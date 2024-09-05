Potential Sphere Issues

Dimbis

Dimbis

Yellow Belt
@Yellow
Joined
Aug 1, 2019
Messages
175
Reaction score
321
With all this talk about the visuals for the sphere, I kept thinking of these problems and I’m wondering how the UFC plans to manage it.

1. Dana keeps preaching that the visuals will be insane and just off the wall great. Since the sphere itself basically surrounds the octagon, how are they planning on it not distracting the fighters? I can’t imagine focusing on your opponent, he turns you a certain way, and you’re looking at some huge Mexican flag that’s flying toward your face like an optical illusion.

2. How is it going to come across for the people at home? There’s no way that filming the giant screen and broadcasting it is going to look good. Sure, they’ll probably cut away and just show their “mini movies” that they just announced, but what about when the fight is on and the screen is in view?

Please bring up your own questions on what else can go wrong.
 
Iono but we finna find oot soon tho 💯 u on di production team or sumtin if so hope u solve di problems pulling fi u fam stay bless n good luck 🤞 🍀 📿🛐
 
I do hope it distract the fighters, I want unique situations that will create memes and talking points for us chuds here, not another mid PPV.

Like I want some crazy shit to fly across the sphere, a fighter looks up for a second and gets kicked in the fucking head.
 
The biggest issue with the Sphere is having a UFC card headlined by two manlets (one with colored hair) on Mexican Independence Day weekend in Vegas on the same night as a Canelo in the same city. The Boxing undercard is also pretty stacked.
 
Pechan said:
I do hope it distract the fighters, I want unique situations that will create memes and talking points for us chuds here, not another mid PPV.

Like I want some crazy shit to fly across the sphere, a fighter looks up for a second and gets kicked in the fucking head.
Click to expand...
Roger Huerta would have excelled!
 
I think you're looking into it <EdgyBrah> a little bit too deep. Here's why:

Dimbis said:
1. Dana keeps preaching that the visuals will be insane and just off the wall great.
Click to expand...
This is your first mistake.
1725555468421.png

Dimbis said:
1. Since the sphere itself basically surrounds the octagon, how are they planning on it not distracting the fighters? I can’t imagine focusing on your opponent, he turns you a certain way, and you’re looking at some huge Mexican flag that’s flying toward your face like an optical illusion.
Click to expand...
I think if you're in a professional MMA fight which gets you full of adrenaline and usually laser-focused, and you're getting distracted by lights, you're in for a beating anyway. I'm sure they're taking precautions as to not have a risk of fighters getting exposed to 4d lightning and optical shit. These precautions will probably include Dana's hyping of the visuals turning out to be not all that special. That's a common thing with the pink goof.
Dimbis said:
2. How is it going to come across for the people at home? There’s no way that filming the giant screen and broadcasting it is going to look good. Sure, they’ll probably cut away and just show their “mini movies” that they just announced, but what about when the fight is on and the screen is in view?
Click to expand...
People watch the event to watch the actual fights, and usually not all the razzmatazz around it. The UFC knows this and will make sure the actual fights will be visible just fine, or they'll risk being seen as bush league.

...actually, wait. They're pretty bush league to begin with especially since the dawn of the WWE era so I'm not sure they give a fuck.
 
I think having someone in front of you trying his damnedest to punch and kick you in the face to render you unconscious is a pretty focusing thing.
 
I think the biggest potential issue is that while it might be "neat" most of us give zero fucks about the sphere. Worse yet, aside from the main i really have no interest in any other fight.
But viva la Mexico right?!
 
Sphere should project 3D actual sized feet and fists coming at both fighters non-stop.
 
I've got an issue with the sphere. I prefer the rhombus, I'm also partial to the trapezoidal prism. Third rate event imo.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

svmr_db
Media New details on how the UFC plans to use The Sphere
2 3
Replies
57
Views
867
SJP_SevenLaker
SJP_SevenLaker
Trabaho
The stupid thing about the Sphere event
2 3 4
Replies
68
Views
2K
StonedLemur
StonedLemur
Wormwood
News UFC 306 Noche UFC at the Sphere Will Have Only 10 Fights
2 3 4
Replies
77
Views
3K
TripleIDoubleH
T
ArtardFiesta
Isn't the noche event usually aired on ABC and held in mexico?
Replies
13
Views
330
Ozze
Ozze
Dana's Conscience
The Sphere Card is kind of trash
5 6 7
Replies
129
Views
3K
SJP_SevenLaker
SJP_SevenLaker

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,610
Messages
56,137,302
Members
175,082
Latest member
WillyWarminski

Share this page

Back
Top