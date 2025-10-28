Shaolin Alan
DC been ducking me since 2012
@purple
- Dec 24, 2015
- 2,407
- 8,191
Here, watch this. More exciting than mma atm.Man if these damn eyes take half a year to heal I'm going to be pissed
No he should keep this up. This shit is pricelessTom should just stop making content / doing interviews about this stuff. It’s not helping, he also seems to be getting in his own head about it.
Just focus on getting a rematch booked and back to training.
poncho's got the "look in his eye" !!
I pray you find peace and purpose in your life TS.
Rent free.
This is a karate forum, I mean we have the biggest diva in the division as our HW champ.
You want people to not mock how big a diva he’s been about this whole situation?
Tom legit might have the thinnest skin ever. His response to criticism on him quitting is to release 2 documentaries and to do media blitzes about how bad that eye poke is, while propagandering hard.
Get through what?You’re going to get through this.
Get through what?
This is grade A comedy, I’m waiting on Aspinall to bring out a 30 minute video from Mommy, to talk about how scared she is for her baby boy.
He already did Daddy, now do Mommy.