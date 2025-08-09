cmw43 said: Now the deals ending though and they gotta renegotiate. Click to expand...

I am praying to the MMA gods that all the bidders are forcing the UFC to have some quality control in some clause. If you think about the deal ESPN signed last time, there was more free money with lower interest rates to just throw random shit on the wall and see what works for streaming. Then it should be obvious to any of these companies what UFC has done during that deal this should be the time for reckoning for the UFC to pay for what they've done with short term profits.However I can also see the UFC's growth just being enough for their analysts to overlook everything for the next 7 years and do the take exact retarded deal. ESPN isn't known for amazing business decisions and especially Disney lately. Still I know they've been cracking the whip down on losers, but UFC is a drop in the bucket for essentially owning a sport size-wise.