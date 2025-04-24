Prates is too small for welterweight.

i bet Prates barely cuts any weight.Hes too skinny for WW division. Few legs kicks from Garry and he crumbles.
 
wtf, he is 1,85m

and he said he is bulking, that's why he is smoking less because smoking decrease appetite
 
He's lanky as fuck and probably has dense point bones the way he hurts guys. But yes, he said on a couple of interviews that he cuts very little weight (4kgs) and that after the last fight he was working with a nutritionist to pack up a little bit of good weight (not much).
 
Maybe he doesn't have enough size for the top guys, but in terms of his frame he's big for 170. This weightclass is definitely the best for him, he can nicely fill out that frame over the next years.
 
MisfitsBR said:
wtf, he is 1,85m

and he said he is bulking, that's why he is smoking less because smoking decrease appetite
Click to expand...
That's height, not size.

He's a skinny dude, but no idea how much he cuts. His power is good at least, need to see him grapple some of the top guys.
 
Apparently he’s walking around at 177 lbs, so if you mean that he’s not a big weight cutter, you’re right.

He’s pretty tall and lanky, though. Curious to see the size difference between him and Ian Garry on fight night, perhaps that might be eye opening.

These big weight disparities tend to be an issue when a smaller man fights a bigger man with a wrestling-heavy game. Prates hasn’t had to do that yet. He seems fine for now.
 
Well thankfully he's fighting a guy who doesn't cut much for WW either. Ian Garry also doesn't cut much at all to make 170.

Prates also has a very, very good reach. If he loses it's not going to have anything to do with size.
 
Prates has such high level striking it doesn't matter, but when real wrestlers come it's going to be a problem. Would be interesting to see him vs Usman
 
TriangleMonkey said:
WW’s typically are huge weight-cutters

At least he has the frame to match them

His power is insane at his size/build
Click to expand...
All that rangy leverage, you can just tell he packs a wallop in everything he throws.

I always root for strikers at 170, seeing as how it's a very wrestler/grappler dominated weight class in terms of championship reigns
 
Mr.Maelstrom said:
All that rangy leverage, you can just tell he packs a wallop in everything he throws.

I always root for strikers at 170, seeing as how it's a very wrestler/grappler dominated weight class in terms of championship reigns
Click to expand...


<brucenod>


I welcome our WW Poatan and hope he planks Ian



Was watching him crack thai pads with boxing mitts with his coaches and he got snap in both his punches and kicks

He brings the actual power Thai-style whereas Garry’s an egotistical point-fighter who will likely wrestle, and wrestle shitty to steal rounds
 
Poatan said:
Garry is massive welterweight. Just look how thick his legs are also he fought at 185 when he was amateur. He walks around 200+ easily
Click to expand...
He's a vegan nowadays.
He doesn't cut a lot of weight recently.

"For his part, Garry weighed the same on Friday at 170.5 pounds but only gained an additional 10.1 pounds — six percent of his body weight — and ultimately earned a unanimous decision victory in the fight."
 
