Pre-fight discussion UFC 302 Makhachev v. Poirier Sat. June 1 early prelims 6:15pm et espn+, prelims espn 2 & espn+ 8pm et, main ppv 10pm et

Hey folks Saturday we've got UFC 302. Live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey USA. The main card features a lightweight title fight Makhachev vs. Poirier, with the co-main a middleweight bout between Strickland and Costa. What are your thoughts, breakdowns and predictions? The floor is yours. Enjoy the pre-fight discussion!
Date/Time: Saturday 06.01.2024 at 06:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: Pay Per View
Preliminary Card: ESPN 2
Promotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship
Ownership: Endeavor
Venue: Prudential Center
Location: Newark, New Jersey, United States
Enclosure: Octagon
MMA Bouts: 12
MAIN EVENT TITLE FIGHT - LIGHTWEIGHT
BEN DUFFY KEITH SHILLAN MAY 27, 2024
Order Now! UFC 302 “Makhachev vs. Poirier” Saturday at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+
Keith and Ben are back to break down UFC 302, with detailed predictions and picks for all 12 fights. Side conversations covered a wide range of topics, including the vagueness of "world-class kickboxing" as a descriptor, New England-based MMA media member Maddie Levine, Karate Combat's delightfully insane foray into grappling, Max Holloway's chances of beating a UFC heavyweight, and, of course, Bo Nickal.
0:00 Intro: Rate UFC 302 on paper
7:48 Andre Lima (8-0) vs. Mitch Raposo (9-1)
18:05 Ailin Perez (9-2) vs. Joselyne Edwards (13-5)
26:08 Mickey Gall (7-5) vs. Bassil Hafez (8-4-1)
36:26 Niko Price (15-7, 2 NC) vs. Alex Morono (24-9, 1 NC)
51:08 Philip Rowe (10-4) vs. Jake Matthews (19-7)
1:03:14 Grant Dawson (20-2-1) vs. Joe Solecki (13-4)
1:09:34 Cesar Almeida (5-0) vs. Roman Kopylov (12-3)
1:24:13 Randy Brown (18-5) vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (24-7-1)
1:36:10 Jailton Almeida (20-3) vs. Alexander Romanov (17-2)
1:53:41 Kevin Holland (25-11, 1 NC) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (19-7, 1 NC)
2:05:33 Sean Strickland (28-6) vs. Paulo Costa (14-3)
2:24:16 Islam Makhachev (25-1) vs. Dustin Poirier (30-8, 1 NC)
2:52:04 A quick rundown of all the picks
Thanks as always to @Gio for assistance
UFC 302 - MAKHACHEV VS. POIRIERUltimate Fighting Championship (UFC)
JUN 1, 2024
MAIN EVENT TITLE FIGHT - LIGHTWEIGHT
30-8-0
|MATCH
|FIGHTERS
|11
Sean
Strickland
28-6-0
Middleweight
Paulo
Costa
14-3-0
|10
Kevin
Holland
25-11-0
Middleweight
Michal
Oleksiejczuk
19-7-0
|9
|Jailton
Almeida
20-3-0
|Heavyweight
|Alexander
Romanov
17-2-0
|8
|Randy
Brown
18-5-0
|Welterweight
|Elizeu
Zaleski dos Santos
24-7-1
|7
|Cesar
Almeida
5-0-0
|Middleweight
|Roman
Kopylov
12-3-0
|6
|Grant
Dawson
20-2-1
|Lightweight
|Joe
Solecki
13-4-0
|5
|Philip
Rowe
10-4-0
|Welterweight
|Jake
Matthews
19-7-0
|4
|Niko
Price
15-7-0
|Welterweight
|Alex
Morono
24-9-0
|3
|Mickey
Gall
7-5-0
|Welterweight
|Bassil
Hafez
8-4-1
|2
|Ailin
Perez
9-2-0
|Bantamweight
|Joselyne
Edwards
13-5-0
|1
|Mitch
Raposo
9-1-0
|Flyweight
|Andre
Lima
8-0-0
BEN DUFFY KEITH SHILLAN MAY 27, 2024
Last edited: