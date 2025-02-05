  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Post your SuperBowl food recipes, ideas, links, etc. here!

This is a super easy crock pot pulled Pork - Rub it on the butt of Pork. Crockpot for 8-10 hours (or more, up to you) - As far as the spices, I tend to go a lot heavier on the red pepper flakes but if making for a super large group that has kids or wimpy eaters you can adjust spice as needed.

Server on Hawiian Rolls with finishing sauce (below) and/or some spicy cilantro coleslaw.

Of course actually putting it in a smoker is 10x better, but this is nice and easy.

Pork Rub
1 cup dark brown sugar
2 tablespoons garlic powder
1 tablespoon paprika
1 tablespoon seas salt
1 tablespoon ground red pepper
1 tablespoon dry mustard
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
1 tablespoon liquid apple wood smoke (optional and add AFTER all dry ingredients are already mixed up together)


Finishing sauce I put in a little plastic condiment dispenser bottle: - It's FAR better than letting people dump BBQ sauce all over the pork.
2 Cups Cider Vinegar
4 Tablespoons Brown Sugar
1 Teaspoon Cajun Seasoning (if you have it. I don't have it so I skip it or add something similar like a dash of chili powder and garlic powder but totally optional)
1 Teaspoon Course Black Pepper
1 Teaspoon Red Pepper Flakes
 
Get meat... throw on pit

sddefault.jpg
 
Oh man. This thread went over horribly. Lol.
 
Husband's birthday Superbowl Sunday, I'm making a goat chilli and doing it as loaded nachos.
 
