13-2)
46:20 Michelle Waterson-Gomez (18-12) vs. Gillian Robertson (13-8)
58:21 Payton Talbott (8-0) vs. Yanis Ghemmouri (12-2)
1:07:13 Charles Jourdain (15-7) vs. Jean Silva (12-2)
1:15:24 Cub Swanson (29-13) vs. Andre Fili (23-11, 1 NC)
1:26:06 Joe Pyfer (12-3) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (16-7)
1:35:03 Ian Garry (14-0) vs. Michael Page (22-2)
1:53:36 Mayra Bueno Silva (10-3-1) vs. Macy Chiasson (9-3)
2:05:45 Anthony Smith (38-19) vs. Roman Dolidze (12-3)
2:22:58 Brian Ortega (16-3, 1 NC) vs. Diego Lopes (24-6)
2:40:58 Alex Pereira (10-2) vs. Jiri Prochazka (30-4-1)
3:01:42 A quick rundown of all the picks
|MATCH
|FIGHTERS
|12
Brian
Ortega
16-3-0
Featherweight
Diego
Lopes
24-6-0
|11
Anthony
Smith
38-19-0
Light Heavyweight
Roman
Dolidze
12-3-0
|10
Mayra
Bueno Silva
10-3-1
Bantamweight
Macy
Chiasson
9-3-0
|9
Ian
Garry
14-0-0
Welterweight
Michael
Page
22-2-0
|8
|Joe
Pyfer
12-3-0
|Middleweight
|Marc-Andre
Barriault
16-7-0
|7
|Cub
Swanson
29-13-0
|Featherweight
|Andre
Fili
23-11-0
|6
|Charles
Jourdain
15-7-1
|Featherweight
|Jean
Silva
12-2-0
|5
|Payton
Talbott
8-0-0
|Bantamweight
|Yanis
Ghemmouri
12-2-0
|4
|Michelle
Waterson-Gomez
18-12-0
|Strawweight
|Gillian
Robertson
13-8-0
|3
|Andrei
Arlovski
34-23-0
|Heavyweight
|Martin
Buday
13-2-0
|2
|Rei
Tsuruya
9-0-0
|Flyweight
|Carlos
Hernandez
9-3-0
|1
|Ricky
Simon
20-5-0
|Bantamweight
|Vinicius
Oliveira
20-3-0
