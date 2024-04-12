Power Slap 7! April 12 9pm EST/6PM PT PBP discussion thread!

Lets get it boys!!!


War Turp
 
h8rdem and slap heads come one come all u ain't even gotta log into dem alt accounts this a safe space swear down fam 💯🚫🧑🏽‍⚖️👨🏽‍⚖️👩🏽‍⚖️
 
What ever happened to that Russian guy who did this? Dumpling. Also isn't this a Russian dominated sport? Is the UFC really that afraid of eastern takeover in MMA and now slapping too? Sad.
 
don't ask said:
It sounds like you should be shitting up their forum instead of our forum
Damn site won't let me post keeps telling me to verify my account or some shit but it never works.

<{cruzshake}>

They wouldn't be able to handle my volume anyway. imho
 
Still cheese 🧀 dey ain't give my boy Jimmy a call bro windup look like CGI fam my guy made of rubber bandz instead they gave dat bucktee corbin a shot he ain't even down to scrap no more fight off bro ain't get paid

jimmy.png

Full 360 fam 6ixdog thot I was cappin' 🚫🧢🧢

#GimmeJimmy
 
HuskySamoan said:
What ever happened to that Russian guy who did this? Dumpling. Also isn't this a Russian dominated sport? Is the UFC really that afraid of eastern takeover in MMA and now slapping too? Sad.
Isn't as regulated. Them broz come here they get DQ 1st slap. Safety first fam. 🚫💀
 
HuskySamoan said:
You sound sawft af G. They'd come body the new world like they always do.
Take away that wholeazz pivot they do over there and them Power Slap mandem eat them shots like Timmies all day 🚫🧢🧢
 
