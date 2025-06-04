Under review Posts saved as draft after being posted

I'm on Brave desktop (chrome) and ever since the last upgrade, whenever I post anything, it will stay there like a draft and even be there when I reply in the same thread. After I submit my post sometimes it shows other poster replies afterwards and I'm unsure whether my comment was submitted, so I've posted it again. Which makes a double post.

I haven't brought this up because I knew the huge changes that were being worked on, but is this a known bug? I would think it's missing code to remove drafts after being posted. It's hit or miss whether it shows my post at the bottom after posting it.

Sorry for the over explanation, let me know if I should provide more details or clarifications.
 
Sorry to hear about this. Can you tell me if when the published post stays in the message box after posting, it goes away if you refresh the page? Or persists (in the message box) like an unpublished text draft?
 
Yes it persists even after changing pages or refreshing after posting like I never posted it yet. Am I the only one who has reported this? It doesn't happen on mobile for me.
 
1749643112070.png
Here I have what happens after I click post. I had the box with new replies and my own post pop up as a preview, then I clicked exit. Which showed me the post I just posted.

Edit: and it didn't happen for this post. Which I typed quicker and no responses in this thread. I think it has to do with either replies that happen before you submit a post or it's the time it takes the system to save your post as a draft.
 
You're the only one to my knowledge, yeah. That's why I've been wondering what browser tool, extension etc. on your end is resulting in this page 'memory'.

You mention this only happens on your PC and not mobile, which helps narrow it down. I can see a use-case for this in regards to content capture, save if having network connectivity drops but not wanting it with stable network makes posting understandably cumbersome.

When did the problem start? Recently?
 
