Deadwing88
Now the deals ending though and they gotta renegotiate.All by design. UFC realized ESPN is paying more than people who give them PPV money. Free 500k PPV buys every event plus probably some bonus if they actually sell a decent amount. I'm completely shocked these corporations burn so much money with no quality control for streaming content.
ESPN was always poorly managed. It's crazy some guy in a suit is probably in meeting using buzzwords like brand awareness and growth, defending their purchase of UFC rights. If UFC was as big of a sport as others they'd have a bigger magnifying glass to check the books on return. What a shame.
I am praying to the MMA gods that all the bidders are forcing the UFC to have some quality control in some clause. If you think about the deal ESPN signed last time, there was more free money with lower interest rates to just throw random shit on the wall and see what works for streaming. Then it should be obvious to any of these companies what UFC has done during that deal this should be the time for reckoning for the UFC to pay for what they've done with short term profits.Now the deals ending though and they gotta renegotiate.