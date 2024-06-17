ChessJitsu
So it turns out that, on average, chimpanzees are 1.5X stronger than a human. The "5 times as strong as a human" line we often hear is actually disproven.
Considering that powerlifters are often 2x/3x/4x as strong as an average human- how would they do against a chimpanzee?
On one hand, chimpanzees are well-built for interspecies warfare. They have powerful grips and teeth.
On the other hand, a world class powerlifter might be twice as strong as the chimpanzee and much larger and heavier.
vs
