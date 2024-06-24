  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Pre-fight discussion UFC 303: Pereira v. Prochazka 2 Prelims 6pm ET ESPN & ESPN+, Main card PPV 10pm ET

Let's discuss the card this week, including your thoughts on the matchups and any predictions or breakdowns. This weekend it's UFC 303: PEREIRA VS. PROCHAZKA 2 live from the T-Moblie Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Saturday July 29. Early Prelims start at 6pm ET, Prelims at 8pm ET, on ESPN and ESPN+. Main card is on PPV at 10pm ET. Enjoy fight week!

Main Card
PPV 10:00 PM ET
Prelims ESPN/ESPN+6:00 PM
Early Prelims ESPN/ESPN+4:00 PM

UFC 303


Date/Time: Saturday 06.29.2024 at 06:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: Pay Per View
Preliminary Card: ESPN
Promotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship
Ownership: Endeavor
Venue: T-Mobile Arena
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
Enclosure: Cage
MMA Bouts: 13

UFC 303 - PEREIRA VS. PROCHAZKA 2​

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)
JUN 29, 2024
United States
T-MOBILE ARENA, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES


Alex 'Poatan' Pereiravs
10-2-0
30-4-1

MAIN EVENT
TITLE FIGHT
LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT


MATCHFIGHTERS
12
Brian 'T-City' Ortega

Brian
Ortega
16-3-0
vs

Featherweight
Diego Lopes

Diego
Lopes
24-6-0
11
Anthony 'Lionheart' Smith

Anthony
Smith
38-19-0
vs

Light Heavyweight
Roman 'The Caucasian' Dolidze

Roman
Dolidze
12-3-0
10
Mayra 'Sheetara' Bueno Silva

Mayra
Bueno Silva
10-3-1
vs

Bantamweight
Macy Chiasson

Macy
Chiasson
9-3-0
9
Ian 'The Future' Garry

Ian
Garry
14-0-0
vs

Welterweight
Michael 'Venom' Page

Michael
Page
22-2-0
8Joe
Pyfer
12-3-0		MiddleweightMarc-Andre
Barriault
16-7-0
7Cub
Swanson
29-13-0		FeatherweightAndre
Fili
23-11-0
6Charles
Jourdain
15-7-1		FeatherweightJean
Silva
12-2-0
5Payton
Talbott
8-0-0		BantamweightYanis
Ghemmouri
12-2-0
4Michelle
Waterson-Gomez
18-12-0		StrawweightGillian
Robertson
13-8-0
3Andrei
Arlovski
34-23-0		HeavyweightMartin
Buday
13-2-0
2Rei
Tsuruya
9-0-0		FlyweightCarlos
Hernandez
9-3-0
1Ricky
Simon
20-5-0		BantamweightVinicius
Oliveira
20-3-0

Keith and Ben preview UFC 303, with background, analysis, detailed predictions and picks for all 13 fights. How did we get here? How well did the UFC respond to the loss of its top two matchups—including its biggest star, Conor McGregor—in the weeks leading up to fight night? Side conversations include surfing, the price of Cyndi Lauper tickets, and of course Bo Nickal.

0:00 Intro: Addition by Subtraction?
12:46 Ricky Simon (20-5) vs. Vinicius Oliveira (20-3
20:29 Rei Tsuruya (9-0) vs. Carlos Hernandez (9-3)
32:42 Andrei Arlovski (34-23) vs. Martin Buday (13-2)
46:20 Michelle Waterson-Gomez (18-12) vs. Gillian Robertson (13-8)
58:21 Payton Talbott (8-0) vs. Yanis Ghemmouri (12-2)
1:07:13 Charles Jourdain (15-7) vs. Jean Silva (12-2)
1:15:24 Cub Swanson (29-13) vs. Andre Fili (23-11, 1 NC)
1:26:06 Joe Pyfer (12-3) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (16-7)
1:35:03 Ian Garry (14-0) vs. Michael Page (22-2)
1:53:36 Mayra Bueno Silva (10-3-1) vs. Macy Chiasson (9-3)
2:05:45 Anthony Smith (38-19) vs. Roman Dolidze (12-3)
2:22:58 Brian Ortega (16-3, 1 NC) vs. Diego Lopes (24-6)
2:40:58 Alex Pereira (10-2) vs. Jiri Prochazka (30-4-1)
3:01:42 A quick rundown of all the picks



Hyped!!
 
It's gonna be tough for me to pick Jiri. I rarely favor the loser in a rematch unless there's some compelling reason. Like picking Nunes to defeat Peña in the rematch because Nunes was quite sick in their first fight. I know Jiri had some success against Perreira, but he still lost. I'm a fan of both fighters but I'm rooting for Jiri, who I'll assume is the underdog, should be a great fight as they are both must watch guys.
 
