  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

*** Power Slap Championship Discussion MEGA THREAD ***Power Slap 8 Friday June 28 9pm EST

Do you love or hate Power Slap (Fighting)?

  • Total voters
    346
BEATDOWNS

BEATDOWNS

At The Redneck Brawl
@plutonium
Joined
Feb 27, 2009
Messages
67,720
Reaction score
73,607
Power Slap 8

SG_PS8_BA_1920x1080.jpg




Power Slap 7

screenshot_20240319-141847-png.1035372



Power Slap 6 fight card
Screenshot_20240209-164511~4.png

Road to the title 2 Teams

Screenshot_20231122-170632~2.png
Screenshot_20231122-170643.png



the-numbers-dont-lie-v0-ht5zxnwvbnab1.jpg

PS5 fight card
images_voltaxMediaLibrary_mmsport_505_01hdd9n0wekatm29rfaz.jpg


Four Title Fights!
-Super Heavyweight Championship: Layne 'Da Crazy Hawaiian' Viernes vs Kalani Vakameilalo*
-Heavyweight Championship: Damien Dibbell (c) vs Nate Burnard
-Light Heavyweight Championship: Ron 'Wolverine' Bata (c) vs Austin 'Turp Daddy Slim' Turpin
-Middleweight Championship: Jon Davis (c) vs Azael 'El Perro' Rodriguez II^
(will replace with event poster)



PS4 fight card
7v535q.jpg

(made by me)

PS3 fight card
Screenshot_20230703-135154.png


PS2 fight card
348846206_790282022448828_8889145604522648407_n.jpg


PS1 fight card
9PY67cFIp001YFQr9Ii2Mv9jzdBxQN2xxbWnuYuyO1bH0aN3E8w7FJcHhsqhNEyfHB5moP-v0YmnxQ=s800-c-fcrop64=1,00000000ffffffff-nd-v1



Premier tomorrow night Jan 18
In or Out?

<209Bitch>'S

Teams
screenshot_20230126-133827-2-png.964931


screenshot_20230126-133835-2-png.964932


Ranking
screenshot_20230126-134434-2-png.964934


screenshot_20230126-134436-2-png.964935


screenshot_20230126-134438-2-png.964936


screenshot_20230126-134439-2-png.964937

First Matchups

screenshot_20230126-134440-2-png.964938


screenshot_20230126-135256-3-png.964939
[/SPOILER
 
Last edited:
BEATDOWNS said:
You can watch a brutal sport like MMA but can't watch a little slapping? It's way safer than MMA

Power Slap - open handed slap

MMA - Punches, kicks, knees, elbows, slams, spinning backfists, spinning backkicks, flying knees, ground and pound,
Click to expand...

MMA also has blocking and avoiding punches.

Also an element of skill.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,928
Messages
55,727,001
Members
174,912
Latest member
welcome2dajungle

Share this page

Back
Top