Power and nothing else

Nabs

Nabs

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Sep 2, 2017
Messages
4,100
Reaction score
2,587
Is what Pyfer is. No real MMA skills. All one needs is to stay away from the power side, be sound defensively, and mix it up. Dude is absolutely nothing special.
 
I was about to post the exact same thread.

He's a bust. An absolute bum.

The fuck has he been doing in the gym? I look at this fight and I see someone who's done nothing but throw power rights at a heavy bag 24/7.

He's easily got a 15 pound advantage against a washed opponent here and hasn't been able to do anything with it.
 
Gastelum is even more embarrassing
 
Allegedly he has a black belt in BJJ but I have yet to see any evidence of that.
 
Kdup said:
Gastelum is even more embarrassing
Click to expand...
Gastelum is an OG at this point in his career. Dudes like Pyfer, if they were any good, should put him out. Joe is just not good.
 
Nabs said:
Is what Pyfer is. No real MMA skills. All one needs is to stay away from the power side, be sound defensively, and mix it up. Dude is absolutely nothing special.
Click to expand...
Pyfer was not impressive and I thought a split decision was more called for. The pfer we saw tonight is not champion material.
 
Ares Black said:
Allegedly he has a black belt in BJJ but I have yet to see any evidence of that.
Click to expand...

He probably does.

At his size and strength, it's not hard to ragdoll other guys in the gym. BJJ's cultish environment would have you believe that size and strength don't matter.

They do.
 
If Kelvin didn't like tacos more than training and dieting he wins that fight.

Pyfer is a one trick pony
 
Power? Meh, not even too impressed with that. He knocked down Kelvin who came back around and fought like nothing ever happened.
 
Ube said:
Power? Meh, not even too impressed with that. He knocked down Kelvin who came back around and fought like nothing ever happened.
Click to expand...
Kelvin's chin is made out of them stones they used to build them Mayan temples in Mexico though.
 
yall crazy. Kelvin never been KO'd and got ass planted over and over. That's highlight power about to build a reel. Give him a few years to bag bodies.
 
People crying about unranked fights is hilarious. He's developing still, he didn't have the luxury of fight in the b leagues and establish his skill set. He's having to test himself against the best fighters in the world
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

TCE
Media Joe Pyfer confident he has power to be first to KO Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Mexico
2
Replies
28
Views
879
Lord Pyjamas
Lord Pyjamas

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,286
Messages
57,392,191
Members
175,689
Latest member
RowenaH967

Share this page

Back
Top