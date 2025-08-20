  • The upgrade to XenForo 2.3.7 has now been completed. Please report any issues to our administrators.

Rumored Prates vs MVP rumored

That's not a fight that crossed my mind. Not sure how I feel about this. MVP keeps getting wrestled when he used to be pretty good at avoiding it
 
Awesome fight. Prates has the striking skills to make MVP pay when he misses on his jumping attacks out of position and off balanced.
 
I get that MVP will never be a contender and has no intention of being one at this stage of his career. But it's mildly annoying that he's being permitted to leapfrog haphazardly between two different divisions against cherry-picked (RANKED) opponents who present a minimal perceived wrestling threat while still giving him big names on his resume.

I mean, I won't even be surprised if he wins this. Prates is good, but he looked gun-shy and stuck in the mud against the first legitimately "tricky" opponent he faced. The narrative has sort of shifted over time that Prates got stifled by Garry's grappling, but in truth Ian didn't shoot all that much in the first three rounds and didn't even score any TDs until Round 4. Carlos just seemed totally unable to find his range and timing; as if he was a bit apprehensive about the mere threat of the takedown, along with Ian's footwork and management of distance. If that was the case, then I wouldn't be overly surprised to see someone like MVP -- a puzzling opponent even for good fighters -- be able to give Prates fits, too.

Carlos doesn't really present the offensive grappling threat to stifle MVP, so it would likely be a pure striking match. I wouldn't be surprised if Prates times one of MVP's big actions with a perfect counter and kills him. Or if he exploits that bladed stance by chopping him down with calf kicks... but MVP has actually made a career of baiting people into going after his lead leg to the point that he pretty much offers it up as bait to more "conventional" strikers, allowing him to time massive counters over the top when they try to land low kicks. This turning into a more competitive version of the Shara fight would not be out of the question.
 
I find it hard to believe. Prates vs Edwards is more likely. MVP will get another standup fight at MW most likely. Probably Allen, maybe even Whittaker.
 
Permitted? He is a big name, what on earth makes you think other fighters aren't the ones challenging him?

MVP is fighting good competition. Who gives a shit what their styles are? We're going to pretend Machado, Prates, and Cannonier are similar fighters lol?


Seriously, this guy was pegged to death for fighting cans in Bellator and now that he's fighting RANKED opponents in the UFC you're still going with the cherry pick stuff? Who should he fight?

The fact that you seem to say that he has no intention of fighting for the title but you're annoyed he is adding names to his resume (as opposed to what, fighting nobodies?) just makes it seem like you hate him, and want to see him lose more than you're actually objectively analyzing him.
 
After Prates vs Garry, I think we agree that MVP has the style to beat him.
Also the height, reach and weight.

Unless Prates catches him, as he got quite some power, MVP by decision.
 
No way this doesn't happen, both guys want it. Will be an intriguing clash of styles.
 
I actually liked MVP and his style. I'll never miss one of his fights. I just happen to see a guy who is content to pick whatever fights look easiest for him across two different divisions. But hey, your misplaced assumptions are noted.

Ideally he would commit to one weight class or another and work his way up the ladder against whatever names are ahead of him.
 
I have no idea why you think Machado, Cannonier and Prates are his easiest fights. I can certainly think of easier names for him to beat up than Cannonier who are more liked.

There are a ton of guys who he could fight that are much easier than Prates and Cannonier with more name value than them at WW and MW. Nate Diaz, Jorge Masivdal, Sean Strickland, Leon Edwards, Paulo Costa, Gilbert Burns, Geof Neal. Mix of ranked, unraked, washedup, and prime opponents that fit well with his style a lot more than Prates, Machado, or Cannonier does. Prates, Machado, and Cannonier are not one dimensional fighters.

I dont get what's wrong with him fighting good fighters frequently at the age of 40. Who cares if he is fighting at two weight classes? If no one wants to fight him at WW (at the moment, he wants to stay active) why not fight at 185 and vice versa? He doesn't have much time left.
 
Last edited:
I've been hearing things about this fight happening too. But why??

This matchup does absolutely nothing for either guy. They are in two different divisions while climbing up the rankings in different weight classes? Random as fck if true.
 
They want to stay active and both guys have a lot of hype. I'd rather not have them fight, but it isn't that crazy they'd go up against each other.
 
MVP is a better version of Wonderboy.
 
But both guys are getting into the title mix with one more win. Fighting each other does nothing but kill hype for one guy either in the 170 or 185 division.
 
MVP is still pretty far behind. There are like 4 guys at MW who have much better claims than him and are still actively fighting. (plus Strickland when he comes back can always get back in it after a win).

Unless Prates fights Shavkat and beats him, he is more than one win away also. Both him and MVP have only lost to Machado, who is a name himself, so they have to do something to leap frog him at WW.
 
Half those guys you named are retired and/or not in the UFC. The other half I would argue present bigger stylistic challenges than who he's fought at a superficial glance.

Look at it this way. I am a huge fan of Wonderboy. I tell you this for two reasons:

1.) To establish that karate guys are my jam.

2.) To tell you that when Stephen went through his stint a while back where he was getting grappled to death and basically begged the matchmakers to only give him fan-friendly striking match-ups, I was annoyed with him. Thompson wanted to have his cake and eat it, too by remaining a ranked contender ostensibly working toward the title, but only against the "right" kinds of fighters.

I think being a ranked contender in a division comes with certain obligations, or at least it should. You should be willing to defend that ranking against those below you when you're on a loss and be willing to fight those above you when you have momentum. I don't think it's any mistake that after beating up Cannonier he wasn't like "Now give me Fluffy or RDR!" Lol.

Say he goes back down to 170 to fight Prates. Now you have Carlos fighting down against a guy who technically isn't ranked in that division, though it's whatever because he fairly recently beat Kevin and is ranked closely at 185. Fair enough. If he beats Prates, do you think MVP will stick around to take on someone like Usman or Brady or even Morales? I doubt it. Conversely, I would rather see Prates -- now that he has some momentum back -- take a fight against someone who I know will be a dedicated contender at 170 in a year or two, like Buckley.

I don't hold MVP's current career path against him. It makes sense for him to be doing what he's doing. But it makes matchmaking difficult and somebody taking late-stage legacy/glamor fights doesn't really work well in the context of what are supposed to be meritocratic rankings.

Just my two cents.
 
At this stage of both mens' respective careers, I agree. Hence me using the comparison in my last post. There are some differences in their styles, though.

Not sure what that has to do with what I said there, though.
 
The 4 guys in the title mix at 185 are booked up with each other tho. RDR/Fluffy & Caio/Imavov. It would make the most sense if MVP is matched up with Strickland or even bobby knuckles next. With a win over one of them he's most definitely in the hunt.

170 is about to be thinned out with Brady vs Ian Garry or Usman next. Because Shavkat sidelined, Buck irrelevant, & Belal somewhere in the shadows. Prates was in the title mix at 170 before his loss to Garry. With his dramatic win recently he is exciting again, & definitely is back in the title mix again with either another impressive win or a win over somebody whose name means something in the division.

As I said earlier Prates vs MVP does nothing for anyone.
 
Yeah, but the 185ers being booked to fight each other kind of means MVP is several fights away. They're essentially in #1 contender fights. He would need Strickland to come back from suspension to have a chance of getting a title shot soon.

Who knows if Sean would accept that fight with MVP, if I were Sean's manager I would think it's a dangerous fight. (if Sean wins people will say MVP is old, much smaller, and way lower ranked, all which are objectively true)

Even beating Bobby wouldnt put him up there at this point.
 
