Potential Sphere Issues

With all this talk about the visuals for the sphere, I kept thinking of these problems and I’m wondering how the UFC plans to manage it.



1. Dana keeps preaching that the visuals will be insane and just off the wall great. Since the sphere itself basically surrounds the octagon, how are they planning on it not distracting the fighters? I can’t imagine focusing on your opponent, he turns you a certain way, and you’re looking at some huge Mexican flag that’s flying toward your face like an optical illusion.



2. How is it going to come across for the people at home? There’s no way that filming the giant screen and broadcasting it is going to look good. Sure, they’ll probably cut away and just show their “mini movies” that they just announced, but what about when the fight is on and the screen is in view?



Please bring up your own questions on what else can go wrong.