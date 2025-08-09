  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

News PPV further collapses

All by design. UFC realized ESPN is paying more than people who give them PPV money. Free 500k PPV buys every event plus probably some bonus if they actually sell a decent amount. I'm completely shocked these corporations burn so much money with no quality control for streaming content.

ESPN was always poorly managed. It's crazy some guy in a suit is probably in meeting using buzzwords like brand awareness and growth, defending their purchase of UFC rights. If UFC was as big of a sport as others they'd have a bigger magnifying glass to check the books on return. What a shame.
 
Tweak896 said:
Now the deals ending though and they gotta renegotiate.
 
Good. I watch NFL, NCAA football, PGA golf, Olympics, tennis grand slam finals, and my local MLB/NHL team all for free on a $15 antenna.

PPV needs to kick the bucket, especially if it's not going to be a high end product
 
Tweak896 said:
Pretty much nailed-it, on every level.
 
cmw43 said:
Now the deals ending though and they gotta renegotiate.
I am praying to the MMA gods that all the bidders are forcing the UFC to have some quality control in some clause. If you think about the deal ESPN signed last time, there was more free money with lower interest rates to just throw random shit on the wall and see what works for streaming. Then it should be obvious to any of these companies what UFC has done during that deal this should be the time for reckoning for the UFC to pay for what they've done with short term profits.

However I can also see the UFC's growth just being enough for their analysts to overlook everything for the next 7 years and do the take exact retarded deal. ESPN isn't known for amazing business decisions and especially Disney lately. Still I know they've been cracking the whip down on losers, but UFC is a drop in the bucket for essentially owning a sport size-wise.
 
I really think PPV is dead. The next deal will be an all in one deal with numbered cards included.

I dont think Netflix or Prime will really even bat an eye at a one billion a year deal for everything. I also really think it will balance out the product and we will see less straight up garbage cards.
 
