Powell on Iraq:

A black Republican that loves blaming Republicans.
 
Powell was right, but this douchebag's attempt to blame Desert Storm and Sanctions for it is laughable. We broke it when we invaded it, not when we didn't allow Saddam to invade Kuwait.
 
andnowweknow said:
I think he's just blaming the idiots who made the decisions...who happened to be republicans.
Yeah, the Democrat currently in the White House hasn't made a single decision in 6 years.

Sure. Point out one occasion he's criticised a Democrat, for anything whatsoever.
 
I'm honestly hoping for a comment from an Iraqi Sherdogger who lives or lived in Iraq, through all "these." Or anyone who is visiting or has visited the country, for whatever reason, and witnesses or witnessed all "these." To give us a closer perspective.
 
ncordless said:
Powell was right, but this douchebag's attempt to blame Desert Storm and Sanctions for it is laughable. We broke it when we invaded it, not when we didn't allow Saddam to invade Kuwait.
Desert Storm was a MAJOR influence and part of us eventually going back in after 9/11. And the sanctions were a MAJOR reason Saddam had little to no power at the time we asked him to "show us the weapons", thus forcing him to pretend like he might have them so as not to encourage his Iranian chums to attack him...basically the sanctions on Iraq caused the invasion after 9/11...well, that and lying about there being weapons of mass destruction.
 
GearSolidMetal said:
Yeah, the Democrat currently in the White House hasn't made a single decision in 6 years.

Sure. Point out one occasion he's criticised a Democrat, for anything whatsoever.
stop. The invasion and eventual chaos in Iraq has very little to do with Obama's presidency. He's a shit president but you sound like a typical moron birther when you try to turn everything into Obama's problem.

Republicans in office at the time, for better or worse, made those decisions that led to where we are now, not Barrack Obama.
 
Its Me Austin said:
Yet Powell had no problem lying his ass off in front of the UN.
Yeah but to be fair, the political environment back then wasn't anything like it is today. That was a time when any dissent against aggressive American military action in the Middle East made you an America-hating hippie.

Plus, he's a life long military guy and probably had hang ups about publicly speaking out against decisions made up the chain of command while he was "serving" under the commander and chief.
 
andnowweknow said:
stop. The invasion and eventual chaos in Iraq has very little to do with Obama's presidency. He's a shit president but you sound like a typical moron birther when you try to turn everything into Obama's problem.

Republicans in office at the time, for better or worse, made those decisions that led to where we are now, not Barrack Obama.
Start. Equating every citicism of Obama as birther-like really shows how weak your arguement is.

Yeah, Republicans were in office at the time, and Obama ran for President knowing he'd inherit the responsibilities of the office, which include Iraq. Blame the Bush Presidencies all you want for us getting in Iraq all you like, and I do too BTW, but ISIS's invasion of Iraq is 100% on Obama. No question.
 
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell to his Chief of staff.. He just walked in one day, stared out of the window...

Said "I wonder what will happen when we go into Iraq and don't find any weapons of mass destruction..."

And he turned and walked out.
 
GearSolidMetal said:
Start. Equating every citicism of Obama as birther-like really shows how weak your arguement is.

Yeah, Republicans were in office at the time, and Obama ran for President knowing he'd inherit the responsibilities of the office, which include Iraq. Blame the Bush Presidencies all you want for us getting in Iraq all you like, and I do too BTW, but ISIS's invasion of Iraq is 100% on Obama. No question.
Obama had absolutely ZERO to do with anything involving either invasion of Iraq. There isn't much else to say than that, especially when you decided it was a bright idea to inject him into the conversation as if he played a major part in either invasion.

He didn't. You didn't make any points here other than you like blaming obama, which is why I used hyperbole to suggest you're probably a wacko right winger. No offense.

Iraq was a complete mess, and an inherited one. That's not just on Obama lol. How is that just on Obama, the dipshits who got us into to that mess aren't responsible for it's outcome? What kind of bizarro logic is that?
 
GearSolidMetal said:
Yeah, the Democrat currently in the White House hasn't made a single decision in 6 years.

Sure. Point out one occasion he's criticised a Democrat, for anything whatsoever.
Oh, god. The fact that you can turn Powell's warning to Bush into Obama hate is the best.

This is the part where you call me an Obama fanboy because I pointed out how absurd your point is.
 
Strychnyne said:
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell to his Chief of staff.. He just walked in one day, stared out of the window...

Said "I wonder what will happen when we go into Iraq and don't find any weapons of mass destruction..."

And he turned and walked out.
One of Sadaam's right hand men said they were moved to Syria. This went on News outlets for a couple of weeks and I never heard anything else of it.

...Until that recent shit with Syria. It's really fishy. I think Sadaam had them, but I don't think he just stumbled upon them or that we really cared
 
