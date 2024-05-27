Pre-fight discussion UFC 302 Makhachev v. Poirier Sat. June 1 early prelims 6:15pm et espn+, prelims espn 2 & espn+ 8pm et, main ppv 10pm et

Planning to watch

  • All of it

    Votes: 5 62.5%

  • Most of it

    Votes: 2 25.0%

  • Some of it

    Votes: 1 12.5%
  • Total voters
    8
PurpleStorm

PurpleStorm

purp
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Dec 20, 2016
Messages
29,024
Reaction score
75,800
Hey folks Saturday we've got UFC 302. Live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey USA. The main card features a lightweight title fight Makhachev vs. Poirier, with the co-main a middleweight bout between Strickland and Costa. What are your thoughts, breakdowns and predictions? The floor is yours. Enjoy the pre-fight discussion!


UFC 302


Date/Time: Saturday 06.01.2024 at 06:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: Pay Per View
Preliminary Card: ESPN 2
Promotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship
Ownership: Endeavor
Venue: Prudential Center
Location: Newark, New Jersey, United States
Enclosure: Octagon
MMA Bouts: 12

UFC 302 - MAKHACHEV VS. POIRIER​

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)
JUN 1, 2024
United States
PRUDENTIAL CENTER, NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

MAIN EVENT TITLE FIGHT - LIGHTWEIGHT

Islam Makhachev

25-1-0

vs



30-8-0​

MATCHFIGHTERS
11
Sean 'Tarzan' Strickland

Sean
Strickland
28-6-0
vs

Middleweight
Paulo 'Borrachinha' Costa

Paulo
Costa
14-3-0
10
Kevin 'Trailblazer' Holland

Kevin
Holland
25-11-0
vs

Middleweight
Michal 'Hussar' Oleksiejczuk

Michal
Oleksiejczuk
19-7-0
9Jailton
Almeida
20-3-0		HeavyweightAlexander
Romanov
17-2-0
8Randy
Brown
18-5-0		WelterweightElizeu
Zaleski dos Santos
24-7-1
7Cesar
Almeida
5-0-0		MiddleweightRoman
Kopylov
12-3-0
6Grant
Dawson
20-2-1		LightweightJoe
Solecki
13-4-0
5Philip
Rowe
10-4-0		WelterweightJake
Matthews
19-7-0
4Niko
Price
15-7-0		WelterweightAlex
Morono
24-9-0
3Mickey
Gall
7-5-0		WelterweightBassil
Hafez
8-4-1
2Ailin
Perez
9-2-0		BantamweightJoselyne
Edwards
13-5-0
1Mitch
Raposo
9-1-0		FlyweightAndre
Lima
8-0-0

Shillan and Duffy: UFC 302 Preview​

FacebookTwitterReddit0Email

BEN DUFFY KEITH SHILLAN MAY 27, 2024COMMENTS
Order Now! UFC 302 “Makhachev vs. Poirier” Saturday at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Keith and Ben are back to break down UFC 302, with detailed predictions and picks for all 12 fights. Side conversations covered a wide range of topics, including the vagueness of "world-class kickboxing" as a descriptor, New England-based MMA media member Maddie Levine, Karate Combat's delightfully insane foray into grappling, Max Holloway's chances of beating a UFC heavyweight, and, of course, Bo Nickal.

0:00 Intro: Rate UFC 302 on paper
7:48 Andre Lima (8-0) vs. Mitch Raposo (9-1)
18:05 Ailin Perez (9-2) vs. Joselyne Edwards (13-5)
26:08 Mickey Gall (7-5) vs. Bassil Hafez (8-4-1)
36:26 Niko Price (15-7, 2 NC) vs. Alex Morono (24-9, 1 NC)
51:08 Philip Rowe (10-4) vs. Jake Matthews (19-7)
1:03:14 Grant Dawson (20-2-1) vs. Joe Solecki (13-4)
1:09:34 Cesar Almeida (5-0) vs. Roman Kopylov (12-3)
1:24:13 Randy Brown (18-5) vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (24-7-1)
1:36:10 Jailton Almeida (20-3) vs. Alexander Romanov (17-2)
1:53:41 Kevin Holland (25-11, 1 NC) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (19-7, 1 NC)
2:05:33 Sean Strickland (28-6) vs. Paulo Costa (14-3)
2:24:16 Islam Makhachev (25-1) vs. Dustin Poirier (30-8, 1 NC)
2:52:04 A quick rundown of all the picks



Thanks as always to @Gio for assistance :)
 
Last edited:
Will be watching in the bar and lurking the PBP for sure.
 
Holland must like those paychecks.

Jun 1, 2024 --
Mar 9, 2024 -- Loss: MVP

Sep 16, 2023 -- Loss: JDM
Jul 29, 2023 -- Win: Chiesa
Apr 8, 2023 -- Win: Ponzinibbio

Dec 3, 2022 -- Loss: Thompson
Sep 10, 2022 -- Loss: Khamzat
Jun 18, 2022 -- Win: Tim Means
Mar 5, 2022 -- Win: Alex Oliveira

2021: 3 Fights
2020: 5 Fights
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

PurpleStorm
  • Poll
Pre-fight Discussion UFC 299: O'Malley vs. Vera 2 Sat. March 9 Prelims 6pm ET ESPN+, Main 10pm ET PPV
4 5 6
Replies
100
Views
4K
Hotora86
Hotora86
PurpleStorm
  • Poll
Pre-fight discussion UFC Fight Night 235: Dolidze vs. Imavov Sat. Feb. 3 prelims 4pm et main 7pm et, ESPN+
3 4 5
Replies
88
Views
4K
ulysse
ulysse
PurpleStorm
  • Poll
Pre-fight Discussion UFC On ESPN 53: Ribas vs. Namajunas Sat. March 23 Prelims 7pm ET ESPN+, Main 10pm ET ESPN & ESPN+
2 3
Replies
58
Views
3K
PurpleStorm
PurpleStorm
PurpleStorm
  • Poll
Pre-fight Discussion UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria, Sat. Feb. 17, Prelims 6:30pm ET Espn+, Main ppv 10pm ET
3 4 5
Replies
90
Views
5K
FrappeDuRocma
FrappeDuRocma
PurpleStorm
  • Poll
Pre-fight Discussion UFC FN Rozenstruick v. Gaziev, Sat. 3/2, Prelims 1:30 PM ET, Main card 4:00 PM ESPN+
2
Replies
35
Views
2K
PaulieVegas27
PaulieVegas27

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,061
Messages
55,602,677
Members
174,846
Latest member
Heffa77

Share this page

Back
Top