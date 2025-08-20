Doctor Grudge said: I have no idea why you think Machado, Cannonier and Prates are his easiest fights. I can certainly think of easier names for him to beat up than Cannonier who are more liked.



There are a ton of guys who he could fight that are much easier than Prates and Cannonier with more name value than them at WW and MW. Nate Diaz, Jorge Masivdal, Sean Strickland, Leon Edwards, Paulo Costa, Gilbert Burns, Geof Neal. Mix of ranked, unraked, washedup, and prime opponents that fit well with his style a lot more than Prates, Machado, or Cannonier does. Prates, Machado, and Cannonier are not one dimensional fighters.



I dont get what's wrong with him fighting good fighters frequently at the age of 40. Who cares if he is fighting at two weight classes? If no one wants to fight him at WW (at the moment, he wants to stay active) why not fight at 185 and vice versa? He doesn't have much time left.

Half those guys you named are retired and/or not in the UFC. The other half I would argue present bigger stylistic challenges than who he's fought at a superficial glance.Look at it this way. I am a huge fan of Wonderboy. I tell you this for two reasons:1.) To establish that karate guys are my jam.2.) To tell you that when Stephen went through his stint a while back where he was getting grappled to death and basically begged the matchmakers to only give him fan-friendly striking match-ups, I was annoyed with him. Thompson wanted to have his cake and eat it, too by remaining a ranked contender ostensibly working toward the title, but only against the "right" kinds of fighters.I think being a ranked contender in a division comes with certain obligations, or at least it should. You should be willing to defend that ranking against those below you when you're on a loss and be willing to fight those above you when you have momentum. I don't think it's any mistake that after beating up Cannonier he wasn't like "Now give me Fluffy or RDR!" Lol.Say he goes back down to 170 to fight Prates. Now you have Carlos fighting down against a guy who technically isn't ranked in that division, though it's whatever because he fairly recently beat Kevin and is ranked closely at 185. Fair enough. If he beats Prates, do you think MVP will stick around to take on someone like Usman or Brady or even Morales? I doubt it. Conversely, I would rather see Prates -- now that he has some momentum back -- take a fight against someone who I know will be a dedicated contender at 170 in a year or two, like Buckley.I don't hold MVP's current career path against him. It makes sense for him to be doing what he's doing. But it makes matchmaking difficult and somebody taking late-stage legacy/glamor fights doesn't really work well in the context of what are supposed to be meritocratic rankings.Just my two cents.