Not a good look. HENRY how tf are you gonna do a show with a man worth almost billions

single handily fcked your career over. You twat, he disparaged you and basically said you winning TWO belts

meant jack ish. You lost the best years of your life cause this goof wants to play hardball and spend extra money

with his new 2nd childhood buddies the nelk boys. The fact he gambles what you were probably asking for away

in one night would be enough for me to quit.

Id interview bob arum or scott coker before dana.



And usman. well dana seems to like you NOW but you henry smh.