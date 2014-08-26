Powell on Iraq:

GearSolidMetal said: Start. Equating every citicism of Obama as birther-like really shows how weak your arguement is.



Yeah, Republicans were in office at the time, and Obama ran for President knowing he'd inherit the responsibilities of the office, which include Iraq. Blame the Bush Presidencies all you want for us getting in Iraq all you like, and I do too BTW, but ISIS's invasion of Iraq is 100% on Obama. No question. Click to expand...

Obama had absolutely ZERO to do with anything involving either invasion of Iraq. There isn't much else to say than that, especially when you decided it was a bright idea to inject him into the conversation as if he played a major part in either invasion.He didn't. You didn't make any points here other than you like blaming obama, which is why I used hyperbole to suggest you're probably a wacko right winger. No offense.Iraq was a complete mess, and an inherited one. That's not just on Obama lol. How is that just on Obama, the dipshits who got us into to that mess aren't responsible for it's outcome? What kind of bizarro logic is that?