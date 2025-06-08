Power and nothing else

Gastelum is an OG at this point in his career. Dudes like Pyfer, if they were any good, should put him out. Joe is just not good.Gastelum is even more embarrassing
Pyfer was not impressive and I thought a split decision was more called for. The pfer we saw tonight is not champion material.Is what Pyfer is. No real MMA skills. All one needs is to stay away from the power side, be sound defensively, and mix it up. Dude is absolutely nothing special.
Allegedly he has a black belt in BJJ but I have yet to see any evidence of that.
Kelvin's chin is made out of them stones they used to build them Mayan temples in Mexico though.Power? Meh, not even too impressed with that. He knocked down Kelvin who came back around and fought like nothing ever happened.
Kelvin is olmec not mayanKelvin's chin is made out of them stones they used to build them Mayan temples in Mexico though.