Media Pound 4 Pound with Kamaru & Henry, Ep. 5 (Guest: Dana White)

Not a good look. HENRY how tf are you gonna do a show with a man worth almost billions
single handily fcked your career over. You twat, he disparaged you and basically said you winning TWO belts
meant jack ish. You lost the best years of your life cause this goof wants to play hardball and spend extra money
with his new 2nd childhood buddies the nelk boys. The fact he gambles what you were probably asking for away
in one night would be enough for me to quit.
Id interview bob arum or scott coker before dana.

And usman. well dana seems to like you NOW but you henry smh.
 
Cejudo is trying to keep his ufc career going after the Merab loss, nothing else. He knows his ufc paydays are better than he’ll get anywhere else.
 
Dana doesn't actually do anything besides go on podcasts and occasionally participate in press conferences or weigh-ins. you could hire any recent high school grad and his job would be entirely within their abilities
 
Cejudo is a piece of work.

He's so interesting, in the worst ways.

It's like he put in the work to understand active listening, and employs obvious communication tactics but his ego still gets in the way constantly.

I don't think he's a bad guy or anything, he's just.. ugh.

I listened to about 20mins of random sections of this, it's pretty good when Dana carries it.
 
Dana White saying Usman is the best WW ever
