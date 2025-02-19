  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Pouya Rahmani and Tae Kyun Kim Signed to PFL for 2025 Tournaments

Hard work pays off for Pouya Rahmani as heavyweight lands deal with PFL | The National

Iranian wrestler confident of making a big impression on his debut in the promotion's Global Tournament
STACKED WELTERWEIGHT AND FEATHERWEIGHT ROSTERS ANNOUNCED FOR 2025 PFL WORLD TOURNAMENT

16 Top Fighters Set for High-Stakes, Single-Elimination Tournament Beginning on April 3 2025 PFL World Tourname...
Talk about two fantastic signings. Holy shit.
It's a shame they are wasting their time in a promotion no one cares about and everyone hates
 
TorontoTO said:
It's a shame they are wasting their time in a promotion no one cares about and everyone hates
Hate the promotion, love the fighter.

Besides, PFL is scrapping their dumb league format this year and is just doing straight tournaments.
 
