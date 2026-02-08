POTN bonuses went to the 2 guys who dispatched Patchy Mix

TITS
Steel Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Feb 25, 2013
- Messages
- 29,571
- Reaction score
- 26,566
UFC Vegas 113 Bonuses: Hail Mary Submission Garners $100K
Jakub Wiklacz was one second from sweating out the scorecards in his second UFC bout. Instead, he’s 2-0 in the Octagon and $100,000 richer.
www.sherdog.com
I thought this was a somewhat interesting tidbit, Bautista and Wiklacz fighting on the same card, both getting late round submissions (both resulting in performance bonuses), and both responsible for making Mix look like he didn't belong in the UFC.