Prates smokes Belal

andgonsil

andgonsil

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
May 26, 2021
Messages
1,275
Reaction score
2,606
4 KOs in 9 months

BJJ black belt

WW Poatan

Copy-of-ES-WEB-FIs-1200-x-800-px-2-14.png
 
Last edited:
Prates made Neal look like light work. Stuffed the TD’s easily. KO’d Neal stiff with a glancing shot on the top/side of his head. And after the match, he stepped outside to rip a few darts.

39979D16-6C09-4CA9-A7F6-CE5D3AFCA178.jpeg
 
He looked devastating in that fight. He still needs to see how he will do with the bump up in competition, but I like his chances against Belal.
 
