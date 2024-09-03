Power Slap = Dana's backup plan for retirement

Dana is going all-in on Power Slap because he knows the UFC will one day have issues (not go out of business per se) because potential fighters/athletes are stating to go in another direction because of how little the UFC pays their fighters. I mean, there are people who are paying more for their UFC Noche tickets some of the fighters they are watching are getting paid.



Once UFC starts to falter, Dana call fall back on Power Slap because unlike highly-trained and skilled athletes, burly truck drivers who are willing to slap the sh*t out of another are not only a dime a dozen, but come dirt cheap. And if they demand better pay, Dana can just move on to the next slapnuts truck driver who won't.