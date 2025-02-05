Post your SuperBowl food recipes, ideas, links, etc. here!

This is a super easy crock pot pulled Pork - Rub it on the butt of Pork. Crockpot for 8-10 hours (or more, up to you) - As far as the spices, I tend to go a lot heavier on the red pepper flakes but if making for a super large group that has kids or wimpy eaters you can adjust spice as needed.



Server on Hawiian Rolls with finishing sauce (below) and/or some spicy cilantro coleslaw.



Of course actually putting it in a smoker is 10x better, but this is nice and easy.



Pork Rub

1 cup dark brown sugar

2 tablespoons garlic powder

1 tablespoon paprika

1 tablespoon seas salt

1 tablespoon ground red pepper

1 tablespoon dry mustard

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 tablespoon liquid apple wood smoke (optional and add AFTER all dry ingredients are already mixed up together)





Finishing sauce I put in a little plastic condiment dispenser bottle: - It's FAR better than letting people dump BBQ sauce all over the pork.

2 Cups Cider Vinegar

4 Tablespoons Brown Sugar

1 Teaspoon Cajun Seasoning (if you have it. I don't have it so I skip it or add something similar like a dash of chili powder and garlic powder but totally optional)

1 Teaspoon Course Black Pepper

1 Teaspoon Red Pepper Flakes