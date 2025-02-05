Post your SuperBowl food recipes, ideas, links, etc. here!

TheNinja
Steel Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Mar 8, 2005
- Messages
- 28,518
- Reaction score
- 17,388
This is a super easy crock pot pulled Pork - Rub it on the butt of Pork. Crockpot for 8-10 hours (or more, up to you) - As far as the spices, I tend to go a lot heavier on the red pepper flakes but if making for a super large group that has kids or wimpy eaters you can adjust spice as needed.
Server on Hawiian Rolls with finishing sauce (below) and/or some spicy cilantro coleslaw.
Of course actually putting it in a smoker is 10x better, but this is nice and easy.
Pork Rub
1 cup dark brown sugar
2 tablespoons garlic powder
1 tablespoon paprika
1 tablespoon seas salt
1 tablespoon ground red pepper
1 tablespoon dry mustard
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
1 tablespoon liquid apple wood smoke (optional and add AFTER all dry ingredients are already mixed up together)
Finishing sauce I put in a little plastic condiment dispenser bottle: - It's FAR better than letting people dump BBQ sauce all over the pork.
2 Cups Cider Vinegar
4 Tablespoons Brown Sugar
1 Teaspoon Cajun Seasoning (if you have it. I don't have it so I skip it or add something similar like a dash of chili powder and garlic powder but totally optional)
1 Teaspoon Course Black Pepper
1 Teaspoon Red Pepper Flakes
Server on Hawiian Rolls with finishing sauce (below) and/or some spicy cilantro coleslaw.
Of course actually putting it in a smoker is 10x better, but this is nice and easy.
Pork Rub
1 cup dark brown sugar
2 tablespoons garlic powder
1 tablespoon paprika
1 tablespoon seas salt
1 tablespoon ground red pepper
1 tablespoon dry mustard
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
1 tablespoon liquid apple wood smoke (optional and add AFTER all dry ingredients are already mixed up together)
Finishing sauce I put in a little plastic condiment dispenser bottle: - It's FAR better than letting people dump BBQ sauce all over the pork.
2 Cups Cider Vinegar
4 Tablespoons Brown Sugar
1 Teaspoon Cajun Seasoning (if you have it. I don't have it so I skip it or add something similar like a dash of chili powder and garlic powder but totally optional)
1 Teaspoon Course Black Pepper
1 Teaspoon Red Pepper Flakes