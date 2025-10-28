Put aside the eyepoke. They did great job in promoting this guy. I mean look at his record. Its very weak and he was being put by the media in the same sentance as jones when in reality, he doesnt have even one top win on his record considering context of the time, for example Arlovski. Good wins are pavlovic and blayedes but again, blaydes for me is not the same since he got koed by lewis. And Pavlovich, the guy got beat up by ancient and old overeem.



Not saying that he is not a good fighter, but as for now, he is a champ in the weakest and shitiest hw division ever. Not his fault though.