Why do parents do this?I questioned friends last weekend as to why they started an instagram profile page for their 7 year old daughter. It was bad enough they were constantly posting her pics on their pages, but now shes front and center with her own account. Dressing and posing too provocatively for a kid imo.They pushed back and said it was fine...shes happy and enjoys it. I began talking to them about the dangers of this. A colleague of mine had to delete her 11 year old daughters account and took her phone away cause they discovered she was getting dm'd by grown men.Predators use Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, etc., constantly. Its easy. Before these guys would have to venture the darkweb for endless kiddie pics, now....its everywhere. All you have to do is create an account. The craziest part is parents who give their kids phones at young ages or allow then to even have these accounts or start it for them from young ages.Its sickening to me. All for likes and attention? Are people so addicted to this crap that they live in constant ignorance out of fear their pristine worlds would get shattered if they gave in to reality?People who constantly post pics of their kids on social media are bonkers imo. Sad thing is, more and more people are doing it and its just giving these sleeze bags endless content and opportunities.Watch how much worse it gets when deep fake software gets more advanced and easier to use.