Pray for me...

I was getting ready to go to sleep when I heard noise outside. I saw 4 kids wearing hoodies across the street waiting for cars to pass by so they could tag an electrical box. Not just a tag but gang graffiti.



I yelled out from my bedroom, then they crossed the street to right outside my wall like they were going to jump to my backyard or something. Then they just kept walking.



I called the cops and they came pretty quick.



I couldnt sleep so I decided to drive around and look for these guys. Then turns out the cops had already gotten em and they were in handcuffs. I drove to where they were, then opened my car window and told the cops I was the guy that called. The little hoodlums made sure to turn and get a look at my face. Then the cop had me park close by so he could get my information.



I drove by the tag and recognized it as something that has been popping up all around this area of Summerlin, the most expensive part of Las Vegas. How tough of them. All 4 Mexican kids. They gotta be living around here because they were walking around.