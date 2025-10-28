Media Pray for Tom, y’all🙏🏻 His daddy is doing all he can to save… (eyeballs damages update!!)

Bandit done whooped country boy's ass and was saved by the cops.
 
Put aside the eyepoke. They did great job in promoting this guy. I mean look at his record. Its very weak and he was being put by the media in the same sentance as jones when in reality, he doesnt have even one top win on his record considering context of the time, for example Arlovski. Good wins are pavlovic and blayedes but again, blaydes for me is not the same since he got koed by lewis. And Pavlovich, the guy got beat up by ancient and old overeem.

Not saying that he is not a good fighter, but as for now, he is a champ in the weakest and shitiest hw division ever. Not his fault though.
 
wildchild88 said:
Tom should just stop making content / doing interviews about this stuff. It’s not helping, he also seems to be getting in his own head about it.

Just focus on getting a rematch booked and back to training.
No he should keep this up. This shit is priceless
 
I pray you find peace and purpose in your life TS.

Rent free.
 
Khaosan said:
I pray you find peace and purpose in your life TS.

Rent free.
This is a karate forum, I mean we have the biggest diva in the division as our HW champ.

You want people to not mock how big a diva he’s been about this whole situation?

Tom legit might have the thinnest skin ever. His response to criticism on him quitting is to release 2 documentaries and to do media blitzes about how bad that eye poke is, while propagandering hard.

While bringing out Daddy to defend him, a grown ass man, calling on his dad to stand up for him against online bullies.

Ladies and gents, your heavyweight champion.
 
koa pomaikai said:
This is a karate forum, I mean we have the biggest diva in the division as our HW champ.

You want people to not mock how big a diva he’s been about this whole situation?

Tom legit might have the thinnest skin ever. His response to criticism on him quitting is to release 2 documentaries and to do media blitzes about how bad that eye poke is, while propagandering hard.
You’re going to get through this.
 
koa pomaikai said:
Get through what?

This is grade A comedy, I’m waiting on Aspinall to bring out a 30 minute video from Mommy, to talk about how scared she is for her baby boy.

He already did Daddy, now do Mommy.
Tom Aspinall is your UFC HW world champion and you’re just going to have to navigate those emotions with your therapist or binky.
 
