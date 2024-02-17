PPV card 3 Years ago February

RockyLockridge
Recently there has been a lot of talk about the quality of PPV cards and how some are worse than others. mostly due to ufc 300.
this is a ppv card from 2021's february card. UFC 294-300 have been a complete and total blessing so far compared to a card like this. the last 3 and next 3 ppvs have been/look great.
The simple fact we can complain about UFC 300's quality tells you we're in the golden age of this sport.
