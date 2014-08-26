Powell on Iraq:

pinoy wrestler
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Jun 24, 2008
- Messages
- 3,117
- Reaction score
- 67
Two interesting articles:
From We Broke Iraq And We're Still Paying For The Damage by Howard Fineman, posted: 12/17/2013 8:22 am EST Updated: 01/25/2014 4:01 pm EST, Huffington Post:
From We Broke Iraq And We're Still Paying For The Damage by Howard Fineman, posted: 12/17/2013 8:22 am EST Updated: 01/25/2014 4:01 pm EST, Huffington Post:
WASHINGTON -- In 2002, during the run-up to the U.S. invasion of Iraq, Secretary of State Colin Powell issued a warning to President George W. Bush about launching a war there.