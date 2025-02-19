Pouya Rahmani and Tae Kyun Kim Signed to PFL for 2025 Tournaments

EndlessCritic
Titanium Belt
@Titanium
- Joined
- Jan 14, 2013
- Messages
- 37,583
- Reaction score
- 31,906
Hard work pays off for Pouya Rahmani as heavyweight lands deal with PFL | The National
Iranian wrestler confident of making a big impression on his debut in the promotion's Global Tournament
www.thenationalnews.com
STACKED WELTERWEIGHT AND FEATHERWEIGHT ROSTERS ANNOUNCED FOR 2025 PFL WORLD TOURNAMENT
16 Top Fighters Set for High-Stakes, Single-Elimination Tournament Beginning on April 3 2025 PFL World Tourname...
pflmma.com
Talk about two fantastic signings. Holy shit.