Permitted? He is a big name, what on earth makes you think other fighters aren't the ones challenging him?I get that MVP will never be a contender and has no intention of being one at this stage of his career. But it's mildly annoying that he's being permitted to leapfrog haphazardly between two different divisions against cherry-picked (RANKED) opponents who present a minimal perceived wrestling threat while still giving him big names on his resume.
I mean, I won't even be surprised if he wins this. Prates is good, but he looked gun-shy and stuck in the mud against the first legitimately "tricky" opponent he faced. The narrative has sort of shifted over time that Prates got stifled by Garry's grappling, but in truth Ian didn't shoot all that much in the first three rounds and didn't even score any TDs until Round 4. Carlos just seemed totally unable to find his range and timing; as if he was a bit apprehensive about the mere threat of the takedown, along with Ian's footwork and management of distance. If that was the case, then I wouldn't be overly surprised to see someone like MVP -- a puzzling opponent even for good fighters -- be able to give Prates fits, too.
Carlos doesn't really present the offensive grappling threat to stifle MVP, so it would likely be a pure striking match. I wouldn't be surprised if Prates times one of MVP's big actions with a perfect counter and kills him. Or if he exploits that bladed stance by chopping him down with calf kicks... but MVP has actually made a career of baiting people into going after his lead leg to the point that he pretty much offers it up as bait to more "conventional" strikers, allowing him to time massive counters over the top when they try to land low kicks. This turning into a more competitive version of the Shara fight would not be out of the question.
MVP is fighting good competition. Who gives a shit what their styles are? We're going to pretend Machado, Prates, and Cannonier are similar fighters lol?
Seriously, this guy was pegged to death for fighting cans in Bellator and now that he's fighting RANKED opponents in the UFC you're still going with the cherry pick stuff? Who should he fight?
The fact that you seem to say that he has no intention of fighting for the title but you're annoyed he is adding names to his resume (as opposed to what, fighting nobodies?) just makes it seem like you hate him, and want to see him lose more than you're actually objectively analyzing him.
I have no idea why you think Machado, Cannonier and Prates are his easiest fights. I can certainly think of easier names for him to beat up than Cannonier who are more liked.I actually liked MVP and his style. I'll never miss one of his fights. I just happen to see a guy who is content to pick whatever fights look easiest for him across two different divisions. But hey, your misplaced assumptions are noted.
Ideally he would commit to one weight class or another and work his way up the ladder against whatever names are ahead of him.
They want to stay active and both guys have a lot of hype. I'd rather not have them fight, but it isn't that crazy they'd go up against each other.I've been hearing things about this fight happening too. But why??
This matchup does absolutely nothing for either guy. They are in two different divisions while climbing up the rankings in different weight classes? Random as fck if true.
But both guys are getting into the title mix with one more win. Fighting each other does nothing but kill hype for one guy either in the 170 or 185 division.They want to stay active and both guys have a lot of hype. I'd rather not have them fight, but it isn't that crazy they'd go up against each other.
MVP is still pretty far behind. There are like 4 guys at MW who have much better claims than him and are still actively fighting. (plus Strickland when he comes back can always get back in it after a win).But both guys are getting into the title mix with one more win. Fighting each other does nothing but kill hype for one guy either in the 170 or 185 division.
There are a ton of guys who he could fight that are much easier than Prates and Cannonier with more name value than them at WW and MW. Nate Diaz, Jorge Masivdal, Sean Strickland, Leon Edwards, Paulo Costa, Gilbert Burns, Geof Neal. Mix of ranked, unraked, washedup, and prime opponents that fit well with his style a lot more than Prates, Machado, or Cannonier does. Prates, Machado, and Cannonier are not one dimensional fighters.
I dont get what's wrong with him fighting good fighters frequently at the age of 40. Who cares if he is fighting at two weight classes? If no one wants to fight him at WW (at the moment, he wants to stay active) why not fight at 185 and vice versa? He doesn't have much time left.
The 4 guys in the title mix at 185 are booked up with each other tho. RDR/Fluffy & Caio/Imavov. It would make the most sense if MVP is matched up with Strickland or even bobby knuckles next. With a win over one of them he's most definitely in the hunt.MVP is still pretty far behind. There are like 4 guys at MW who have much better claims than him and are still actively fighting. (plus Strickland when he comes back can always get back in it after a win).
Unless Prates fights Shavkat and beats him, he is more than one win away also. Both him and MVP have only lost to Machado, who is a name himself, so they have to do something to leap frog him at WW.
Yeah, but the 185ers being booked to fight each other kind of means MVP is several fights away. They're essentially in #1 contender fights. He would need Strickland to come back from suspension to have a chance of getting a title shot soon.The 4 guys in the title mix at 185 are booked up with each other tho. RDR/Fluffy & Caio/Imavov. It would make the most sense if MVP is matched up with Strickland or even bobby knuckles next. With a win over one of them he's most definitely in the hunt.
170 is about to be thinned out with Brady vs Ian Garry or Usman next. Because Shavkat sidelined, Buck irrelevant, & Belal somewhere in the shadows. Prates was in the title mix at 170 before his loss to Garry. With his dramatic win recently he is exciting again, & definitely is back in the title mix again with either another impressive win or a win over somebody whose name means something in the division.
As I said earlier Prates vs MVP does nothing for anyone.