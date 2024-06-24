Pre-fight discussion UFC 303: Pereira v. Prochazka 2 Prelims 6pm ET ESPN & ESPN+, Main card PPV 10pm ET

It's gonna be tough for me to pick Jiri. I rarely favor the loser in a rematch unless there's some compelling reason. Like picking Nunes to defeat Peña in the rematch because Nunes was quite sick in their first fight. I know Jiri had some success against Perreira, but he still lost. I'm a fan of both fighters but I'm rooting for Jiri, who I'll assume is the underdog, should be a great fight as they are both must watch guys.