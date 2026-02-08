POTN bonuses went to the 2 guys who dispatched Patchy Mix

volcom5 said: There’s more evidence that fighters coming into the UFC with a great deal of hype is more prone to being overrated than not, you need to accept that. Click to expand...

No, there isn't lol??. Literally all the events where guys like Pico and Mix did poorly, someone else from another org did great that same weekend. Off of the top of my head RDR and Harrison won the main events from the same cards. Wiklacz himself is not even from the UFC.... This was only his second fight in the UFC, with his first one against Patchy...how the heck is he a UFC guy?Literally this weekend we saw Kyoji who's prime took place in Bellator and Rizin beat another top ranked guy in the UFC, and he's doing it at 35 years old.The fact is some guys do poor and some guys do great, because....there isn't actually that much of a difference between the top guys outside the UFC and the top guys in the UFC. Hence it is 50/50. For whatever reason, people cannot see that and have to go into some odd direction of "everyone outside the UFC owns the UFC" and the even more popular "everyone in the UFC owns the people outside".Even though we literally see top fighters go in and out of the UFC and have mixed results (take a guess how UFC alumni have done in PFL). As in UFC alumni have mixed results outside the UFC, and non-UFC fighters have mixed results in the UFC. This would suggest that they are relatively even.This reminds me of that ridiculous thread from last week where some guy said the people in WEC weren't that good, when they literally were the champions of divisions in the UFC.