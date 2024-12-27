Pray for me...

Bornstarch

Bornstarch

I was getting ready to go to sleep when I heard noise outside. I saw 4 kids wearing hoodies across the street waiting for cars to pass by so they could tag an electrical box. Not just a tag but gang graffiti.

I yelled out from my bedroom, then they crossed the street to right outside my wall like they were going to jump to my backyard or something. Then they just kept walking.

I called the cops and they came pretty quick.

I couldnt sleep so I decided to drive around and look for these guys. Then turns out the cops had already gotten em and they were in handcuffs. I drove to where they were, then opened my car window and told the cops I was the guy that called. The little hoodlums made sure to turn and get a look at my face. Then the cop had me park close by so he could get my information.

I drove by the tag and recognized it as something that has been popping up all around this area of Summerlin, the most expensive part of Las Vegas. How tough of them. All 4 Mexican kids. They gotta be living around here because they were walking around.
 
I have seen this movie :eek::eek:
Why would you try to find them? What were you trying to accomplish with that? You find them and then what? Confront them? Then once in their presence you made sure they know who called the cops on them? How did you make it this far in life serious question.Do you think before you do something? Seems like your winging it without much inner dialogue going on.
 
I've been watching boxercise videos for 2 weeks. I was hoping I'd get to practice my newfound fighting prowess on some children.
 
He thought he was Liam Neeson and could take care of these punks
 
You should have just called the cops and not reveal yourself and you definitely shouldn't have gone after them.
 
Did you invest in OneCoin as well?
 
Well that is new information. I think you should storm the Police station and kick their asses.
Ive changed my mind he has a particular set of skills that should make these criminals shudder.
 
I'll avenge my cousins someday, pendejo!
 
I wont pray for you.
Just a heads up
 
You just need to survive a couple more weeks and they’ll probably be sent back to Mexico. Maybe just hide out in Acapulco until then they’ll never think of looking for you there.
 
