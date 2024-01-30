Potential migrations to 165 and 175 if these are introduced

So if rumours about Conor fighting at 300 for an inaugural title fight at 165 are true (which is the only logical way to put him for main event of 300 as there are two title fights booked already), or if this is introduced at a later date, then what kind of fighter migrations this could result in?



Logically, majority of fighters migrating to 165 will be the ones that are currently competing at 155 at 170.



In this scenario I think Islam would definitely move to 165 (especially to challenge Conor if he's the champ) as there are no current 170s that would be a threat to him at 165 and he'd like the idea of not having to cut that much weight anymore.

With the champ moving away from 155, the majority of 155 elites will stay there to fight for the vacant title. However Poirier is highly likely to move up if he loses to BSD.

The mid-tier 155ers will migrate to 165 for a better chance at gold as they don't seem to be good enough to get past Oliveira, Gaethje and Poirier still.



Colby would definitely move to 165 as he is unlikely to ever compete for the belt at 170 (which will become 175).

Burns would be very likely to move down to 165 as he is a small WW.



Khamzat will surely move back down to 175.



Which migrations do you think would occur?