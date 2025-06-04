I'm on Brave desktop (chrome) and ever since the last upgrade, whenever I post anything, it will stay there like a draft and even be there when I reply in the same thread. After I submit my post sometimes it shows other poster replies afterwards and I'm unsure whether my comment was submitted, so I've posted it again. Which makes a double post.



I haven't brought this up because I knew the huge changes that were being worked on, but is this a known bug? I would think it's missing code to remove drafts after being posted. It's hit or miss whether it shows my post at the bottom after posting it.



Sorry for the over explanation, let me know if I should provide more details or clarifications.