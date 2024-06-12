Mulder_81
Sandra Bullock & Nicole Kidman In Talks To Return For ‘Practical Magic’ Sequel
A 'Practical Magic' sequel with Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman negotiating to star is in the works at Warner Bros, the studio has announced.
deadline.com
Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are in negotiations to return for Practical Magic 2, a sequel to Warner Bros‘ 1998 romantic fantasy, the studio announced via its social media channels on Monday.
Akiva Goldsman, who penned the original film alongside Robin Swicord and Adam Brooks, will return to write the screenplay. Bullock and Kidman are expected to produce alongside the original’s Denise Di Novi. Details as to the sequel’s plot are under wraps for now.
Directed by Griffin Dunne, Practical Magic adapted the 1995 novel from Alice Hoffman. The story follows two sisters, Sally (Bullock) and Gillian Owens (Kidman), who come from a long line of witches. Orphaned at a young age, they are raised by their eccentric aunts, who embrace their magical heritage. However, the Owens family is cursed: any man who falls in love with an Owens woman is doomed to an untimely death.