PPV card 3 Years ago February

Recently there has been a lot of talk about the quality of PPV cards and how some are worse than others. mostly due to ufc 300.

this is a ppv card from 2021's february card. UFC 294-300 have been a complete and total blessing so far compared to a card like this. the last 3 and next 3 ppvs have been/look great.

1708139621981.png




The simple fact we can complain about UFC 300's quality tells you we're in the golden age of this sport.
 
People know 300 isn't bad for a normal PPV the point is it should be one of the best, if not the best cards ever. They should pull out all the stops to get the best possible card. That's how Dana promotes it, so he should get it done.
 
It's no UFC 92

71V8-iPCt0L._AC_UF894,1000_QL80_.jpg
 
For proper justification look at most card quality pre-pandemic (2019 and before)

The cards even for fight nights primarily had great main cards with one turd of a card every 2 months or so. Now it seems the inverse has happened. But 2024 has a chance to turn around if they can get the big players involved again and actually take more fight nights on the road. Leave the apex for slapnuts and DWCS bullshit.
 
To be fair, this was a mid-covid card.
 
having maki pitolo on the mc proves your point
jesus what were they thinking
 
Haha that Maki Pitolo fight won fight of the night. They did what they were meant to do and went to war to open the card whilst not being the most skilled and gave us a finish after a 15 min war. That fight kept him in the UFC on a massive skid.
 
thats bullshit dude
julian marquez got a performance of the night bonus
maki didnt get shit
 
That's what that first fight is meant to do and why you sometimes see weird match ups. They usually try to use HWs or LHWS recently but it's been backfiring. Nothing worse than having an awesome prelim headliner and then the main cards first fight kills all the momentum.
 
i somewhat agree but youre wrong about the fotn bonus
 
You literally picked one of the worst PPVs of all time to compare to 300

 
Ok, but maycee barber's air boxing drops that PPV down 11 points on a scale of 1-10. So PPVs in 2024 are exponentially better if you use that PPV.
 
Apologies it was a performance of the night bonus for Marquez. Pitolo beat him from pillar to post for the entire fight (including wrestling) before getting a sub. Usman and Burns got the fight of the night from memory. He got himself another fight to go 0-4 in that run and 2-5 overall. Marquez was being pushed by the UFC.
 
