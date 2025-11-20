Prates Claims He Was Promised Face-Off With New Champ at UFC 322

Copy-of-Copy-of-ES-WEB-FIs-1200-x-800-px-6-17.jpg

Carlos Prates really wanted a face-off with the new welterweight champion at UFC 322.

Prates established himself as a legitimate contender with a second-round knockout win over former champion Leon Edwards at UFC 322. “The Nightmare” rallied for a face-off against the winner of the title fight between Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev, which headlined the card. While Makhachev dethroned Maddalena via a dominant decision, there was no face-off with Prates.



Prates claims that Dana White was interested in the idea but didn’t want the new champion to be robbed of his moment. Prates also claims that White had previously promised him a face-off with the champion if he knocked Edwards out in the first round. The conversation in question was also recorded by the Brazilian with Meta glasses.

“Dana said he would see about it,” Prates told Laerte Viana. “So I went down there, did an interview and all that. Then they messaged him and he didn’t reply. But before that he had already told me that he wanted to. But he really didn’t want to interfere with the champion’s moment… I have a video I posted on Instagram with the Meta glasses… After I got off the scale, I shook his hand and said, ‘If I knock Leon out in the first round, you give me the chance to go in.’ He said, ‘It’s a deal.’ I said, ‘Seriously?’ He said, ‘Done.’”

Caught on Video​


After weighing in successfully for UFC 322, Prates asked White: “After knocking him out in the first round, the title shot’s mine?”

White replied: “Done.”

Usman, Morales, Shavkat and Garry if he wins on Sat are all ahead of him. Even if Garry loses and Shavkat is still hurt he wont be option 1 or 2.

Fun fighter but he's gonna need atleast one probably two more before a title shot.
 
Dana is going to hate these Meta Glasses if fighters keep recording random conversations with him. Prates, Shevchenko, Poatan all were wearing them, probably a bunch others as I am getting the vibe Zuck gave them out a lot of the roster.
 
CC27 said:
Usman, Morales, Shavkat and Garry if he wins on Sat are all ahead of him. Even if Garry loses and Shavkat is still hurt he wont be option 1 or 2.

Fun fighter but he's gonna need atleast one probably two more before a title shot.
Click to expand...
1-3 Usman? Take out the middleweight fight if you want. 1-2 Usman? No way.
 
Let Morales and Prates get a main or co-main for 5-rounds to see who gets the smoke. Both came out unscathed

Islams chilling till summer I guarantee
 
AL-Tappo McSnappo said:
How about Prates vs Usman winner gets a title shot?
Morales should get a title shot since he is still undefeated
Click to expand...

I mean, I wouldn’t be mad if they gave it to Morales but I like Shavkat vs Usman better

Prates and Morales will stand and throw with neither one shooting for the laces, absolute banger alert
 
CC27 said:
Usman, Morales, Shavkat and Garry if he wins on Sat are all ahead of him. Even if Garry loses and Shavkat is still hurt he wont be option 1 or 2.

Fun fighter but he's gonna need atleast one probably two more before a title shot.
Click to expand...
Usman is ranked 8th. Prates is ranked 5th. It’s really not that hard to figure out.
 
TriangleMonkey said:
I mean, I wouldn’t be mad if they gave it to Morales but I like Shavkat vs Usman better

Prates and Morales will stand and throw with neither one shooting for the laces, absolute banger alert
Click to expand...

Its not even clear if Shavkat is healthy , Usman is 1 out of 4, a win over him will be deemed padding your record right for Islam imo.
 
These up and comers have too much entitlement.

Shut the fuck up and earn your place.

“dAnA PrOmIsEd mE!!” - 😩
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

