POTN bonuses went to the 2 guys who dispatched Patchy Mix

I thought this was a somewhat interesting tidbit, Bautista and Wiklacz fighting on the same card, both getting late round submissions (both resulting in performance bonuses), and both responsible for making Mix look like he didn't belong in the UFC.
 
Didn't Dana say there would be a bonus for everyone who gets a finish?

If so what about Nikolay Veretennikov?
 
BEATDOWNS said:
Wiklacz jumping guillys the whole fight then again in the third round ended up on his back because of another failed attempt getting his ass beat by patchy lol
Mix still got worked.
 
CroCopsLHK said:
Thats what I was hoping for. But I hear Bautista and Wilkikxedgfcaw got the only PotN awards
You can't get the finish bonus and the POTN bonus in one fight.

It's dumb that they do it this way, but the UFC is cheap as fuck already. It's a wonder they're even doing the 25k for finishes lol. Knowing UFC they might ditch that eventually.
 
xhaydenx said:
You can't get the finish bonus and the POTN bonus in one fight.

It's dumb that they do it this way, but the UFC is cheap as fuck already. It's a wonder they're even doing the 25k for finishes lol. Knowing UFC they might ditch that eventually.
So finish bonuses and PotN (listed) are both 25k and cant be compounded? Interesting
 
CroCopsLHK said:
Thats what I was hoping for. But I hear Bautista and Wilkikxedgfcaw got the only PotN awards
Michal and PowerBar also got 100k each for of FoTN
I think they just don’t announce the smaller 25k KO/Sub win finish bonuses
But anyone who has a finish and doesn't get one of the FoTN or PoTN gets 25k
Kind of sucks you can’t get both
 
TITS said:
www.sherdog.com

UFC Vegas 113 Bonuses: Hail Mary Submission Garners $100K

Jakub Wiklacz was one second from sweating out the scorecards in his second UFC bout. Instead, he’s 2-0 in the Octagon and $100,000 richer.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

I thought this was a somewhat interesting tidbit, Bautista and Wiklacz fighting on the same card, both getting late round submissions (both resulting in performance bonuses), and both responsible for making Mix look like he didn't belong in the UFC.
Mix got robbed. UFC shills just want to hate the Bellator guys. Meanwhile Abbasov and MVP are still destroying overrated UFC scrubs
 
PrideNverDies said:
Mix got robbed. UFC shills just want to hate the Bellator guys. Meanwhile Abbasov and MVP are still destroying overrated UFC scrubs
Mix got absolutely dogwalked by Bautista, then went to a split decision with a short notice bum that should have been a layup.

If you're talking about Amosov, he's only had one UFC fight so far.
 
CroCopsLHK said:
So finish bonuses and PotN (listed) are both 25k and cant be compounded? Interesting
POTN = 100K
FOTN = 100K

There are supposed to be 2 POTN's but sometimes if there is no FOTN they will just give 4 POTN's instead. Now all finishes get 25K but I'm not sure if the 4 people that get the initial bonuses get the extra finish bonus too. Seems a bit greedy tbh just be happy with the 100K imho but if they do get both then more power to them.

Michał Oleksiejczuk vs Marc- Andre Barriault got FOTN
 
PrideNverDies said:
Mix got robbed.
He didn’t, he should’ve done more given how “talented” & “skilled”. He is, he couldn’t because he’s overrated. & Bautista flat out embarrassed him.
PrideNverDies said:
UFC shills just want to hate the Bellator guys.
That’s not true at all, it’s people like you who go all out and hype fighters who are outside of the UFC acting like they’re going to come in wreck shop, just like how your precious PrideFC fighters were going to come in and wreck shop also, you’re just jumping into a theory that everyone hates these Bellator fighters, when in reality it’s coping mechanism because you can’t accept that the best fighters are in the UFC and has been for a while now.
PrideNverDies said:
Meanwhile Abbasov and MVP are still destroying overrated UFC scrubs
Amosov beat a Magny who is 38yrs old & Magny is just mediocre fighter who at times has good performances, he hasn’t beaten anyone ranked in the top since Johnny Hendricks over a decade ago saying Michael Page is “destroying” his opponents is a stretch, he’s winning comfortably via his fighting style.

There’s more evidence that fighters coming into the UFC with a great deal of hype is more prone to being overrated than not, you need to accept that.
 
Look, if you want to test the waters with conspiracy theories, don't dip your toe like a sissy. Accept that your loosh is feeding overlords, Reptilians wear human looking masks, and Skynet is an active scenario.

Live a little. Look over that edge. Piss off your liberal girlfriend's boyfriend.
 
volcom5 said:
There’s more evidence that fighters coming into the UFC with a great deal of hype is more prone to being overrated than not, you need to accept that.
No, there isn't lol??. Literally all the events where guys like Pico and Mix did poorly, someone else from another org did great that same weekend. Off of the top of my head RDR and Harrison won the main events from the same cards. Wiklacz himself is not even from the UFC...he is from KSW. This was only his second fight in the UFC, with his first one against Patchy...how the heck is he a UFC guy?

Literally this weekend we saw Kyoji who's prime took place in Bellator and Rizin beat another top ranked guy in the UFC, and he's doing it at 35 years old.


The fact is some guys do poor and some guys do great, because....there isn't actually that much of a difference between the top guys outside the UFC and the top guys in the UFC. Hence it is 50/50. For whatever reason, people cannot see that and have to go into some odd direction of "everyone outside the UFC owns the UFC" and the even more popular "everyone in the UFC owns the people outside".


Even though we literally see top fighters go in and out of the UFC and have mixed results (take a guess how UFC alumni have done in PFL). As in UFC alumni have mixed results outside the UFC, and non-UFC fighters have mixed results in the UFC. This would suggest that they are relatively even.



This reminds me of that ridiculous thread from last week where some guy said the people in WEC weren't that good, when they literally were the champions of divisions in the UFC.
 
  • Like
Reactions: TR1
CroCopsLHK said:
So finish bonuses and PotN (listed) are both 25k and cant be compounded? Interesting
No. POTN and FOTN are $100K.

Everyone who gets a finish gets a $25K bonus.

Now if you get a POTN or FOTN, then you’r ineligible of a finish bonus as well.
 
