Social Powerlifter vs Chimpanzee

ChessJitsu

ChessJitsu

Feb 9, 2024
So it turns out that, on average, chimpanzees are 1.5X stronger than a human. The "5 times as strong as a human" line we often hear is actually disproven.


1718602840107.png

Considering that powerlifters are often 2x/3x/4x as strong as an average human- how would they do against a chimpanzee?

On one hand, chimpanzees are well-built for interspecies warfare. They have powerful grips and teeth.

On the other hand, a world class powerlifter might be twice as strong as the chimpanzee and much larger and heavier.



1718603030795.png

vs

1718603047465.png
 
