Power Slap 7! April 12 9pm EST/6PM PT PBP discussion thread!

It sounds like you should be shitting up their forum instead of our forum11,930 viewers waiting
Is that the entire audience?
Damn site won't let me post keeps telling me to verify my account or some shit but it never works.It sounds like you should be shitting up their forum instead of our forum
What ever happened to that Russian guy who did this? Dumpling. Also isn't this a Russian dominated sport? Is the UFC really that afraid of eastern takeover in MMA and now slapping too? Sad.
Mods, please delete this thread
Isn't as regulated. Them broz come here they get DQ 1st slap. Safety first fam.
Daner will buy them all up eventually.You sound sawft af G. They'd come body the new world like they always do.
Daner will buy them all up eventually.
You sound sawft af G. They'd come body the new world like they always do.
Weren't gonna do the second season in the house with international talent? I remember hearing about that.