Kung Fu Kowboy
Senior Moderator
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2004
- Messages
- 134,495
- Reaction score
- 272,256
Prates established himself as a legitimate contender with a second-round knockout win over former champion Leon Edwards at UFC 322. “The Nightmare” rallied for a face-off against the winner of the title fight between Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev, which headlined the card. While Makhachev dethroned Maddalena via a dominant decision, there was no face-off with Prates.
Prates claims that Dana White was interested in the idea but didn’t want the new champion to be robbed of his moment. Prates also claims that White had previously promised him a face-off with the champion if he knocked Edwards out in the first round. The conversation in question was also recorded by the Brazilian with Meta glasses.
“Dana said he would see about it,” Prates told Laerte Viana. “So I went down there, did an interview and all that. Then they messaged him and he didn’t reply. But before that he had already told me that he wanted to. But he really didn’t want to interfere with the champion’s moment… I have a video I posted on Instagram with the Meta glasses… After I got off the scale, I shook his hand and said, ‘If I knock Leon out in the first round, you give me the chance to go in.’ He said, ‘It’s a deal.’ I said, ‘Seriously?’ He said, ‘Done.’”
Caught on Video
After weighing in successfully for UFC 322, Prates asked White: “After knocking him out in the first round, the title shot’s mine?”
White replied: “Done.”
READ HERE
Prates Claims He Was Promised Face-Off With New Champ at UFC 322
Carlos Prates really wanted a face-off with the new welterweight champion at UFC 322.
www.sherdog.com
@HHJ
@fujitsugroundnpound
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh @Slapjit
@fujitsugroundnpound
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh @Slapjit